Best waterproof cameras 2017: Find your perfect summer holiday compact

You can drop it, freeze it, submerge it… You can even take pictures with it. We round up four of the best waterproof compact cameras currently available.

If you think your smartphone is good enough to capture the best bits of your summer holiday, think again. Not all of them feature a tough, rugged or waterproof design, and dropping them in the sand – or worse, the pool – could leave you with a costly repair or replacement bill when you get home.

So what’s the answer? Ruggedised compact cameras. Their robust designs and weather seals allow you to take them into a pool without giving it a second thought, and better still, they’re made to be virtually indestructible so you can hand them over to kids without worrying about damage.

In this round-up, we’ve pulled together four of the toughest compacts you can buy right now, from Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm and Olympus.

Related: Best cameras

From left to right, the Nikon AW130, Fujifilm XP120, Olympus Tough TG-5 and Canon D30

Waterproof compact camera jargon explained

Sensor: Compared with DSLRs and mirrorless cameras that feature large sensors, the tough compacts in this round up feature much smaller 1/2.3-inch sensors. This is the smallest sensor that’s commonly used in cameras today. For snapshots in good lighting conditions the results are perfectly acceptable, but they can start to show their weakness in low light and don’t offer much in the way of highlight/shadow recovery.

Wi-Fi: You’ll find Wi-Fi connectivity features on most but not all tough compacts. If you’d like to transfer images wirelessy to a mobile device before sharing them via social media or email look for one that’s Wi-Fi equipped. The manufacturers apps vary in their levels of sophistication. Some will allow you to take remote control of the camera and fire the shutter directly from the app.

Variable aperture: All the compacts in this round up have what are known as "variable aperture lenses" and you’ll often find this printed on the body or close to the lens. For example f/2.0-f/4.9 will be noted on the lens barrel as 1:2.0-4.9. In this instance the 2.0 and 4.9 figures refer to the maximum and minimum aperture the lens can achieve at either end of the zoom range.

Raw: You won’t find many tough compacts on the market that allow you to shoot in the raw format.The benefit of having raw format recording available is that it gives you greater leverage when it comes to returning detail, controlling noise and editing images on the computer. The only camera to offer raw format recording in this round up is the Olympus Tough TG-5.

USB Charging: These days we see more and more cameras support USB charging and it’s an excellent feature to have. The batteries tough compacts use can be quite small and thus the battery life can be rather short. To ensure you don’t run out of power, most manufacturers equip their models with USB charging so you can top up as you go using a power bank or car charger.

FPS: This refers to the number of frames per second the camera can record in a continuous burst. Having a tough compact that shoots at a fast frame rate is important, particularly if you’d like to increase your chances of capturing a spur of the moment shot at the optimum time. A camera that shoots at 10fps or faster will give you the option to cherry pick your favourite images from a selection of shots taken over a short period of time.

Related: Best action cameras

How we test waterproof compact cameras

Each of the tough compacts in this round-up were subjected to the same stringent tests. First, each camera was run through the lab. This reveals the level of detail the sensor resolves and offers a clear indication of its noise response at high sensitivity settings. We then carried out real-world testing, where the cameras were used outdoors as well as indoors to get a better idea of how reliable their exposure systems are. After this we conducted a series of tough tests. This involved testing each camera underwater in a swimming pool, dropping them from arm's length onto a solid concrete floor and freezing them overnight in a block of ice.