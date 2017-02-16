Dell XPS 15 review

For the last couple of years, the Dell XPS 15 has been the standard-bearer for Windows 10 laptops. With powerful quad-core processors, dedicated graphics and a sub-£2,000 price, this is the machine that takes it to the top-end 15-inch MacBook Pros.
The latest model, the 9560, is perhaps the best yet. With the latest 7th-Gen Intel Kaby Lake processors, Nvidia’s power-efficient Pascal graphics architecture and that now-famous “InfinityEdge” display, this remains Trusted’s favourite Windows laptop.
WATCH: Dell XPS 15 squares off against the MacBook Pro and Razer Blade
The new XPS 15 9560 is pretty much identical to last year’s in terms of design. But that’s no bad thing and it’s still a great-looking machine, with an aluminium chassis, soft-touch carbon-fibre-composite palm rests and that wafer-thin screen bezel.
The bezel means you get a 15.6-inch screen in a 14-inch body – it even fits in a 13-inch laptop sleeve – so it’s much more portable and easy to use on trains and planes.
Related: Best laptops for all budgets
It’s still fairly hefty in terms of weight, tipping the scales at around 2kg if you go for the bigger 97Wh battery (which you should). Despite its svelte form factor, there’s still room for an impressive range of ports including two full-size USB 3.0 ports, a third USB 3.1 Type-C connector with ThunderBolt 3, a full-size HDMI 2.0 port, an SD card reader and a 3.5mm headset jack. You also get a locking port and a proprietary power port.
The XPS 15 9560 is available with an optional fingerprint reader. It supports Windows Hello, so rather than typing in a password you can use your finger to log in. It’s a neat feature and works consistently and quickly.
There are two minor downsides to the design of the XPS 15. First is the carbon-fibre finish. While it undeniably looks great, it does highlight sweat patches when you have your wrists resting on it. The other is that while the XPS 15 is a quality piece of kit, it lacks the unibody design of the MacBook Pro and therefore feels substantially less solid.
You get a full-size, backlit, chiclet-style keyboard which offers 1.3mm of travel. The action is responsive and the keys are well-spaced. It lacks the sort of clacky feedback you’d get on a Macbook Pro, so it could come across as a little spongy. For me it’s definitely one of the best Windows laptop keyboards.
The precision trackpad is just as good – the smooth surface feels great under your fingers and I’ve got no complaints about tracking or responsiveness. It’s Microsoft Precision-certified as well, meaning it supports all the multi-finger gestures you can use in Windows 10 as well as having an instant and reliable response.
I wrote this review on the XPS 15 and found both the keyboard and trackpad a joy to use. It isn’t as responsive or as completely hooked into the operating system as the touchpads found on the latest MacBook Pros, but it’s about as good as Windows touchpads get.
If you’re interested in buying the new XPS 15, the big decision you’ll have to make is whether you go for the Full HD or 4K touch display. The 4K panel is a glossy IGZO IPS touchscreen. On paper it’s a sharper, more vibrant and colour-accurate panel that photo and video editors will prefer.
At the same time, the 4K panel is very glossy and it has a big impact on battery life, dropping stamina from an average of 10 hours to about 6 hours.
Related: Best monitors from £120
The Full HD version (which is also £200 cheaper) is a non-touch matte screen. I must admit it doesn’t look quite as vibrant, but still looks great and is surprisingly colour-accurate. It covers 99% of the sRGB and 77% of the Adobe RGB colour gamut.
It gets bright, too, producing 369 nits according to my measurements, so it’s easy to use outdoors. It’s a personal preference, but for me the Full HD panel is the better option – and if you’re a gamer, it means you won’t need to reduce the resolution to get a smooth, playable frame rate.
With all of that said, if you edit photos and videos professionally, the 4K model will be much more suited to your needs. I hope to get my hands on one so I can appraise its colour-accuracy claims.
My two biggest gripes with the XPS 15 are with the webcam and speaker quality. The webcam is still located on the bottom portion of the bezel, which means it’s looking up your nose all the time. If you use the webcam regularly for video conferencing or Skype video calls, you might want to give this one a miss (or buy an external camera). This comes up in every Dell InfinityEdge laptop review, but the firm has still failed to address it, which is frustrating.
