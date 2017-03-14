Diablo 3 Necromancer release date: H2 2017

Diablo 3 Necromancer price: TBC

Available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One

Most fans of aRPGs (action role-playing games) may still be pining for Diablo 4, but that hasn’t stopped Blizzard rolling out all manner of upgrades for Diablo 3. The biggest of these was the revelation during Blizzcon in November 2016 that Diablo 2’s iconic Necromancer character class would be added to the current game’s roster.

This was awesome news for a golden-oldie Diablo fan such as myself. I got all misty-eyed about summonable allies and awesome abilities like the Bone Spear, which in skilled hands turned any battlefield into a bloody demon slaughter house.

But nostalgia soon gave way to a feeling of indifference as I realised the new Necromancer looked pretty much identical to his predecessor. The class appeared to have skills focusing almost exclusively on summoning and ranged combat – areas of gameplay already catered for by Diablo 3’s Witch Doctor.

However, having gotten some hands-on time with a newer build at PAX, loaded with a different arsenal of newly unveiled skills, I’m convinced my early impressions were completely misguided.

Make no mistake, Diablo 3’s Necromancer is a very different beast to anything we’ve seen before.

Diablo 3 Necromancer – Gameplay

The female version showcased at PAX was a more blood-thirsty, combat-focused build that shows the class is much more rounded than first expected.

Even the model is completely different. Instead of looking like a slightly pervy undead school master in cosplay, the female Necromancer model looks like a ghoulish version of Stevie Nicks.

The badass '70s rockstar vibe was complemented by an impressive suite of new aggressive combat abilities on the build I got to demo. The coolest of these were the new Grim Scythe and Blood Nova primary and secondary attacks, a Leach curse power that can be used to recover health, and the reappearance of the monstrous Blood Golem pet.

Early on, I found the new system a little odd and actually hankered for the old-school Necromancer – it would have let me use the class’s hallowed Bone Spear to snipe my foes from a distance, while hiding behind my faithful Blood Golem.

But I soon became completely enamoured with the change and the more bloodthirsty Necromancer build. Within minutes I found myself sprinting into hordes of enemies using Blood Rush, before unleashing a wave of Nova explosions, slapping a leach curse on the remaining stragglers and unleashing a frenzied barrage of Grim Scythe strikes to recover my lost health and essence (the Necromancer’s version of mana/stamina).

This may sound like dull hack-and-slash gameplay, but it never feels it. This is because of the interesting approach Blizzard has taken balancing the more aggressive Necromancer build.

Each special ability uses either essence or the Necromancer’s own health to activate. The sacrificial demands of the blood skills, coupled with the class's relatively low defense and health, created a high-risk, high-reward style of gameplay that felt completely different to the Necromancer we met at Blizzcon.

What’s more, according to Blizzard this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to customisation options for the Necromancer.

As well as more legendary equipment options than you can shake a stick at, the company has confirmed the character will launch with four 'sets' (linked super-high-level sets of armour and weapons). There will also be a dual-wield option that lets you load the character with two scythes, which will inevitably be a favourite for players who like to cause maximum carnage on battlefields.

Below you can see a full list of the Necromancer class’s currently confirmed skills.

Diablo 3 Necromancer – Skills

Siphon Blood: Siphon the blood from your enemies, dealing weapon damage as Physical and restoring essence. Siphon Blood heals you every second while channeled.

Bone Spear: Summon a piercing bone projectile that causes weapon damage as Physical to all enemies it passes through.

Corpse Explosion: Target an area, exploding all corpses and dealing weapon damage as Physical.

Blood Rush: Shed your mortal flesh and reappear yards away, passing through most obstacles.

Command Skeletons: Active: Command your Skeletal minions to attack the target and increase their damage. Passive: Raise skeletons from the ground. Skeletal minions deal weapon damage per attack.

Decrepify: A crippling curse that reduces the enemy units’ movement speed and reduces damage done.

Grim Scythe: Swing a huge ethereal scythe that can hit multiple enemies and builds essence with each trike.

Blood Nova: An area of effect attack that causes huge damage but drains the Necromancer’s health.

Devour: Converts nearby corpses into essence and health.

Leach: An area-of-effect skill that curses enemies caught in the area. Hits against cursed enemies recover the Necromancer’s health.

Blood Golem: Summonable pet with an active skill that lets you command it to teleport to a specific location and attack/recover damage.

First Impressions

Though I wasn’t terribly excited about the readdition of the Necromancer class to Diablo when Blizzard first announced it, having had a go with the new character, you can colour me impressed.

From what I’ve seen, Blizzard has taken the neurotically focused approach it’s famous for, and created a customisable and balanced character class that could comfortably carve its own place in any adventure party or solo adventure.

The more focused new combat abilities, coupled with the reappearance of some classics like the Bone Spear and Corpse explosion, could make the Necromancer one of the most flexible classes on Diablo.

Along with the imminent launch of the PC game’s 'seasonal' gameplay and loot upgrade system on consoles, plus the announcement of new areas to explore, this could make 2017 the ideal year to jump back into the world of Diablo 3.

I’m less certain the Necromancer will be the spark that makes people new to the game decide to try it out. For newbies, the arrival of the much-talked-about, but currently unannounced Diablo 4, would make far more sense as places to jump on the aRPG train.