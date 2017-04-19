Best Toaster: 5 best 2-slice and 4-slice toasters

Some people just buy the cheapest toaster they see, but doing a bit of research is worth the bother if you're a perfectionist when it comes to the right shade of brown.

Whether it’s toasting consistency, speed, ease of use or design, there are lots of little things that make the difference between a decent toaster and the very best. We've tested a whole range of toasters to bring you an impressive selection of the best out there. Breakfast time is about to get a lot more exciting...