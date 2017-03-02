Trending:
Looking for the perfect multi-room speaker system? We’ve narrowed it down to five great multi-room options for every kind of household and budget.
Sonos is no longer the only audio giant on a mission to dominate your house one room at a time. Samsung, Bose and a few lesser-known names are getting in on the multi-room act, and the wider choice means a multi-room system is more affordable than ever.
There’s a lot more flexibility with setup these days too, with Sonos and others ditching the old-fangled hub – a device you had to plug into your router to create a wireless network for your fleet of speakers. None of the multi-room systems in our round-up require a hub; you simply download an app to connect the speakers to your home network. Most will stream via Bluetooth too.
All of the multi-room speakers in our round-up are compatible with both iOS and Android devices, but it’s important to make sure the system you choose can stream the right content. Some speakers will happily stream from any music app you like, while others are limited to key services like Spotify, Deezer and Napster.
The beauty of a multi-room system is that you can build on it over time. If your dream of Sonos heaven is stifled by your budget, you can always invest in just a couple of speakers to begin with and then add more later.
If you’re too impatient to wait, you might want to consider some of the cheaper setups on the market. The Jam Smart Sound multi-room system offers a punchy little speaker called Jam Rhythm, available for a neat £80. You can add its more costly sibling Jam Symphony later on if you find yourself with a little more cash to throw at some room-shaking bass.
Of course, it’s never going to be cheap bringing the audio cavalry into your house, but there’s a system here for everyone.
You can start browsing our favourite multi-room speakers above, or glance at the list below. Alternatively, head to our Best Bluetooth Speaker 2017 Round-Up if you’re after that one winning speaker.
Sonos | Stream from over 30 music services | £199 - £699Pure Jongo | Stream over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth | £100 - £200
Samsung Shape | Range includes 360-degree speakers | £149 - £379
Bose SoundTouch | 6 Preset streaming buttons | £170 - £430
Jam Smart Sound | Intercom feature for party announcements | £80 - £170
Weehaaw
June 3, 2014, 9:36 am
Would still pick sonos any day of the week.
Alex Walsh
June 3, 2014, 9:36 am
The number of outages of Spotify on the SONOS network is increasing and is getting more and more irritating.
Prem Desai
June 3, 2014, 10:30 am
It's good to see other manufacturers join the wireless / multi-room bandwagon. Competition is always good.
Why Sonos does it for me is they've managed to combine ease of use, reliability and flexibility together. I do not know of a bad Sonos product yet - I own at least one of everything they make.
The other very important thing about Sonos is that this is all they do. Their existence depends on their products. Other manufacturers like Bose, Logitech, Denon, etc have their fingers in many pies - the moment they get bored or face any challenges, they could pull out or reduce any effort to this market.
I am unanimous in that
June 3, 2014, 12:17 pm
Sonos is excellent kit. Expensive but well made, simple to use and properly supported.
Would definitely recommend.
A. Mir
June 3, 2014, 12:36 pm
You forgot to mention Denon's new HEOS range which is quite interesting.
freemangeoff3
June 3, 2014, 1:18 pm
for some reason I thought
sonos was going to be higher on the list.
Prem Desai
June 4, 2014, 12:24 am
The reviewer has already called it 'the daddy' and 'the best' ...
How much higher were you expecting?
Richard Jones
September 3, 2014, 9:17 pm
Did you look at the Spaced360. Amazing.
Daz71
October 10, 2014, 12:23 pm
I've experienced this a lot in the UK. Have resorted to individual bluetooth speakers and using phones/tablets for the source. Having all the music around they house synchronized is not really worth the cost of a system like the Sonos in our house at least.
Nevalti
June 9, 2015, 7:35 am
A year ago I would have agreed with you BUT Sonos kit is unable to play the BBC HLS streams. That means that for the last 6 months we have only had the pretty useless quality, temporary and intermittent MP3 streams from the BBC. Sonos simply refuse to say IF and when they will ever support the BBC HLS streams. That renders the whole system almost useless to me. Also, the system is incapable of hi-res music.
Yes, it is good equipment but we are now suffering from the old age of its design.
Nevalti
June 9, 2015, 7:37 am
Agreed - As long as you don't want to listen to any BBC station or to hi-res music.
Congruent Thoughts
June 21, 2015, 1:39 pm
Like mentioned by Alex: 'The number of outages of Spotify on the SONOS network is increasing and is getting more and more irritating'. Yes - this is the most irritating part! We relay on the Spotify Playlists when preparing something important for the next day. When sudden outages occur when we most need it, and some real stupid and dumb reauthorize demands are showing up two minutes before we really need the music, There i can throw the whole Sonos System out of the Window in pure frustration. I have bought the Sonos speakers and they are mine, I also pay fully for the Spotify service and do not need all this suspicious crab around our system. So Alternatives are highly welcome.
If Sonos is not able to deliver a stable system - we must find stable systems in Asia.
I support Sonos as long as I feel supported by them.
This are the rules...
Craig Jacobs
June 28, 2015, 9:27 pm
For me one of the most important things is the software to organize and play music, both on the computer and mobile devices, and the flexibility of where music will be stored. I've been fighting with iTunes for the last few years and this is a primary driver for me - under no circumstances will iTunes or Airplay be any part of the equation for a new music system. I would really like ro see a comprehensive review of the software for these things. The one thing that is holding me back from Sonos is the seemingly excessive pricing. For example I have a nice (very nice) pair of powered speakers that I would like to use. With Sonos I will need to pay $350 for that privilege. That borders on the realm of ridiculous, especially since the Play 1 is only $200 and contains not only the electronics to stream the music, but also two drivers and 2 class-D amplifiers. Came here looking for alternatives, left disappointed.