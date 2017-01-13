Best Tablet 2017: 12 best tablets you can buy

There's plenty of choice in tablets these days and our best tablet round-up includes all the ones you should seriously consider.

2016 was seriously sparse for really great tablets, so lots of the slates featured on this list were actually released way back in 2015. Will 2017 be any different?

Don't let that bother you though as there are still plenty of good options.

Whether you're looking for something to sling in your bag and watch the latest episode of Westworld on your commute, or a replacement for your tired laptop, we've got something for you.

The main players are Apple with the iPads, the latest of which is the 9.7-inch iPad Pro and Microsoft with its Windows 10 Surface tablets. The Android efforts from the likes of Samsung, Lenovo and Google itself.

The main things to consider are size and price, though there are a few specialist tablets these days that offer something different.

Best Tablets – What to look for

What size tablet should I buy?

First and foremost, consider size and price. The general rule is the bigger the tablet, the higher the fee. Tablets mainly come in three screen sizes – 7-inch, 8-inch and 10-inch – though smaller and larger tablets do exist.

7-inch tablets are usually cheap, light and perfect for reading while you’re on the way to or from work. However, they’re not terrific for watching videos. 10-inch tablets are good for productivity and watching videos on, but they’re a lot heavier and more expensive. 8-inchers strike a decent balance between the two and are increasingly the most popular tablet size.

Size is the first thing to consider – most tablets are 8 to 10-inches, but a few are bigger or smaller than that.

What type of tablet should I buy?

You also need to think about which type of tablet you want. For example, if you're after a tablet to replace your laptop, a ‘hybrid’ could be your best bet. Some, like the Microsoft Surface Pro 4, work great as an on-the-go productivity tool. We've included some of the best specialist tablets too, including one that's great for gaming.

How we test tablets

We review dozens of tablets every year, some of which are good, some bad. This gives us a clear insight into what makes a great tablet and also means we can compare them like-for-like.

We use every tablet we review just like you will, but we also subject them to benchmark tests to compare performance – whether that's for the processor, screen, camera or battery. Our scores and awards are based on a blend of a tablet's features, as well as how easy it is to use and how much it costs.

Key aspects such as design, screen quality, battery life and value make up the biggest part of the scores and are an important part of what it takes to make it onto our list of the best tablets. This round-up takes the long and in-depth reviews and condenses them. If you want to know more about a specific tablet, just click the link to go to the full review.