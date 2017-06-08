Best VPN: 10 free and premium VPNs rated for privacy and speed

Trending:
A virtual private network (VPN) provides you with a direct, encrypted connection to a private network via the internet. In business, they're widely used to allow remote workers to securely access their employer's office network as though they were physically connected to it.
However, the desire for online privacy has led to the rise of consumer-orientated VPN tunnelling services, which, rather than connecting to a remote private network, route your internet connection via a remote server. These services provide both a way of encrypting and anonymising your internet use and of appearing to be located in another country.
There are a number of reasons to use a VPN tunnelling service. Of these, the most compelling is privacy: thanks to end-to-end encryption, it becomes impossible for your network traffic to be monitored from outside your PC. Packet inspection will reveal only encrypted data.
This has obvious advantages if you want an extra layer of security when it comes to, for example, keeping your browsing habits private. This is particularly important on public Wi-Fi networks, where you have no way of being sure how secure your connection is. It also means services that may throttle or even block your connection based on what kind of data you're sending – such as some office, mobile and public networks – won't be able to do so.
While some networks, either deliberately or as an incidental result of not permitting certain protocols, may also block VPN connections, this is unusual. However, as an extra security feature for those who need to hide the fact that they're using a VPN, a number of service providers have implemented methods of obfuscating their encrypted traffic, such as TunnelBear's GhostBear mode and VyprVPN's Chameleon mode.
VPN services are particularly popular among those who use BitTorrent for both legitimate and illegal purposes, since traffic of this kind is frequently monitored, blocked or throttled by ISPs. However, if you're trying to distribute your own software via a torrent, for example, bear in mind that to keep outgoing traffic encrypted while seeding, you'll need a service that supports incoming port redirection. Of those reviewed here, only Private Internet Access supports this on some of its servers.
We've tested mostly premium services here. Bear in mind that if you're using a product for free, you've shifted your privacy problems away from the unsecured Wi-Fi network or overzealous government monitoring, and towards a shady business you know less about. VPNs only work if they can be trusted completely, but by their very nature we're never going to get a properly good look inside their inner workings. There's a huge element of trust here, and the only way to fully control your VPN is to make one yourself on a server you have set up and secured yourself.
If privacy is a key concern behind your VPN use, then you should be aware that different service providers have varying policies on logging users' connection data and that, depending on where a company is headquartered, it will be subject to differing data retention regulations.
Our table and reviews detail both where each service is based and whether it retains any connection logs. However, logging isn't the be-all and end-all of VPN security. We've restricted ourselves to testing services from reputable companies with a proven track record, but it's impossible to truly know how much faith can be put in any organisation's claims about their logging policy.
In some cases, these claims have been put to the test, with US-based Private Internet Access providing no data to the FBI because it had no logs; and UK-based HideMyAss! (before it was bought by AVG), which keeps connection logs, handing over data in accordance with UK law during the Lulzsec case.
In general, companies based in countries that have laws safeguarding privacy – such as Switzerland and Panama – are a better bet for privacy than those based in restrictive nations such as the UK or Russia, regardless of logging policy.
As VPN services allow you to access online content as though you were physically located in a different country, they're extremely useful if you're travelling on business and need to access location-restricted services – or if you need to see how and whether a particular website or service works properly for users elsewhere in the world. With servers in more than 190 countries, HideMyAss! is by far the best-equipped VPN provider in this respect, on the off-chance that you ever need to see what your website looks like to users in Burkina Faso.
Some VPN services can also provide you with dedicated IP address in a specific country, making it easier to create a virtual home or office overseas. NordVPN and HideMyAss! both provide this service.
However, this ability to virtually hop around the globe is most widely used to watch streaming video services from other regions or, while you're travelling, to avoid missing your favourite TV programmes from home. While this is frowned upon by international media rights-holders, and companies such as Netflix have undertaken to block proxy and VPN services where possible, it's a legal grey area that could put you in breach a streaming service's terms and conditions, rather than outright copyright theft of the kind involved in, for example, torrenting pirated content.
VPN performance is affected by such a wide range of factors that it isn’t possible to produce conclusive test results. The speed of your own internet connection and user load on your selected VPN endpoint server, as well as the server you're connecting to beyond that, at the time are both significant here. Due to the sheer number of frequently rotated servers provided by most VPN services, comprehensive testing isn't possible in this instance.
However, we ran comparative tests on each service from a London-based connection that typically sees speeds of over 10MB/sec. We tested multiple servers from each provider in three locations: the UK, the Netherlands and the USA. Our table shows the best results we were able to obtain during a large-file download via FTP, but these figures are only a snapshot of performance at a single point in time, rather than being fully representative.
