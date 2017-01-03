There are hundreds of TVs to choose from, so to make your life easier, we've put together a handy list of all the best TVs you can buy right now.

Arranged by screen size, you can view all the top TVs from 49 inches to mammoth 75-inch beasts – if you've got the space and budget for such a grand TV. These might seem big - there are no small, 32-inch models in this list – but the best TVs only come in bigger sizes.

We review all the best TVs every year but only the very pinnacle from every brand makes it to this list. All the big players have been covered: Samsung, Panasonic, LG, and Sony – with the up-and-coming Hisense thrown in as the budget option.

Video: Trusted Explains – All you need to know about TVs

The cheapest television in our round-up is the £1,099 Samsung UE49KS7000, which is both 4K and HDR enabled, and is a more realistic option for somebody looking to take their first step up from an older HD TV. The most expensive TV comes in at a wince inducing £4,999 – it's a 75-inch monster for those willing to clear out half their living room to make space.

Hit the dropdown menu above to head to short reviews based on in-depth reviews conducted by the best experts in the field. Alternatively, click the links below to go straight to the category of your choice. For our jargon buster and extra TV buying advice, keep scrolling.

This Week's Best TV Deals

Hisense LTDN50K321UWT at Amazon.co.uk | Was £500 | Now £410

Sony Bravia KDL-55W805C at Amazon.co.uk | Was £1,400 | Now £867

LG 65EF950V at Amazon.co.uk | Was £4,999 | Now £1,959

Samsung UE49KU6670 at Currys.co.uk | Was £899 | Now £649

LG 49UH850V at Currys.co.uk | Was £999 | Now £699

TV Jargon Buster

Before you buy a new TV, it's worth spending a little time getting to know some of the jargon you'll encounter in stores. Here's a quick guide to get you started.

Full HD vs 4K/UHD – Most TVs are Full HD. This refers to the number of pixels and resolution of the screen, but 4K TVs, also known as Ultra HD or UHD TVs, are increasingly common.

These new TVs have four times as many pixels as Full HD TVs, which means greater sharpness, detail and clarity. However, you need the content you view to be broadcast in 4K to see this difference.

There used to be a real lack of 4K content, but these days there is plenty to stream from Netflix and Amazon Video – or you can buy 4K Blu-rays. Read our What is 4K TV and Ultra HD? guide for more information. If you're interested in 4K content, read our review of Netflix's 4K content.

Curved and Flatscreen TVs – Curved TVs are a recent and not totally convincing trend. Advocates claim curved screens are more immersive, but there are several drawbacks as well.

If you're unsure whether you want one or not then it's worth looking at one in a shop, and we recommend you read our guide to Curved TV: The Pros and Cons for more in-depth advice.

HDR TVs – HDR stands for High Dynamic Range and is an acronym you might have seen on your smartphone. There it takes multiple exposures of a photo and knits them together for a more balanced image.

HDR on TVs is more sophisticated and can offer a better extremes of whites and blacks, but also more colours thanks to a wider palette.

There's not much content mastered in HDR yet, but there is plenty on the way – this is the next big thing in the world of TVs. If you want to find out more read our HDR TV feature.

LCD/LED vs OLED – Plasma TVs are no more, so most TVs are either LCD – often referred to as LED – or OLED.

LCD is the most common, though there's a big difference between the cheapest and most expensive LCD TVs due to the types of backlight, panel and processing technologies used.

OLED is a relatively new technology and it's expensive, but it delivers an entirely new level of picture quality. OLED TVs are known to produce very rich colours, smooth motion and perfect contrast that means you'll see every detail in your films. Read our OLED vs LED LCD guide for an in-depth comparison.

If you need more help deciding what to buy, head over to our comprehensive TV Buying Guide.