Trending:

Home / Product Round-ups / Tablets / Best Tablet For Kids 2017: 5 Great Tablets For Children

Best Tablet For Kids 2017: 5 Great Tablets For Children

by

If you're looking for an excellent tablet for your younglings, then you've come to the right place. We've rounded up some of the best kids tablets around, and they're all right here.

The children’s tablet market isn’t huge, so picking a slate that’s right for your child is actually fairly difficult. While some manufacturers have started to market budget tablets as child-friendly, and other brands pitch products directly at children, they don’t always offer the best deal. To help any parent on the market for a kid friendly tablet, we’ve sifted through the top-rated tablets to bring you five options that are sure to delight any child.

Aside from cost, the primary criteria for choosing a kids’ tablet should be its build quality. Not only does it need to have a decent chassis surrounded by a slightly rugged material, but an official, IP-certified splash-proof rating – such as IP52 – will be a welcome addition too.

iPad mini 2

1 / 5

Our Score:

9

iPad mini 2

Read full iPad mini 2 review

Best tablet for kids and parents

Key features:
  • Access to over 1 million apps
  • Includes 5-megapixel camera
  • Great screen for reading
The iPad Mini 2 may not be the newest tiny tablet from Apple, but it's the best value for money at the moment.

The Apple tablet is an expensive investment and it's not exactly built to be thrown all over the place, but if you invest in a decent tough case like the iSpeck iGuy it can be made kid-friendly. If you have a little extra cash to burn, it's also got a decent stock of toy add-ons, like the educational OSMO starter kit.

The iPad Mini 2's iOS 9 operating system also has a host of parental features that actually make the iPad Mini more suitable to hand over to your kids. You will be able to restrict the Safari web browser from showing adult content and the ability to install apps. Additionally, you can disable access to explicit content if you don’t want them to listen to music, podcasts with rude words or more adult-themed TV shows.

With access to the App Store there’s a wealth of child-friendly games, apps and ebooks to buy and download. If you can afford to spend a little more, the iPad Mini is a tablet both parents and children can use, though it's probably better suited to slightly older children.

Buy Now at Amazon.co.uk from £237 | Amazon.com from $243

At time of review the iPad mini 2 was available for £319.
Kurio Smart

2 / 5

Our Score:

8

Kurio Smart

Read full Kurio Smart review

Best Windows tablet for children

Key features:
  • Runs Windows 10
  • Good battery life
  • Includes detachable keyboard
The Kurio Smart breaks the trend for children’s tablets, taking the form of a Windows 10-powered slate with a detachable keyboard. Arguably it offers the best compromise of any tablet on our list, being as adept at work as it is for play.

Design-wise this tablet is distinctive, with bright blue and white plastic featuring heavily. When it comes to features, though, it’s basic. Neither the tablet nor the dock include a full-size USB port. On the plus side, there is an HDMI connector, for doing homework on a larger screen.

The built-in screen has a 1,280 x 800 pixel resolution, and while this shows itself in a bright panel with responsive touch controls, it will prove frustratingly low for anyone with ambitions of multi-tasking.

It isn’t particularly powerful either. The quad-core Intel Atom processor will be pushed to its limits with only a few web browsing tabs and applications open, but it will easily handle a few basic games and meet most children's needs.

Battery life is excellent; in long-term testing with a child who uses it every day, we’ve found it lasts between six and seven hours on a single charge, although you should still carry the power supply with you when possible.

Buy Now at Amazon.co.uk from £149.99 | Amazon.com from $198 

At time of review the Kurio Smart was available for £160. 
Amazon Fire For Kids 7

3 / 5

Our Score:

7

Amazon Fire HD 6 Kids Edition

Read full Amazon Fire HD 6 Kids Edition review

Best tablet for apps and games: Amazon Fire HD 6 Kids Edition

Key features:
  • Two-year accidental damage warranty
  • Chunky case
  • Excellent Amazon Fire for Kids content store
We reviewed the Amazon Fire HD 6 tablet and were pretty impressed. The tablet is cheap, compact and offers reasonable – if not stellar – performance.  

With the Kids Edition, Amazon has bundled the original tablet with a chunky blue or pink case, access to Fire For Kids Unlimited content store and, most importantly, a two-year accidental damage warranty.

It’s an all-in-one package for which you pay a premium, but it’s definitely worth the money if this will be your children’s primary entertainment device.

The tablet has a 6-inch, 1,280 x 800 IPS screen, which is good enough for most content – although we did find reading smaller text a bit of a chore. Battery life is decent: you can expect around eight hours of modest usage, although this will half if you’re playing a game.