We were surprised by how universally slow connection speeds to the USA tended to be, with most VPNs clocking transfer speeds of less than 3MB/sec. The notable exception in our tests was VyprVPN, which is optimised for speed.
|Provider
|UK (MB/s)
|NL (MB/s)
|USA (MB/s)
|Tunnelbear
|-
|-
|1.4
|Steganos
|3.1
|5
|1
|Hide My Ass! Pro VPN
|3.7
|7.6
|1.7
|Opera Free VPN
|N/A
|10.8
|3
|Avast Secureline
|4.9
|9.6
|1.3
|CyberGhost
|8.8
|7.6
|-
|Private Tunnel
|5.2
|9.5
|2.4
|Private Internet Access
|9.1
|4.5
|3.5
|NordVPN
|8.5
|10.5
|2.9
|VyprVPN
|8
|7.8
|7
Andrew
May 16, 2016, 8:32 am
Was quite looking forward to this article as all the VPN reviews I read seem to be sponsored by one company or another. I'm also looking to choose a solution for the next year right now.
Yet two of the biggest players in the market "Express VPN" and TunnelBear aren't even included (other big players are missing too). With such glaring omissions the gravity of this review is greatly reduced. Shame.
Joane Morgan
May 18, 2016, 10:27 am
Was with HMA for a while until I found they kept logs.
Been using PureVPN for 8 months now. They don't keep logs and seems to be reliable. No connection issues and good speed.
Michael Passingham
May 19, 2016, 4:17 pm
Hi Andrew,
Thanks for your comment. The plan was to start small and expand over time. Both of those VPNs are on my list for the next round of testing.
Michael
Steven Smith
May 21, 2016, 6:40 pm
I was using HMA to access Netflix US but unfortunately it stopped working. So I have to look for something else. After searching a lot I have found "Hide-My-IP" VPN. I was looking for something cheap and it costs me $2.95/month.
francois
August 8, 2016, 1:33 pm
I’d like to know what are the main features you’ve decided to divide the top lists? Why does the first list consist of these vpn services?
Besides, you’ve mentioned that Hidemyass is the best service for watching restricted sites like Netflix. In fact, I can’t agree with you, as I’ve had experience concerning the service. When I installed it, it worked well except allowing the usage of Netflix. I don’t know exactly why but may be the reason is there are many similar IP addresses which are defined by the site. https://www.bestvpnrating.c... here is the rating of services providing the opportunity to watch Netflix. May be you can’t agree with me, so you may recommend me smth new?
Michael Passingham
August 9, 2016, 10:33 am
Unfortunately, our reviews only take into account a VPN's ability to watch Netflix at a single point in time. Since Netflix is cracking down on VPN usage, which companies will allow you access at a given moment will change on a weekly basis. The best way to check is to use a free trial and, if it works, only pay on a monthly basis instead of signing up for a year.
Michael Passingham
August 9, 2016, 10:33 am
Hi Andrew, just so you know, we've just added a review for TunnelBear into this round-up.
Andrew
August 9, 2016, 12:31 pm
Thanks Michael. Agree with your review, I'm now using TB as my fall back and have switched to SurfEasy (which both myself and better half use regularly).
Generally TB was good, however I found the following problems over extended testing.
1) It took a long time to setup the VPN. This seemed to be the case on iPad, iPhone & PC.
2) I usually connect to a UK VPN and many times found issues. I eventually traced the issue using a "where is my IP" website and part of the information telling me I was in Singapore. This was a random, but common & annoying issue.
Since joining SurfEasy (on a great yearly deal offer) I find it far faster to connect and never have issues with the UK location.
Timboldt
November 20, 2016, 7:05 pm
I just started using PureVPN to help protect my privacy and Netflix stopped working the moment I started using a VPN. Now that I recall, it was doing the same thing when I started experimenting with TOR browser about eight months ago.
I cancelled my Netflix service because I do not approve of their practice of blocking VPN traffic. If I'm paying for their service then they should be serving me whether I'm at home, traveling abroad, or simply protecting my privacy by operating through a VPN.
Denis Lamela
December 29, 2016, 10:05 am
Oh come TrustedReviews, design a engaging & attractive table instead. :/ https://uploads.disquscdn.c...
Commenter
January 16, 2017, 2:19 pm
I've been using Private Tunnel for a few years. It perfectly meets my needs, because I only need a VPN when I am traveling. Private Tunnel lets me buy data in chunks that do not expire, so unused data is still available to me for future trips. Most of the other plans require paying by the month.