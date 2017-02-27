Best Kaby Lake Motherboard: 8 of the best Z270 and B250 boards tested

Best Kaby Lake motherboard: There might not be a huge difference between Skylake and Kaby Lake chipsets but if you want to get the most out of your new seventh-gen chip, a Z270 or B250 motherboard is your best bet

What’s New in Kaby Lake Motherboards?

The eight boards we've tested in this group all use Intel’s new Kaby Lake processors, which mean fresh chipsets with new and expanded features. Seven of the boards here use the high-end Z270 chipset, while the last one uses the more affordable B250 silicon.

The new Z270 chipset doesn’t make any revolutionary changes, but it does improve on its predecessors in several key departments.

One of the biggest changes is in PCI lanes, which are used to provide bandwidth for graphics cards and certain SSDs. Last year’s top-tier Z170 chipset had 20 lanes, but Z270 has 24. That’s great for systems that run several graphics cards, and it’s also important for storage – most Z270 motherboards are now coming with two M.2 connectors due to this extra bandwidth.

Elsewhere, Z270 makes minor improvements. The new chipset will support Intel’s Optane memory when it finally arrives later in 2017, and faster memory is now supported – although that’s largely a moot point, as motherboard manufacturers circumvent Intel’s quoted speeds to support even quicker memory.

In some areas, Z270 maintains the excellent work done by Z170. The new chipset still supports 14 USB ports, up to three M.2 connectors and three SATA Express ports alongside six SATA sockets. There’s no improvement there, but consumer rigs simply don’t need more than this right now.

The Z270 chipset is the only one in the new stack to support processor overclocking, and it has more options for multi-GPU than most of its stablemates.

There are a couple of features that the consumer-friendly Z270 doesn’t include, like Intel vPro and the firm’s manageability tools, but that’s no surprise – options like that are confined to business chipsets like Q270.

Z270 is the clear winner if you’re building a high-end gaming or consumer rig, but don’t be afraid to look elsewhere. The B250 chipset included on the cheaper board in this group still supports six USB ports, single SATA Express and M.2 connectors and Intel Optane memory, and it still has 12 PCI-Express lanes. That’s plenty for the average gaming or consumer PC, and opting for a lesser chipset means your motherboard options become more affordable.

The new range of chipsets mean changes to many of the motherboards on the market. I’m already seeing boards with more M.2 sockets and future-proofed M.2 connectors.

Just like Kaby Lake, though, Z270 is an evolution rather than a revolution, so no-one should be looking for sweeping changes. Instead, Intel has made improvements in a handful of important areas while maintaining its excellent work in other departments.

How We Test Motherboards

I’ve run these motherboards through a variety of tests to determine how a choice of motherboard can influence processor and graphics card performance. Geekbench and Cinebench’s single- and multi-core benchmarks show how a board can alter the ability of a processor, and 3D Mark’s Fire Strike test is used to evaluate graphics performance. I've also used Bioshock Infinite and Dirt Rally to test each motherboard using Intel's new HD Graphics 630 chip.

I’ve measured the power levels of the machine in order to see how motherboards influence heat and power consumption, and I've tested the rig's SSD and memory bandwidth performance.

My test machine uses a Core i7-7700K processor, 16GB of 2,400MHz DDR4 memory and a Samsung 850 Pro SSD.