Hands-on with Bose's two new Bluetooth speakers, the SoundLink Revolve and Revolve+

Bose has been bossing the portable Bluetooth speaker market for a while now. The original SoundLink Mini was deservedly a big seller, and the SoundLink Mini II continued that success. But everyone's boasting about 360-degree sound these days, and Bose clearly wanted to get in on that omnidirectional-audio act.

The result is not one but a pair of new portable speakers, the SoundLink Revolve (£199.95) and SoundLink Revolve+ (£279.95). Both share an almost identical set of features, just with the Revolve+ being bigger, louder and having longer battery life.

Bose has done a nice job with the styling, as usual, with a perforated aluminium enclosure wrapping seamlessly around and tapering towards the top. There's a choice of two finishes: Luxe Silver and Triple Black.

Apart from its larger size, the only design difference with the Revolve+ is a carry handle that makes it easy to sling around the house.

The rounded bottom and top are both rubber, with the top having buttons moulded into it for on/off, Bluetooth, volume up, volume down, aux input and a multi-function control. The latter can be used for play/pause or held down to connect with Siri or Google Assistant – both Revolve models have a microphone.

The rubber isn't just for show, either, as it helps the Revolve speakers attain an IPX4 water-resistance rating.

Around the back – if there is such a thing on a 360-degree speaker – there's a 3.5mm aux input and a Micro USB port for charging. An optional charging dock's also available for £24.95 that fits both models. Battery life is claimed to be around 12 hours for the Revolve and 16 hours for the Revolve+.

Unusually, underneath the speakers is a standard tripod thread, so you can pop your Revolve or Revolve+ off the ground, or maybe even attached to a Gorillapod wrapped around a tree-branch while you swing to some tunes in your hammock. Just me? OK then.

Internally the Revolve speakers each have a pair of opposing passive bass radiators, and a single transducer firing downwards into a dispersal plate with a pressure trap to reduce distortion. In theory this should result in omnidirectional audio – no sweet spots and dead spots as you walk around the speaker.

Bose didn't confirm whether or not the Revolve+ actually uses a larger driver than the Revolve, but it seems likely.

Both Revolve models have Bose's usual vocal prompts, telling you when they've connected or can't find a device to pair with, via a female American voice. You can mute her if you find it a bit jarring, though.

Each speaker has memory for pairing with eight devices, which can be cycled through without having to go through the Bluetooth pairing procedure each time. You can also stereo pair two Revolves or set them in a multiroom party mode, all playing the same music.

From the little time I heard them, the sound from both Revolve speakers certainly seemed detailed, with a lot of emphasis on treble and upper mid-range. Top end was maybe a bit on the harsh side, though, and bass a little light, but both could've been more to do with the demo tracks than the speakers. The latter might also have been less of an issue if the Revolves had been sitting closer to a wall for a little reinforcement.

I had no such reservations about the 360-degree sound, which genuinely didn't have noticeable dead spots as I walked around the room – or at least not to the extent that you get with most 360 speakers.

The larger SoundLink Revolve+ definitely sounded a little more expansive, as you'd expect, but these are two peas from the same pod and have very similar sonic signatures. Stereo-paired they seemed really quite impressive.

First Impressions

These are two of the prettiest Bluetooth speakers around, and the 360-degree sound seems to work very well. Sound quality was promising, but I won't know for sure until I get them in for a full test – which should be very soon.