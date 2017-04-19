Trending:

Best Toaster: 5 best 2-slice and 4-slice toasters

Andy Vandervell

Some people just buy the cheapest toaster they see, but doing a bit of research is worth the bother if you're a perfectionist when it comes to the right shade of brown.

Whether it’s toasting consistency, speed, ease of use or design, there are lots of little things that make the difference between a decent toaster and the very best. We've tested a whole range of toasters to bring you an impressive selection of the best out there. Breakfast time is about to get a lot more exciting...

Magimix Vision toaster

9

Magimix Vision

Key features:
  • 2 slice toaster
  • Glass sides
  • 1450W
  • Bagel setting
  • warm up toast setting
The first thing you notice about the Magimix Vision is that you can see right through it – the sides are made of glass panels that give you a sneak preview into the progress of your toast. How cool is that?

It has a single long slot for a maximum of two slices of bread, which allows it to toast more fiddly bread products, like pitta breads, without having to cut them in half.

There are eight settings for toasting, with the middle one providing just the right level of browning. It will also toast bagels on just one side, which is pretty nifty. We found the Vision gave a lovely even toast.

Instead of many thin elements that run from throughout most toasters it has thick heating element bars, two at the top and two at the bottom. This makes the Vision one of the fastest toasters we've ever tested, clocking an average 2 minutes and 38 seconds. If you've got the space, this stylish speedster is an excellent choice.

At time of review the Magimix Vision was available for £160
Kenwood TTP210

9

Runner up - Kenwood TTP210

Read full Kenwood TTP210 review
Key Features:
  • Two-slot, four-slice toaster
  • Reheat, defrost and toast from frozen
  • 19 x 40 x 17cm

There's nothing fancy about this Kenwood TTP210, but it's good-looking, effective and cheap – a good upgrade on the basic no brand toasters you can buy for £10 or £15. We love its curvy retro design, which proves cheap kitchen appliances don't have to be ugly.

Sure, toasting four slices of bread can be a tight squeeze sometimes, and the browning isn't 100% even, but it's the best toaster we've taken for a spin in this price range.

At time of review the Kenwood TTP210 was available for £34.99

Morphy Richards Redefine Glass Toaster 228000

9

3rd - Morphy Richards Redefine Glass Toaster 228000

Read full Morphy Richards Redefine Glass Toaster 228000 review
Key Features:
  • Two-slice toaster with motorised lift
  • See-through glass exterior
  • 23 x 40 x 14cm, 65cm cable

Just like the Magimix Vision, the Morphy Richards Redefine Glass Toaster has glass sides for ogling at your toast. A clever motorised lift means you won't burn your fingers extracting your toast – especially handy for smaller items like Crumpets.

The toasting results are great, too. The Morphy Richards uses a thermoglass coating that ensures a nice, even browning. We managed to fit a 3cm doorstop slice of bread inside, which is pretty good, but it can't handle a whole bagel.

This is clearly a luxury purchase given the design and the price, but if that's what you're after, you'll be incredibly happy making the purchase.

At time of review the Morphy Richards Redefine Glass Toaster 228000 was available for £199.99

Hotpoint TT44EAX0

10

4th - Hotpoint TT44EAX0

Read full Hotpoint TT44EAX0 review
Key Features:
  • Four-slot toaster with digital controls
  • Settings for reheating, defrosting and bagels
  • Warming rack

The Hotpoint TT44EAX0 isn't the fanciest looking machine, but it's great value for a four-slot toaster that also features a useful warming rack. This makes it ideal for big families as you could conceivably toast four slices of bread and warm a pastries at the same time. Continental breakfast, anyone?

Each slot is 3cm wide, making it easy to fit a doorstop bread slice in. There's also dedicated bagel mode, which only toasts one side of the bagel. It isn't the best at bagels we've seen, but it's pretty good considering how affordable this toaster is.

Browning on ordinary toast was good. Again, we've seen better, but not at this price and not with the useful warming rack.

At time of review the Hotpoint TT44EAX0 was available for £50

Tefal Toast n Egg

9

5th - Tefal Toast n' Egg

Read full Tefal Toast n' Egg review
Key Features:
  • Two-slice toaster with egg frying and boiling pot
  • Can boil, poach and fry eggs
  • Can also warm beans

This might seem a bit gimmicky, but the Tefal Toast n' Egg is actually rather impressive. It isn't the best toaster around as browning can be a little uneven at times, but the sheer versatility and convenience is great. If you love eggs in the morning, the Toast n' Egg is what you need.

We found it does an incredible job at cooking eggs, too. It can boil four eggs, or poach/fry a single egg at a time. It can also heat up beans if you prefer. Vitally, it'll toast and do your eggs at the same time, and it's easy to use. What could have been a dreadful gimmick is actually a handy, innovative option for a healthy morning breakfast.

At time of review the Tefal Toast n' Egg was available for £40

