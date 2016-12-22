With VR taking gaming by storm in 2016, we’re seeing a wave of excellent virtual reality titles. Many offer unique, engrossing experiences which vindicate those who swear blind that headset gaming is the future.

With the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR all now on the market, gamers are spoilt for choice when it comes to games and experiences to delve into with virtual reality.

There are plenty of impressive VR games already on the market, but this holiday season is set to see a wave of excellent titles arriving too with the PSVR launch.

Check out some of our favourite HTC Vive games in the video below

With this plethora of virtual reality titles, TrustedReviews has compiled a list of the very best. Note this is a list of PC and console VR games, not mobile.

If you’ve just bought a headset, or are thinking about picking one up, these are the games you should look to play first.

We’ll be adding titles to this list as they launch and as we go hands-on with them, so be sure to bookmark this page!

