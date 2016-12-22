Christmas, as they say, is a time for giving. Now whether that recipient is you or someone else, is up for debate. But the excitement of waking up on Christmas day to see what Santa has brought you is a feeling you really can't replicate. That's whether you're six or sixty. Tearing off the wrapper from your presents before kicking back and spending time with family is truly the spirit of Christmas.

Us grown ups probably think back to our childhoods and remember being perfectly happy with a cardboard box and our imagination (even if that may not have actually been true). The reality is, though, children's toys today have come on a long way, meaning they're far less likely to be forgotten about come Boxing Day.

Whether that's the latest Lego set or latest Star Wars battling drone, toys can range from the simple to the sophisticated. Have a look through to see the must-have toys this Christmas and be sure to check back as this list gets updated.