The speakers are another area that could use a little love. They’re by no means bad – in fact they’re reasonably good for a laptop and have a small amount of bass and stereo separation – but they pale in comparison with those found on all the MacBook Pros. At this price, it’d be nice to have slightly better speakers.
More information -
Trusted Reviews is part of the Time Inc. (UK) Ltd Technology Network
Get TrustedReviews' award-winning reviews and advice delivered to your inbox for free!
dpanch_89
February 17, 2014, 4:04 pm
no numpad, no buy.
fast_call
February 17, 2014, 9:24 pm
"The GT 750M is also used in one of Apple’s cheaper MacBook Pro configurations" -- surely you mean "one of the more expensive configurations" ? The Iris 5200 is the entry level...
fast_call
February 17, 2014, 9:25 pm
are you an accountant or why do you need the numpad so badly? :) there's nothing wrong with being an accountant but then maybe this is not the laptop for you to begin with...
fast_call
February 17, 2014, 9:29 pm
shame about the battery life, but all in all, a great laptop, and finally something from Dell that I want.
I would have loved to see more about how the various Windows apps scale on that gorgeous screen. From what I read some of them play nice, respecting the DPI settings you set in Windows, while others look impossibly small, borderline unusable
dpanch_89
February 17, 2014, 10:00 pm
Engineer. I do lots of CAD, finite element analysis and coding. (requires decent graphics and processing power). A numpad is a huge bonus when you have rows of numbers to type in. (and yes I know you can buy a USB numpad, but I prefer one on the keyboard to begin with.)
fast_call
February 17, 2014, 10:32 pm
Okay that makes sense. I'm an engineer myself (software engineer) but I do mostly Java/Scala coding which doesn't really require a numpad. In fact for me NOT having a numpad is better because the main part of the keyboard is centered with respect to the laptop itself which makes typing more... natural.
One last thing, if you do CAD you would probably be better served by the Precision M3800 (because of the Quadro graphics card), though that model doesn't come with a numpad as far as I know
Ithyn
February 18, 2014, 1:46 pm
Any hint for a Windows alternative for those "hard-nosed creatives who demand better gamut coverage and colour quality for precision colour work" ?
andyvan
February 18, 2014, 1:51 pm
Can't guarantee it, but what do you actually need? Are we talking 100% Adobe RGB?
Ithyn
February 18, 2014, 2:24 pm
Lightweight laptop with good processing power, SSD storage, dedicated GPU and a display good enough to do photo post-processing work without having to go through it again on my workstation. 93% sRGB coverage just isn't good enough. I don't think there is such a thing as a laptop with 100% AdobeRGB coverage, but what I'm looking for seems just as rare.
andyvan
February 18, 2014, 3:01 pm
Your right on most counts. 93% sRGB is very good for a laptop, but as you say not good enough for many uses.
Brian O'Neill
February 18, 2014, 4:21 pm
I have a dell xps 12. Generally dell have improved a lot in recent years. The HD screen is weird, I have perfect eyesight but even I needed to set app scaling to the maximum to make it usable. Most apps do obey the windows scaling, the only issue I have so far is with viber desktop.
Taj Nahal
April 4, 2014, 4:11 pm
I actually recently bought the XPS 15, and I just wanted people to know that there is a high-pitched hissing/scratching sound that comes up from the processor chip. This has actually been shown to be on all the XPS 15 and Dell has basically refused to acknowledge this problem. For a more detailed account, please feel free to refer to this forum on the Dell website:
http://en.community.dell.com/s...
Jim Dawkins
May 27, 2014, 7:44 am
Unless you play games Id rather get a good latitiude without the heat issues.
Lidingo1
March 25, 2016, 11:48 am
4G?
John
March 26, 2016, 6:50 am
Amazing laptop but really spoiled by the motion blur issue. Even if you're watching a football match and the camera pans suddenly, you get a loss of focus and blurring. Dell need to source a better panel pretty quickly otherwise they're going to ruin sales/reputation of what would otherwise be the best laptop out there.
Marcus Philpott
April 27, 2016, 4:25 pm
Never ever buy a dell. Their customer service is non existent, and their tech service is awful. Today is exactly 4 months since my XPS13 broke. Dell have done nothing about it. Truly unbelievably bad customer service and non existant technical service. Dell, you make me sick!!! Try googling 'never buy dell'. They are widely hated!
elodie2534
June 30, 2016, 12:05 pm
Bonjour,
Voici mon histoire avec DELL. Si vous souhaitez acheter un ordinateur DELL, ne le faite pas. Suivez mon conseil.
