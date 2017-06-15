Call of Duty WW2 release date

CoD WW2 will launch on November 3 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

Call of Duty WW2 – Will there be Zombies?

Nothing concrete has been revealed about the hugely popular zombie co-op mode, but a teaser image all but confirms there'll be some form of undead foe in CoD WW2.

Call of Duty WW2 gameplay – multiplayer hands-on

Call of Duty is back for another year, and the format remains as divisive as ever. WWII is the same fast-paced run-n-gun experience as it always has been, with a few new additions that might help keep the series fresh. This time around, it’s been developed by Sledgehammer Games, the development house behind Modern Warfare 3 and Advanced Warfare.

I went hands-on with the game at E3 2017. My session was entirely un-briefed – there was nobody to explain what was going on – so I had to get acquainted myself. I played three game types: Team Deathmatch as a warmup, old-fashioned three-flag Domination and the new, objective-based War mode.

I’ve not picked up a CoD game in a couple of years, but as soon as the DualShock 4 was nestled in my hands, the old feelings of Activision’s behemoth franchise came flooding back.

There have been changes to the way the class system works. Instead of fully-customisable classes, there are now Divisions in which you pick a speciality and build your class from there. This wasn’t available during my hands-on time, though, and I could only pick from ten pre-built classes that covered the full spectrum of weaponry, from LMGs, assault rifles, SMGs, trench guns and long-range rifles.

I tried a few different weapons, and they handle as you’d expect for the most part. LMGs slow you down but have a useful bipod attachment for defending choke points, and handle more predictably under sustained fire. My SMG class had a detachable suppressor, allowing me to “go loud” when I wanted to throw caution to the wind. SMGs continue to be very challenging beyond short-to-medium range and are largely useless over long distances.

I had the most fun running around with trench guns, one of which was semi-automatic. With a massive spread of buckshot, it’s not ideal in anything but the most close-quarters situation, but the extra movement speed it grants means you can go into firefights on your own terms, at close range. The maps I played all had areas where short-range weapons were a better choice, and the usual clever CoD map design means there’s normally a covered route to key objective points.

Because I wasn’t able to use the new class system, I couldn’t really feel how it affected the class creation aspect. However, each Division has a set Skill that’s unchangeable, Training that ranks up as you play, and Basic Training, which can be used by any Division. The full list, from Reddit, is below:

INFANTRY

Division Skill

Bayonet Charge

– Special training on the use of the Bayonet makes Infantry riflemen a threat at all ranges. While sprinting press R3 to activate.

Division Training

Infantryman III

– Two extra attachments on Primary Weapon

– One attachment on Secondary Weapon

AIRBORNE

Division Skill

Suppressor

Hides muzzle flash and prevents gunfire from appearing on enemy mini-maps but reduced range of weapon. To toggle press left d-pad.

Division Training

Pathfinder III

– Sprint for longer distance

– Increased sprint speed

– Climb over obstacles faster

ARMORED

Division Skill

Bipod

Protect territory by mounting your machine gun Mount on ledges and while prone for less recoil. Press left d-pad to mount.

Division Training

Tanker III

– Rocket Launcher as Secondary Weapon

– Extra piece of equipment

– Throw equipment faster, farther & while sprinting

MOUNTAIN

Division Skill

Sharpshooter

Block out the surroundings and in return acquire aim assist and enemy names. Activated holding breath with L3.

Division Training

Scout III

– Acquire enemy names from farther away

– Increased mini-map coverage

– Hidden to player-controlled streaks

EXPEDITIONARY

Division Skill

Incendiary Shells

Shotgun rounds which spark flames that burn enemies to death. Press left d-pad to load shells.

Division Training

Sapper III

– Extra magazines

– Immune to shell shock and tactical equipment

– Take less explosive damage

Basic Training (All Divisions)

Steady

– Immune to shell shock and Tactical equipment

– Sprint for longer distance

Forage

– Swap weapons faster

– Throw equipment faster

– Resupply ammo & equipment from dead enemies

Phantom

– Quieter movement

– Take no fall damage

– Invisible to enemy Recon Aircraft while moving

Hunker

– Reveal enemy equipment

– Take Less explosive damage

Ordinance

– Scorestreaks cost less

– Re-roll Care Packages

Smoked

– Extra piece of lethal equipment

– Smoke Grenade as tactical equipment

Loaded

– Extra Magazines

– Reload weapons faster

Scope

– Move faster while aiming down sight

– Extra attachment on Primary Weapon

Undercover

– Kill without revealing enemy death locations

– No name or reticle color change when targeted

Duelist

– Two attachments on Secondary Weapon

The other new feature I did at least experience is War mode. In my session, I played on the attacking side as the Allies, we had to bust into a German intelligence room (position holding) to gain critical info, destroy an ammo supply (bomb planting) and build a bridge (lie on the ground hitting a set point with a hammer). The defenders are given frequent reinforcements to keep them competitive, but my attacking side was fairly unstoppable, using copious smoke grenades to cover points.

It’s nice to have a bit of objective-based play in CoD, but given the map itself is similar to other Call of Duty maps with relatively short sight lines combined with some first-floor buildings, it doesn’t fundamentally change the experience. It does, however, focus even the most kill-obsessed players onto a single objective, but you’ll still need a bit of coordination to be able to continue moving forward. The missions are over in ten minutes, so they don’t have a huge feeling of scale or accomplishment; it’s just moving objectives.

Early impressions

With fast-paced gameplay and an overhauled class system, WW2 brings CoD back to its roots. It’s as fun as ever, but lapsed fans who’ve been away for a while looking for something new might be disappointed.

CoD WW2 beta

Activision and Sledgehammer Games will be holding a multiplayer beta for Call of Duty: WW2 later this year ahead of its launch on November 3.The beta period is confirmed for PS4 and Xbox One, with no word yet on a PC rendition. To gain access to the beta you'll have the pre-order, though.