The Fire for Kids app is excellent, with a store full of content that you can trust will be suitable for children under eight years old. Here you can also set time limits on certain activities. If you want to encourage your child to read, for example, you set a target for the amount of time spent reading.

You get a full year of access to the store, after which it will cost £3.99 per month if you don’t have Amazon Prime, or £1.99 per month if you do. This can be changed to a set of four children for £7.99 and £4.99 respectively.

As far as one-stop-shops go, the Amazon Fire HD 6 Kids Edition is a terrific choice, but it is undoubtedly expensive.

Buy Now at Amazon.co.uk from £99.99 | Amazon.com from $119.99

At time of review the Amazon Fire HD 6 Kids Edition was available for £119.
LeapFrog Epic

4 / 5

Our Score:

8

LeapFrog Epic

Read full LeapFrog Epic review

Best tablet for very young children: LeapFrog Epic

Key features:
  • Chunky design
  • Simple interface
  • Educational LeapFrog apps
This chunky tablet is ideal for children under five. It offers a robust design and a very simple, Android-powered user interface. It’s basic, though, so its lifespan will be limited, both in terms of it entertaining a child beyond a certain age and its technical capabilities too.

First-party LeapFrog apps are available for the device, but these are quite expensive and we actually found that side-loading the Amazon Appstore was a better bet with this device.

The 7-inch screen has a resolution of just 1,024 x 600. This is incredibly low, and the actual quality of the panel isn’t great either, displaying fairly muted colours.

On the plus side, is the ability to create multiple user profiles for several children – something that became a standard part of Android tablets a couple of years ago.

With five hours of battery life, it will easily see younger children through only one sitting, but we’d advice regularly charging it anyway.

Buy Now at Amazon.co.uk from £119 | Amazon.com from $114.99

At time of review the LeapFrog Epic was available for £119.
Asus ZenPad S 8.0

5 / 5

Our Score:

8

Asus ZenPad S 8.0 Z580CA

Read full Asus ZenPad S 8.0 Z580CA review

Asus ZenPad S 8.0 Z580CA - Best Android tablet for kids and parents

Key features:
  • Fantastic screen
  • Sturdy build
  • Good performance

While this ZenPad isn't designed explictly for children or even families for that matter its relatively low price for what is a great tablet caught our attention. Even better, thanks to our reviewer dropping the tablet onto a hard station floor, we can confirm its build quality is up to the task, too.

With decent processing performance it's capable of playing games and its high-resolution screen means it packs lots of details into web pages and apps for parents, too. Battery life was around six hours with constant multimedia use, which is fine although you should keep a charger with you if you're taking it on the road.

Pre-installed with Android Lollipop, the ZenPad S 8.0 Z580CA enables you to have multiple user accounts on a single device, meaning you can create locaked-down accounts for your children and keep an all-access account for the adults.

Buy Now at Amazon.co.uk from £183 | Amazon.com from $159

At time of review the Asus ZenPad S 8.0 Z580CA was available for £200.






Guest

December 28, 2013, 2:46 pm

I see a lot of user reviews of the leap pad ultra complaining about it hanging / crashing quite often. Reliability is something that the tech reviewers don't have time to check up on but it's essential

Jasin

August 8, 2014, 8:23 am

I actually just got one on Amazon called Bananax. Blew my son's Nabi out of the water. Had special made education games that seem to be made by the company just for their tablet.

Ended up buying a second one for my other son just so they could both play at the same time

EnzoNR

August 16, 2014, 11:17 am

The nexus 7 is a terrible tablet for toddlers. The lack of physical buttons means that the buttons always show up on the screen and they keep pressing them by mistake.

ja

August 31, 2014, 7:08 pm

cant find the bananax on amazon

Roshnee

September 18, 2014, 7:04 am

I want to know where do I get it because I would like to have one for my kid and I want the south African price

Lee1234

December 1, 2014, 1:26 am

will educational sites like time4learning work from this tablet?

jenny

December 7, 2014, 9:54 pm

I have the Tesco hudle and myself and the kids LOVE it. Great all round tablet.

Steven Paul

October 16, 2015, 11:59 am

I have a Spidotech tablet and it works great, both or me and my 4 year old kid. The interface is quite easy to use and it runs a lot of interesting apps for the kids.

R8

August 19, 2016, 5:22 pm

Got the jellipad for our son, it seems well built and has quite a lot of apps already on there for learning, games etc.. Parental controls are also handy! Much cheaper than an Ipad as well

comments powered by Disqus