Je suis une cliente patiente et compréhensive, je suis la première a défendre les pauvres interlocuteurs du service après vente. Mais eux… c’est juste l’Incapabilité incarnée.
J’ai donc commandé un ordinateur DELL XPS15 9550 pour mon études en animation, 3D et graphisme. Il me le fallait rapidement pour pouvoir travailler sur mon mémoire qui demande un projet pratique. J’ai donc calculé pour l’avoir fin fevrier, debut mars pour pouvoir commencer à travailler. Sauf que…
Le probleme de l’ordinateur
24 fevrier : livraison de l'ordinateur. Après le 1er allumage, l'ordinateur s’éteint après quelques minutes. Le problème se répète a peu près tous les quarts d'heure. L’écran devient noir, le système se fige, obligation de l’éteindre à la manière forte en appuyant sur le bouton d'alimentation.
25 fevrier : 1er appel au service Dell à 9h05. Un technicien prend la main à distance sur mon ordinateur. Mise a jour du BIOS et des drivers, etc.
26 fevrier : 2eme appel à 10h20, suite et fin de l'intervention. Le problème est bien matériel. Demande qu'un technicien vienne changer la carte mère est passée.
29 fevrier : A 9h04, Le technicien qui devait passer ne peut pas venir car la pièce en question n'est pas disponible. Après que J'ai appelé le service Dell, je ne peux avoir de date précise quand la disponibilité de la carte mère.
3 mars : Rappel à 10h17 pour avoir des nouvelles quand à la pièce. Toujours pas de date, la technicienne me promet que si elle n'est pas disponible dans les 48h, on me changera l'ordinateur. Mais promesse considérée comme nulle car non inscrite dans le dossier. Elle promet aussi de me rappeler personnellement pour me tenir au courant, mais aucune nouvelle de sa part à ce jour.
4 mars : à 14h Rappel pour avoir des nouvelles de la pièce. Cette dernière n'est toujours pas disponible. Monsieur -responsable plus gradé- prend en charge le dossier. Et promet de me tenir au courant par mail au plus tard le 08 mars.
07 mars à 9h50 : Rappel de Dell pour avoir des nouvelles de la disponibilité de la pièce. On me signale qu'elle est en stock et qu'un technicien peut venir dans les 48h. A 10h30 un technicien peut venir passer. Il vient changer la carte mère de mon ordinateur NEUVE par une carte mère RECONDITIONNÉE. 10 minutes après son départ l'ordinateur se fige, l’écran reste allumé cette fois mais l'OS beug encore. J'appelle Dell, on me dit qu'un technicien prendra la main a distance de l’ordinateur mais personne ne se manifeste, malgré le fait que je reste a coté de la machine pendant TOUTE la soirée.
08 mars : Je signale que personne ne m'est venue en aide malgré la promesse d'intervention. A 12h10, Monsieur -responsable plus gradé- décide de procéder à un échange contre une nouvelle machine. Un devis est censé être envoyé dans les 48h.
10 mars à 22h28: Toujours pas de nouvelles malgré le fait que les 48h sont largement dépassées. Je le signale via mail.
14 mars à 9h33 : Rappel pour avoir des nouvelles du devis, cela fait bien plus de 48h que le délais est passé. Impossible d'avoir une date si ce n'est qu'il est censé m’être envoyé dans les 48h.
15 mars à 16h47 : Après réception du devis par -monsieur du service commercial- , je constate que la date de livraison est estimé à la fin du mois ,le 31 mars soit plus d'un mois après la livraison de mon ordinateur NEUF qui ne fonctionnait pas.
17h50 : Envoi de deux mails à -responsable plus gradé- & -monsieur du service commercial- pour des précisions sur le devis.
18 mars à10h21 : Monsieur -responsable plus gradé- répond a la majorité de mes questions. Mais une reste sans réponse car c’est -personne qui s'occupe des devis- qui est le plus a même d’y répondre (sur les délais de livraisons) Il me conseille aussi d’attendre la réponse de -monsieur du service commercial-.
