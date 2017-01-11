Smartwatches are still in their infancy in tech-terms but that doesn't mean they haven't come a long way since the days of the original Pebble. Having said that, it's still difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff, which is why this guide is here to help you find your way.

Smartwatch manufacturers initially found it difficult to pinpoint their exact purpose and found it difficult to balance the dependence on a connected smartphone. Then they also had to tackle poor battery life and unwieldy designs. Fortunately, with newer models that have been recently released, and those that are coming out soon, many of these problems are beginning to be rectified.

We've had plenty of smartwatches come through the TrustedReviews offices, so here's our guide to helping you pick the right smartwatch for your wrist.

Best smartwatch – What to look for when buying a smart watch

Software

Before buying any smartwatch you should consider what type of phone you use. Outside of a few exceptions, close to all smartwatches need to be paired with a smartphone to fully function.

As a result, if you’re an Android user, you should steer clear of the Apple Watch. Likewise, if you have an iPhone you’ll need to make sure the smartwatch you’re considering runs software that's compatible with Apple's iOS.

If you’re buying a smartwatch that runs proprietary software, like Samsung Tizen or Pebble OS, you’ll also want to check which apps will run on it, as not all of them have mainstream third-party support.

Why you want it

Before buying a smartwatch you should consider what you plan to do with it. If all you want it for is fitness tracking, or step counting, there are cheaper wearables available from companies such as Moov, Fitbit and Misfit.

Likewise, if you’re not concerned about fitness tracking, there’s no need to purchase a more expensive smartwatch with GPS and a heart-rate monitor. If you just want a quick and easy way to check incoming alerts from your phone, you probably won’t need to shell out for an Apple Watch, or Moto 360 2.

However, if you want to use your smartwatch to answer emails or book calendar appointments, you’ll have to pay a bit more and invest in a unit that has either voice command or touchscreen functionality.

Battery life

Battery life is one of our biggest qualms with smartwatches. In our experience even the most expensive smartwatch is unable to last more than one to two days off a single charge. The devices also generally use proprietary charging docks, which adds further insult to injury.

As a result, when buying a smartwatch you should keep in mind that you'll likely have to add yet another item to the list of devices you regularly have to charge.

Long-term appeal

You should also keep in mind that smartwatches don’t have the same longevity as a regular timepiece. When you buy a smartwatch it won’t be with you for life. Like all modern technology, they'll eventually break down or simply become obsolete and unsupported.

As a result, you should think twice before shelling out multiple thousands of pounds for swanky items such as the Apple Watch Edition or Tag Heuer Connected.

Upcoming Smartwatches

We'll soon be seeing the first wave of Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches, including what may well be two flagship smartwatches from Google, rumoured to be Pixel branded watches. We're fully expecting these to be shown off for the first time at MWC 2017 in February. Casio also showed off its WSD-F20 ruggedised smartwatch, which will be one of the first to launch with the new version of the operating system.

Another smartwatch to keep an eye on is the Asus ZenWatch 3. It's the company's first attempt at a round Android Wear watch but instantly looks far more appealing than previous ZenWatch smartwatches. There's also no 'flat tire' in sight, which is something that has plagued over round Android Wear watches in the past. Asus is making bold claims about its fitness tracking, claiming it's 95% accurate. Disappointingly there's no heart rate monitor. As it runs Android Wear, you can expect a raft of app options.

Which smartwatch are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments.