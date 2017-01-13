Our best smartphone round-up includes only the very best mobile phones right now. If you're looking for a new phone then it's in this list somewhere.
2016 was a good, though not quite great year for phones. We failed to see huge gains in battery life and the headphone jack made an unnecessary disappearance, but we did see the addition of improved virtual reality support and some exceptional cameras.
Samsung lead the way with its Galaxy S7, which we voted as ‘Phone of the Year’, while Google came in close second with the Pixel. Google’s departure from the Nexus line did see a price jump, but its fantastic camera and unbeatable software made it a winner.
Related: MWC 2017 – What to expect?
Apple didn’t have the best 2016, but with the 10th anniversary of the iconic iPhone coming in 2017 we’re expecting big things. The iPhone 7 struggled to make it through the day, the iPhone 7 Plus is still too big considering its screen size and while the cameras are still excellent, iOS 10 has plenty of annoying quirks.
So, what can we expect for 2017? Well, it has already started. HTC has unveiled the glass U Ultra and U Play and we’re just weeks away from Mobile World Congress. This Barcelona based show will likely see the LG G6, Samsung Galaxy S8 and possibly the Huawei P10 and we’re excited for them all.
Watch our smartphone buyers guide
Not sure where to start in your quest for a new phone? Whether you're seasoned buyer or are looking to buy your first smartphone, here are a few pointers to help you get started.
Related: iPhone 8
While flagships seem to be getting more expensive by the year, laying your hands on a good smartphone is actually cheaper than ever. By all means splash the cash on a show-stopper like the iPhone 6S or LG G4 if you want to, but bear in mind that some crackers like the the 4G-enabled Motorola Moto E (2015) cost a fraction of the price and are brilliant phones in their own right.
It's also worth considering last year's top phones. The LG G4 and S6 now available for much less and are better than many new mid-range phones.
Related: Best Cheap Mobile Phones
Large-screened mobiles are very much in demand these days, with even Apple embracing phablet fever. Phones measuring in at 5.5 inches and above can be considered as such, and are usually blessed with excellent displays that are great for watching videos and playing games on.
Anything between 4.5 and 5.1 inches is more practical for fingers and pockets, while still good for browsing the web, gaming and more. 4-inch smartphones, meanwhile, are ideal for children and users who aren’t fussed about games and videos. If you're unsure what's best for then a 5-inch is a good size for most people.
You might consider extra features to be like the sprinkles on top of a cake, but they’re far more important than that. Things like microSD card slots, NFC, fingerprint scanners and water-resistance can dramatically affect the overall user experience of a smartphone.
Of all those, fingerprint scanners and NFC are quickly becoming must-have features. Not only does the former add extra security to your phone, the two combined open up the potential for contactless payments. Believe us when we say paying with your phone using your fingerprint is very cool.
Related: Best Mobile Deals: Top Smartphone offers this month
The smartphone world is notoriously divisive, with Apple-worshipping ‘fanboys’ on one end of the spectrum and Android-obsessed ‘phandroids’ on the other. The smaller Windows Phone OS has similarly militant supporters who don’t yet have a collective name, and you should ignore all of them.
We’ve explained the main advantages and disadvantages of each of the three main mobile operating systems below.
The Android operating system offers a better balance of variety and affordability than its rivals, due to the sheer diversity of Android smartphone manufacturers. There's a phone to suit any desire or budget and even the flagship ones are often much cheaper than iPhone rivals.
In Google Play, Android has the largest selection of apps and games too, but there’s a lot of rubbish mixed in with the good stuff. Overall, it’s a great operating system and it’s certainly the best option if you’d rather not spend big money on a shiny new smartphone.
Related: Best Android Phones
iPhones are some of the most expensive smartphones you can buy, and the last-generation iPhone 6 will still set you back a fair amount SIM-free. However, design is always on-point, the apps are great and they're very easy to use.
Apple’s App Store isn’t quite as populated as Google Play, but its restrictions are tighter, meaning that the overall quality of iOS games and apps is higher than what you’ll find on Android.
It’s also a great option if you own other Apple gadgets, like MacBooks and iPads, as the tightly integrated services make life easy.
More information -
Trusted Reviews is part of the Time Inc. (UK) Ltd Technology Network
Get TrustedReviews' award-winning reviews and advice delivered to your inbox for free!
sam
June 4, 2013, 7:18 pm
Samsung has a major flaw that they are trying to cover up. Their screens tend to develop a crack for no apparent reason rendering the phone useless. Has happened to me twice and a little search on the internet reveals it to be a problem with their entire galaxy line.