21 mars à 12h38: N’ayant eu aucune réponses malgré mes nombreuses relances de la part de -monsieur du service commercial-, Je donne mon accord sur le devis pour que la production de l’ordinateur soit lancé et que la livraison ne soit pas trop retardée malgré ma question non répondue. L’e-mail est envoyé à -monsieur du service commercial- avec Monsieur -responsable plus gradé- en copie.
À 14h44 : Je reçois un accusé de reception de la commande de la part de -personne qui s'occupe des devis-
31 mars : 1ere date de livraison estimée lors de l’envoi du devis
06 Avril : Date de livraison estimée lors de la reception de l’accusée de commande.
Le probleme du geste commercial, et de DELL en général
Par la suite j’ai du me battre pour avoir un geste commercial.
Ils m’ont plusieurs fois dit qu’ils ont gracieusement ralongé ma garantie de deux mois, comme je n’ai pas pu l’utiliser… Encore heureux. Il faudrait que je les remercie pour ça.
Je demande un plus grand geste pour un mois d’immobilisation de l'ordinateur NEUF plus tout le temps passé avec le service après vente.
On me propose 50 euros en bons d’achat chez DELL. Autrement dit, mon argent retournera chez eux… Mais bon, je souhaite avoir une plus grande compensation et après bien des appels et échange de mails j’ai réussis à avoir 150€ de bons d’achat. Mais en 3 fois 50€ de bon d’achat cumulable. Donc passer 3 fois à la caisse et payer 3 fois des frais de ports !!
Bon gré mal gré j’obtempere.
Plus tard j’ai voulu commander un chargeur avec un de ces fameux bons.
Après chose faite, je souhaite également commander une souris bluetooth et une batterie avec les deux bons restants.
Je me rends compte que la description de l’article est assez floue et me demande s’il y a le câble reliant le chargeur à la prise électrique murale. Me disant que ce sera rapide, je demande via chat. Impossible de me répondre. Je passe un coup de tel.
34 minutes après, 2 rappels, durant lesquelles je suis transférées du service client, au service technique, au service commercial, à l'accueil, à la réception, plusieurs fois, bien une 15aines de transfers. Après ce long périple je reçois enfin ma réponse. Oui il est inclus dedans.
Je m’aperçois aussi que je ne peux pas trouver la batterie sur le site DELL.FR. je leur en fait part. 20 minutes plus tard, 3 rappels, une demande via chat en parallele on m’apprend qu’ils n’en vendent pas sur leur site, et ils sont incapable de me dire ou je pourrais en acheter. Ils me disent d’envoyer un mail à une adresse pour la commander en ligne en signalant mon bon de réduction.
Après cela je décide donc de commander ma souris. Mais lorsque je veux payer, ils me disent bon de réduction déjà utilisé !! J’essaie le second qu’il me reste, idem !!
Sur les 150€ de geste commercial de DELL seulement 50 fonctionnement vraiment ? Alors que c'est un GESTE COMMERCIAL ? Ou autrement dit, un moyen pour Dell de s'excuser des problèmes déjà encourus ?!!
Je contacte Dell pour en savoir plus à ce sujet. Ils se contentent de répondre
“Les bons de réductions ne peuvent être renouvelés.
Le Support Technique n’offre pas de gestes commerciaux ou compensations, il s’agissait d’une action marketing pour promouvoir l’achat sur le Site www.dell.fr
Je regrette vivement de ne pouvoir donner suite a votre demande.”
Ce matin je reçois ma commande, mon fameux chargeur, et devinez quoi ? le fameux cable en question (celui la même que le “grand chef” m’a confirmé sa présence dans le kit, ainsi que deux autres personnes -qui eux n’étaient pas sûrs) n’est pas là !!
On peut voir la maitrise du sujet sur la vente de chargeur de l'ordinateur phare de DELL pour le grand publique par le staff...
Alors oui leur ordinateur sont sympas (quand ils fonctionnent) mais sérieusement n’achetez rien chez DELL. leur service après vente est horrible, catastrophique, moins efficace qu’une moule atrophiée dessechée sur la plage par 60° à l’ombre.
Que ce soit le chat, leur service téléphonique ou je suis sure de ne pas avoir de réponse, si j’en reçois elles sont fausses, ou par mail ou ils ne font que se renvoyer la patate chaude.
