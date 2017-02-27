Available April 7 on PS4, PC and Xbox One

Bulletstorm was a shooter that always felt ahead of its time. Launching in 2011 amidst a sea of increasingly dull and grey military shooters, People Can Fly’s bro-tastic bullet dispenser riddled the genre with welcome rounds of goofy, colourful action. Bombarding players with almost as many f-bombs as it did enemies, Bulletstorm was big, dumb fun – a digital middle finger to the soulless, po-faced shooters that plagued the last generation. Yet it wasn’t just its colourful visuals (and language) that earned it a cult following.

Noticing a generation of achievement and trophy-obsessed gamers, Bulletstorm did the one thing that had never been done before – it made the single player FPS competitive. Featuring a unique (s)kill-based score system, Bulletstorm turned every firefight into a challenge, rewarding players for pulling off the most stylish and outrageous kills they could muster. Where most shooters were content to merely push you from one carefully constructed set piece to another, this was a game that actively demanded creativity, encouraging gamers to think on their feet and constantly change their tactics, rewarding you with over 131 ridiculous ways to slay your foes.

Six years later, People Can Fly has decided to repackage its ambitious shooter for modern players. But is this still an FPS that’s worth your time? First things first – players going into Full Clip Edition expecting a wealth of new frag-tastic content are probably going to be severely disappointed. Containing the game’s previously released DLC, six new Echoes maps, the new game plus ‘Overkill’ campaign mode and an additional gimmicky bonus mode, Bulletstorm’s new coat of paint is really the only main attraction here.

Luckily for us, the team at Gearbox has given this game a seriously impressive paint job. While a slew of recent remasters simply saw developers bump up the game’s resolution and call it a day, Bulletstorm's creators have gone to painstaking effort to make this six year old shooter feel new again. Boasting increased polygon counts, incredibly crisp-looking hi-res textures and full 4K support, Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition is at times jaw-droppingly good looking. I played through the early level Damsel In Distress on the PS4 Pro: its intricately detailed mountain environments and stunning vistas were absolutely brimming with colour, showcasing an immersive setting that was a far cry from the original release's blurry 720p world.

While I didn’t get a chance to play the standard PS4 or Xbox One versions, a brief comparison video showed a substantial improvement over the original on the two base platforms, thanks to the aforementioned updated texture work and of course, the bump to 1080p. Still, updated graphics are meaningless if the gameplay doesn’t hold up, and thankfully Bulletstorm’s memorable Skillshot scoring system still feels just as satisfying as it did in 2011. For whatever reason, no other developers have seen fit to steal Bulletstorm’s main mechanic, meaning that the arcadey Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater-esque trick-kills still feel surprisingly fresh.

Using a combination of my trusty leash and the cleverly designed environmental hazards, relearning the game’s diverse portfolio of skillshots was an absolute blast. Whether I was nailing an unsuspecting grunt to a wall while tethering one of his explosive-wielding buddies straight into him, or just simply kicking a pair of goons into a cactus, racking up admirably twisted kills still feels as compelling as ever.

Unfortunately, the game’s much-praised sense of humour hasn’t aged quite as well. Featuring enough dick jokes to make Shadow Warrior’s Lo Wang blush, what was once edgy and refreshing now just feels a little embarrassing. Still, that isn’t to say the script is entirely without merit. With walking steroid Grayson Hunt delivering an occasionally inspired combination of swear words, my one-hour playthrough still managed to elicit the odd guilty smile, even after six years. Yet this was very much the exception rather than the rule. While video games still aren’t exactly known for their cutting-edge comedy, unfortunately for Bulletstorm, rib-tickling adventures like The Stick of Truth have dramatically raised the bar for what modern gamers expect from interactive humour.

Speaking of humour, Full Clip Edition's final addition is... well, a bit of a funny one. In a mode that sounds like it was lifted directly out of a Neogaf wishlist thread, Gearbox has created a reimagined campaign mode that sees Bulletstorm’s burly protagonist replaced with its own wise-cracking FPS icon – Duke Nukem. Calling in the voice talents of original Duke actor, Jon St John, Duke Nukem’s Bulletstorm Tour sees players blasting their way through the game’s full campaign as the ageing mascot. Yet, rather than just being the simple re-skin mode you'd expect, the team has actually gone to a surprising amount of effort to insert Duke into Bulletstorm’s world.

While the original plan was just to have St John reread Grayson’s lines as the Duke, the game’s producer revealed the original dialogue just didn’t work without acknowledging Nukem’s existence. Rewriting a large portion of the script to fit the Duke’s personality, Gearbox has promised campaign chit-chat stuffed to the brim with enjoyable meta jokes and Easter eggs for fans of both games. While I only got a brief taste of the bizarre mode, an early portion of Duke’s Tour seemed big, silly and ultimately highly unnecessary. In other words, a perfect fit for Bulletstorm.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition is undoubtedly the best looking the game’s ever been. Whether simply adding a fresh new coat of paint is enough to warrant the price tag, however, is a whole different issue. Retailing at an eye-watering £44.99, the disappointing lack of new content makes this remaster a tough sell for players who have already poured considerable hours into the original. While the addition of six new Echo maps means that players won’t be entirely retreading the same ground, a handful of additional challenges and a new game plus mode aren’t exactly the most compelling of reasons to re-buy what is essentially the same old shooter.

Adding insult to injury, its most appealing addition – Duke Nukem’s Bulletstorm tour – is currently only available as a pre-order bonus. Yet despite these complaints, once you get the controller in your hands, Bulletstorm is still a hell of a lot of fun all these years later. If you missed out on the original, this looks very much like a remaster worth considering – although you just might be better off waiting for a price drop.