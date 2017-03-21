Asus ZenPad S 8.0 Z580CA - Best Android tablet for kids and parents

Fantastic screen

Sturdy build

Good performance

Key features:

While this ZenPad isn't designed explictly for children – or even families for that matter – its relatively low price for what is a great tablet caught our attention. Even better, thanks to our reviewer dropping the tablet onto a hard station floor, we can confirm its build quality is up to the task, too.

With decent processing performance it's capable of playing games and its high-resolution screen means it packs lots of details into web pages and apps for parents, too. Battery life was around six hours with constant multimedia use, which is fine although you should keep a charger with you if you're taking it on the road.

Pre-installed with Android Lollipop, the ZenPad S 8.0 Z580CA enables you to have multiple user accounts on a single device, meaning you can create locaked-down accounts for your children and keep an all-access account for the adults.

Buy Now at Amazon.co.uk from £183 | Amazon.com from $159



At time of review the Asus ZenPad S 8.0 Z580CA was available for £200.