Benjamin Taylor
June 5, 2013, 2:41 pm
S3 at 3rd and S4 at 5th, somebody needs to lay off whiskey pmsl
Oshin Barua
June 6, 2013, 12:35 pm
We can expect that the lava mobile will come in this category very soon because it has launched very good smarts phone with latest features.
Emp Martinez
July 11, 2013, 6:12 am
I think Samsung galaxy s4 should be at number, Samsung mobile is best for me when it comes its features. Mark is right you must include Sony Xperia z.
Bella
July 16, 2013, 1:47 pm
Has anyone had problems with their Sumgung S4 camera, mine freezes and so does my galary.
Parikshit Srivastava
July 30, 2013, 7:21 am
I feel Samsung phones are over rated. Sony Xperia Z should be in top 3.
top mobile phones
August 2, 2013, 3:24 am
good info
Maish
August 17, 2013, 9:46 am
The bottom line is how many units of a model a company sell. Big HTC don't sell and that's why the company is struggling.
bad ass
August 27, 2013, 11:49 pm
yo yo yo this is bad ass's crue coming from me merking you
Ty Hub
September 24, 2013, 4:29 am
Lousy article! Not including Blackberry Z10 is not fair. The best messaging and keyboard for texting or what ever. If you use one, you will buy one! Guaranteed!!!
samsung!
October 9, 2013, 5:37 am
wat about the Note 3????
its way better than the iphones and of course much better than the s4!!!
mothergoose85
October 14, 2013, 10:28 am
This seems suspiciously like a traffic baiting article - I totally understand the needs for page views to boost revenue and I like the idea of this article buuuuuut it'd have been more interesting if this was a comparison based review rather than "look at this, read our existing reviews"
NotOverlyConvinced
October 14, 2013, 1:10 pm
I wonder if the MotoX and the Lumia 1020 were considered... I have a nexus 4, but i have to admit that i really like Nokia. Bit sad we never got to see a Nokidroid. MotoX i think goes another way entirely, and seems that Motorola are realizing that software is as important (if not more so) than specs on higher end phones.
uffe
October 16, 2013, 9:08 am
How come Trustedreviews always goes to great lengths to exclude really interesting new technology in smartphones? Last year it was nokia 808 pureview and this year it is Lumia 1020.
Evan
October 16, 2013, 9:02 pm
The Nokia 808 Pureview was an innovative camera but we had two sent to us and both stopped working during testing so we couldn't actually review it, then it wasn't actually available anywhere. The Nokia 1020 is interesting and has its strengths however it's just not quite on par with the others in this list. Read our full review http://www.trustedreviews.com/...
Evan
October 17, 2013, 12:14 pm
You're right this list does not have a "winner" it's just the best phones we've reviewed in the last 12 months. Disagree with you re the HTC One though, it's still one of the best phones out there.
Evan
October 18, 2013, 11:12 am
Can you send us a picture when you do? Sounds awesome!
Peter Schmid
October 25, 2013, 7:19 pm
Hello Sam, same to me, my S4 had a hairline crack inside the screen two weeks
after purchasing and Samsung does not accept it as warranty case. I always had the phone in a cover, never sat on it and have the feeling to be left out in the rain because the phone is now completely useless because the display has gone as well. I suspect that the deficiency originated from a overheating of the battery.
Ryan
October 26, 2013, 10:29 pm
Samsung phones are completely overrated and cheaply made. HTC, Sony, LG, Nokia and Apple over a Samsung any day.
junior
October 26, 2013, 11:33 pm
I respect everyones pinion on various phones but to me the Sony Xperia Z is awesome best music player sound quality Just need a Bluetooth speaker you will notice how awesome it is in sound quality battery life is number one you have to see to beleive
Ram
October 30, 2013, 8:01 am
iPhone 5C does not really deserve to be in the list at all...How does it fit here...It is going to be scrapped very soon....
Ben
November 4, 2013, 1:35 am
You do not sound truthful Ryan, I maintain that Samsung is still best thing to happen to the smartphone business world. I own a Sony and an HTC, I rate Samsung ahead of both. The galaxy note 3 is the best phone on earth at the moment.
Evan
November 5, 2013, 3:30 pm
We've restructured these to be ordered by grade now. Any news on the aluminium SGN3?
andyvan
November 6, 2013, 9:05 am
We'v removed it in the most recent update. It's a very good phone, but you're right to say it's not in top 10 right now.
Yunik
November 7, 2013, 4:29 pm
IPhone the best