Je souhaitais changer de Mac car je préférais Windows, mais pour le même prix d’ordinateur, au moins j’avais un service après vente d’assez bonne qualité, ce qui est encore heureux quand on dépense 1600€ chez eux…
Ce sont vraiment des incapables, qui ne méritent pas que l’on dépense chez eux. Fuyez loin, tres loin de DELL.
Raghav
August 1, 2016, 7:08 am
What's up with the Keyboard on this model? The "Enter" key is not supposed to be like that! Are there 2 different versions of the keyboard? I don't like this layout.
James Gil
August 9, 2016, 5:40 pm
Glad that this was brought up. I was really tempted to get one before the ghosting issue ruined it for me : (
The ultimate windows laptop hunt continues...
GrinwithoutaCat
December 13, 2016, 5:39 pm
I've had this laptop for 6 months now. It has a really appealing design, the feel is solid and performance is good. However, I've had a couple problems and Dell customer service is not what it used to be. 1) the power adaptor stopped having a solid fit into the laptop within the first month. This has caused the power to go on and off while plugged in, and sometimes it doesn't charge when plugged in. After a while, I found that there are four very slender pins in the jack, one was bent and broken. Even though the laptop was in warranty, Dell wouldn't cover. "Customer Induced damage". 2) Heat issues as mentioned in other comments here. Power management is less than ideal. Buggy in fact. 3) This laptop is not Linux friendly.
Perhaps one of the lower end models would be more robust. Although I bought an Inspiron at the same time and the screen can't take any torque as the bezel pops right off. Latitude? Overall solid feel in these new designs, but it is deceptive as the quality is not there.
whistleblower_eire
December 22, 2016, 11:52 am
Re-sale value. In a few years when you want to upgrade you will get a much higher re-sale price for your Macbook. This and the battery life make Macbook the best.
Jeff Schwisow
January 10, 2017, 4:25 am
Just to add to the knowledge base out there...I bought a Dell XPS 15 9550 (with 4K touch screen) about 8 months ago. Although I'm generally happy with most functionality (track pad is problematic) and performance (battery life is short of advertised) I have had one major ongoing issue that Dell is incapable of solving. Utilising an external display creates a whole range of buggy problems including: poor monitor resolution, oddly sized text and desktop icons, and splitting the desktop icons between the 2 displays when in extended display mode. However, the most disturbing problem is that periodically, sometimes for no apparent operational reason, the display on the laptop goes black...it still functions (based on display functional testing) but it simply doesn't display. This continues to be the case when the computer is restarted (both soft and hard re-boot), when disconnected from the external monitor and when connected to different display peripherals (e.g., data projector).
I suppose to their credit, Dell have responded to my service requests (under warranty) by sending out a service technician. However, the only mode of service they seem to understand is part replacement. They do no physical diagnostics to try to ascertain the source of the problem - only the online testing they do that generally tells them that they don't know what the problem is. As a result they have replaced my motherboard twice and my display twice...to no avail as the laptop display has just gone black again. Now the computer savey out there would recognise pretty quickly that these symptoms point to a software rather than hardware problem and that continuing to implement the same fix while expecting a different result is insane, indeed. Not my friends at Dell which treat every service request as if it were the first one ever logged and that no prior service history exists. Arrgh!
Certainly this laptop has gotten a number of great reviews and is generally rated near the top of the laptop heap, but I would recommend the buyer be very wary of a Dell product. IF you do experience problems, the likelihood that they will get solved by Dell technical support is extremely low.
For my part, since this is a business laptop that I have to rely on to go to my clients' offices, I can't afford this level of uncertainty regarding performance and reliability. So I will be chocking this Dell experience up to a technology failure. I'll be getting rid of the XPS15 and go in search of an alternate manufacturer.
Navin Koyee Rai
February 12, 2017, 3:35 am
I really like this type of high res images as they let us inspect the detail that couldn't be done with any set of words. But little disappointed that how the image quality is not good, even though the resolution is 5000*3000. There is lots of noise when zooming in and the color is off. The sharpness of the image is lost and the details of the textures of the materials is not vivid. There are lots of review sites, but few that offer the real deal, the high res image, so we could experience the aesthetics of the core the talk the device itself. So much of talk about the specs and yet a big factor that churns the wave around, the aesthetics mostly overlooked by the reviewers. And what best way to review it than to give us a clear view it.