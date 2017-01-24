Best Value TVs: Which cheap TV should you buy right now?

Want a new TV that doesn't cost the earth? Then you've come to the right place: our roundup of the best cheap TVs and the best value TVs – featuring UHD and 4K sets – all costing less than £2,000. It proves that that buying a new box needn't mean taking out a mortgage.

With companies such as Samsung, Panasonic, Philips and Hisense churning out one outstanding models after another, it can be hard to determine what is worth buying. Conversely, with so many top-notch sets on the market, it’s now easier than ever to get your hands on a great television.

No matter your budget, you’ll find something to suit your needs here. We’ve included TVs costing less than £1,000 as well as feature-rich models that offer plenty of bang for your buck.

Hit the dropdown menu above to head straight to our short reviews, or read on for more TV buying advice.

Best Value TVs – What to look for

Gone are the days when spending more than £1,000 got you a chunky, 32-inch box with a disappointing screen. TVs have improved no end, and are now slimmer, more attractive and better-sounding than ever before. Most important of all, though: they offer a far better viewing experience too.

If you've had an ear to the ground in the world of TV tech, you'll have likely heard the terms 4K and UHD bandied about. We explain both technologies in more detail in our article What is 4K TV and Ultra HD? All you need to know. Put simply, however, 4K is a picture technology that quadruples the pixel count of Full HD, creating sharper, more lifelike images.

Some brands choose to interchange 4K with the term UHD. Technically, however, there's a difference. Used correctly, 4K describes the 4,096 x 2160 resolution first introduced in digital cinemas. UHD refers to the 3,840 x 2,160 resolution you'll find in 16:9 ratio TVs, which is what you actually take home.

Full HD isn't dead, however. While not quite as new and exciting, Full HD TVs remain excellent options. This is largely because the core technology at the heart of the best screens – such as black levels, contrast ratio and colour accuracy – is consistently higher than ever before.

For those who yearn for a more complete home cinema setup, you may also want to consider investing in a soundbar, as excellent audio can make a huge difference to your viewing experience. Best of all, you can now pick one up for less than £100.