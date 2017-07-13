Best Headphone Amps 2017: Get the best from your headphones

Trending:
Headphones are big business, and we're spending more money on them than we ever used to. Lossless streaming and Hi-Res Audio are making waves, so now's the time to get the best from the sound coming out of your smartphone or laptop. A DAC-equipped headphone amplifier is the way to do it, and we've rounded up the best headphone amps around.
The sonic circuitry on a laptop or smartphone is built to cost and size constraints, rather than because it does the best job. If you use headphones costing around £100/$100 or more, you'll be amazed at the difference you can hear when driving them with dedicated amplification.
Related: Best headphones
We've cherry-picked the best headphone amps that'll plug into a PC, Mac or smartphone, suck your digital music through their built-in DACs (digital-to-analogue converters) and squirt it out of their jack sockets. Some are designed for home listening only and need plugging into the mains, while others are ready for on-the-go use, with their own internal battery or the ability to draw power from your mobile device's charging socket.
Video: Trusted Explains – What type of headphones should you buy?
We tested using a wide range of headphones, from mid-range in-ears up to the astonishing Grado GS1000e over-ears and Noble Audio Katana IEMs. Music files were everything from old 192kbps MP3s to 24-bit 192KHz Hi-Res Audio, as well as streaming services such as Qobuz.
Related: Best turntables
12 / 12
Our Score:6
11 / 12
Our Score:7
10 / 12
Our Score:7
9 / 12
Our Score:7
8 / 12
Our Score:8
7 / 12
Our Score:8
5 / 12
Our Score:9
4 / 12
Our Score:9
3 / 12
Our Score:9
2 / 12
Our Score:10
1 / 12
Our Score:10
More information -
Trusted Reviews is part of the Time Inc. (UK) Ltd Technology Network
Get TrustedReviews' award-winning reviews and advice delivered to your inbox for free!
pimlicosound
December 1, 2014, 10:27 am
I bought the DacMagic XS earlier this year and it's a great bit of kit for the price. Paired with the wonderful Philips Fidelio X1 headphones, I get a lusciously warm and smooth sound. The only problem is since I upgraded to OSX Mavericks on my work laptop, support for USB DACs has partly broken so now the connection is really finicky.
torjs99
December 1, 2014, 12:05 pm
fiio build quality is terrible. I own the E17 usb dac/amp and E09K headphone amp to drive my Q701s. the sound quality is great but straight away the connector that links the E17 to E09K would not connect the two without a piece of cardboard to wedge them together. the left channel of the headphone socket on the E17 failed after only using it twice! i wouldn't buy fiio again. fiio looks like a lot value for the money but you get what you pay for.
robfol
December 2, 2014, 8:24 pm
Hi all, the Arcam rPAC is now £100 at SAVI, Sevenoaks and most retailers. This makes it great value, especially for feeding a Hi-Fi system as well as headphones.
robfol
December 2, 2014, 8:25 pm
My XS work fine on a MacBook Pro under Yosemite. Maybe an upgrade?
danielfrisbee
February 24, 2015, 6:16 pm
I've been using the dac magic xs with some hifiman he400's and am very happy with the sound. Lately though, the usb connection keeps cutting out, and I have to unplug it and plug it back in again.. anyone have any ideas what this could be? I thought either the usb ports have broken, that there's some driver issues, or that the dac magic itself is breaking.
No idea which, nor what if anything I can do about it.
Steven Clarke
February 24, 2015, 7:26 pm
At what level of headphones would it be recommended to buy a headphone amp. I have a pair of soundmagic E30 and mainly listen to free spotify?
Simon OW
February 25, 2015, 8:52 am
You'll probably hear some difference through the E30s, but perhaps not enough to justify the cost. You get better return for your money from investing in better headphones -- I'd spend at least as much on the headphones as the amp. You might even find that better headphones satisfy you enough that you're not bothered about the amp. But then you might wonder how much potential's going untapped...
oldschool
February 27, 2015, 1:47 pm
Em, LH Labs Geek Out, anyone?
Jamil Dhillon
April 12, 2015, 12:36 pm
HRT Microstreamer
Altex lan
August 18, 2015, 2:47 pm
I bought the X1 and the E10K olympus 2.
Richard Wray
October 17, 2015, 8:22 am
Not a single mention of any Sony kit like the PHA-3? Amazing results, especially when paired with a set of MDR-Z7 headphones.
canali
December 3, 2015, 6:29 am
am surprised you didn't review the hrt microstreamer or the iFi micro dsd...
megasuperexa
February 25, 2016, 9:33 am
Audioquest? the guys selling "usb filters" for 50 bucks??
Stopped reading after first mention of them.
Dexter McDade
May 13, 2016, 2:22 pm
$900.00 thats why
canali
June 6, 2016, 9:57 am
Your loss I'm afraid
Andrew
September 2, 2016, 10:53 pm
If Gordon Rankin, or Streamlength mean anything to you.. wait, never mind. you are obviously way too ignorant to have any idea what I am talking about
Alca Traz
November 25, 2016, 8:57 am
A word to anyone who owns, or is about to buy, a PC that includes a hi-end motherboard. It's possible that your board includes very competent audio circuitry, typically ESS ES9023P DAC; RC4580 2V rms headphone amp; automatic output impedance matching for 32-600 ohms, and other refinements. If so, I strongly recommend that you try the headphones directly from that before parting with the cash for a usb dac/amp. I'm using ATH-MSR7's (35 ohm) driven from the Asus Maximus VIII Hero, and they sound superb.
xtianst
December 10, 2016, 1:47 pm
maybe u r right my friend, but i have Asus Maximus x99 and the sound is dont even close to the combo creative xfi+maverick d1 amp...
UltimaMGS4
January 16, 2017, 7:23 pm
Merdian Explorer vs Dragonfly Black vs Dragon Fly Red vs DacMagic XS? Any tips, comparisons?
S1m8ad
April 1, 2017, 5:45 pm
lol. Best usb headphones amps from 50 to 2000 $. An the winner is 2000$ amp. No surprises there