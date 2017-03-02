Looking for the perfect multi-room speaker system? We’ve narrowed it down to five great multi-room options for every kind of household and budget.

Sonos is no longer the only audio giant on a mission to dominate your house one room at a time. Samsung, Bose and a few lesser-known names are getting in on the multi-room act, and the wider choice means a multi-room system is more affordable than ever.

There’s a lot more flexibility with setup these days too, with Sonos and others ditching the old-fangled hub – a device you had to plug into your router to create a wireless network for your fleet of speakers. None of the multi-room systems in our round-up require a hub; you simply download an app to connect the speakers to your home network. Most will stream via Bluetooth too.

SEE ALSO: 18 Best Soundbars For Your TV Round-Up

All of the multi-room speakers in our round-up are compatible with both iOS and Android devices, but it’s important to make sure the system you choose can stream the right content. Some speakers will happily stream from any music app you like, while others are limited to key services like Spotify, Deezer and Napster.

The beauty of a multi-room system is that you can build on it over time. If your dream of Sonos heaven is stifled by your budget, you can always invest in just a couple of speakers to begin with and then add more later.

If you’re too impatient to wait, you might want to consider some of the cheaper setups on the market. The Jam Smart Sound multi-room system offers a punchy little speaker called Jam Rhythm, available for a neat £80. You can add its more costly sibling Jam Symphony later on if you find yourself with a little more cash to throw at some room-shaking bass.

Of course, it’s never going to be cheap bringing the audio cavalry into your house, but there’s a system here for everyone.

You can start browsing our favourite multi-room speakers above, or glance at the list below. Alternatively, head to our Best Bluetooth Speaker 2017 Round-Up if you’re after that one winning speaker.

Multi-Room Speakers in this round-up

Sonos | Stream from over 30 music services | £199 - £699

Samsung Shape | Range includes 360-degree speakers | £149 - £379

Bose SoundTouch | 6 Preset streaming buttons | £170 - £430

Jam Smart Sound | Intercom feature for party announcements | £80 - £170