Best Headphone Amps 2017: Get the best from your headphones

Headphones are big business, and we're spending more money on them than we ever used to. Lossless streaming and Hi-Res Audio are making waves, so now's the time to get the best from the sound coming out of your smartphone or laptop. A DAC-equipped headphone amplifier is the way to do it, and we've rounded up the best headphone amps around.

The sonic circuitry on a laptop or smartphone is built to cost and size constraints, rather than because it does the best job. If you use headphones costing around £100/$100 or more, you'll be amazed at the difference you can hear when driving them with dedicated amplification.

Related: Best headphones

We've cherry-picked the best headphone amps that'll plug into a PC, Mac or smartphone, suck your digital music through their built-in DACs (digital-to-analogue converters) and squirt it out of their jack sockets. Some are designed for home listening only and need plugging into the mains, while others are ready for on-the-go use, with their own internal battery or the ability to draw power from your mobile device's charging socket.

Video: Trusted Explains – What type of headphones should you buy?

We tested using a wide range of headphones, from mid-range in-ears up to the astonishing Grado GS1000e over-ears and Noble Audio Katana IEMs. Music files were everything from old 192kbps MP3s to 24-bit 192KHz Hi-Res Audio, as well as streaming services such as Qobuz.

Related: Best turntables