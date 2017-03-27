Braun MQ9087X MultiQuick 9 review

What is the Braun MQ9087X MultiQuick 9 ?

The MultiQuick 9 is one of the most impressive stick blenders available. Thanks to a mobile blender leg that moves up and down as you use it, creating a greater cutting surface for the blades, the MultiQuick 9 produces finer, faster results.

It’s backed up by a mighty 1000W motor, a design to minimise splashes, and more chopping, slicing, mashing, whipping and kneading attachments than you could wish for. With this much power on tap, the Braun benefits from a smart safety button that needs to be depressed to help prevent it being operated by accident.

Braun MQ9087X MultiQuick 9 – Design and Features

The most striking feature of this sleek, black and stainless-steel MultiQuick is how few buttons there are to contend with. A safety button on the top of the motor allows it to operate and another controls the speed – squeeze more to go faster, and release to slow it down.

It also features EasyClick+ – a system that allows the main unit to connect and disconnect with all the accessories quickly. Further down, the leg has some thoughtful features: ActiveBlade, which allows it to be pushed up and down for better blending; SplashControl for mess-free worktops; and PowerBell Plus, which is an extra milling blade.

Swap the blender leg for one of the accessories and it opens up a whole world of food prep. This model is equipped with a food processor, which includes blades for chopping, French fries, julienne, fine and coarse slicing and shredding, a kneading hook, a small chopper, a masher and whisk – both with gearboxes – as well as a handy lidded beaker.

Braun MQ9087X MultiQuick 9 – What is it like to use?

There’s a lot of kit but the essentials of the MultiQuick are straightforward. The motor unit is ergonomically shaped, so you can use a thumb to flick the safety button and depress the variable speed switch with fingers. Combined with the leg, it’s substantial but not too weighty, at under 1kg.

I started with the MultiQuick’s ActiveBlade leg by making guacamole in the beaker using avocado, lime juice, salt and chilli. The up and down motion took some getting used to, but it was effective at creating a consistently smooth texture in seconds. There were no splashes on the worktop and no unwanted suction while in use. A quick rinse and it was ready to tackle the next task – crushing the avocado’s seed. This was accomplished in seconds, reducing it to granules.

Next, I attached the whisk and filled the beaker with double cream. While some stick blender whisks can lack power, the combination of a powerful motor and gearbox ensures this isn’t the case with the MultiQuick.

It whipped the cream into firm peaks in less than a minute, with splatter confined to the beaker. Swapping to the mashing leg, I used it to make compote from cooked apples. This required a manual up and down motion, and while most of the apple was puréed, there were a few stubborn pieces that collected in the masher. Once dislodged, these were combined into a smooth sauce.

I tried the mini-chopper next with chunks of carrot for rough chopping. However, finding the right speed, and holding onto the unit proved tricky. The carrot was accidentally puréed at the bottom of the bowl, leaving larger chunks languishing on top; this suggests that the chopper is better suited to very small amounts of food.

Results with the julienne blade in the food processor were more impressive. Using the pusher while operating the MultiQuick required coordination, but the reward was perfect carrot matchsticks in a fraction of the time it would have taken to chop by hand. A couple of larger pieces weren’t processed, but were easily put through again.

I finished by using the kneading hook to make sweet pastry. Adding butter and sugar to the processing bowl, we chose a halfway speed to slowly combine it into a breadcrumb consistency, before adding flour and an egg and kneading it on the same speed. The dough came together well, although holding the speed while it did was difficult. A speed lock would have been handy. All the parts that came into contact with food could be popped into the dishwasher, except the processor lid, so cleanup was effortless.

Should I buy the Braun MQ9087X MultiQuick 9?

Given the amount of kit, the MultiQuick 9 is less a simple hand blender and more a mini food processor, making it a great option if you don’t have space for a full-sized processor.

While it’s pretty perfect in nearly every aspect, the safety button does take some getting used to; an option to switch it off would have been useful.

Niggles aside, the MultiQuick 9 delivers seriously speedy processing power. If you’re looking to upgrade your hand blender, you’d be hard-pushed to find something better for the price.

Verdict

All you’ll ever need for a lump-free life and so much more besides.