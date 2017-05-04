We pick out the best Star Wars toys money can buy

It seems like only yesterday that Star Wars: The Force Awakens transported us all back to our childhoods. The fever has yet to die down, with prequel film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – it's set just before A New Hope – further whetting our appetite ahead of this winter's release of The Last Jedi.

And what do we always see accompany such big-budget movies? A truck-load of tie-in toys, of course.

Many of the toys you'll find here are related to The Force Awakens, as Rogue One didn't make quite as much noise on the commercial front, but they're all still great.

From a boat-load of super-detailed Lego kits and pricey replicas of the lightsabers used in the movies, to voice-changing wookie masks and console games, everything you need to get hyped for the next Star Wars movie is right here.

So whether you want to recreate your favourite Kylo Ren dual, speak like Chewie, kick back with Lego blocks, or get your game on, there’s something here for every Star Wars fan.

But with so much choice available, how do you know which merch is worth your cash? Well, that’s where we come in. We’ve played with and tested a bucket-load of Star Wars goodies, so you can buy with confidence.

May the Force be with you.

