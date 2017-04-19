The slow cooker is the culinary magician of the kitchen, turning a pot-full of raw ingredients into a rich and delicious meal while you go about your day. We've picked seven of the best slow cookers we've tested for conjuring up quick and easy casseroles, stews, curries and more.

There are some real gems on the market right now, too, including huge units that can comfortably cater for an entire family; feature-heavy, high-tech numbers; and straightforward, frill-free cookers that cost no more than a cheap pair of jeans.

Whatever your family size or meal aspirations, it's definitely worth thinking about what kind of features you're after. Many slow cookers also turn their hands to different functions, such as cooking rice, porridge or steaming vegetables, so it's a good idea to explore a few options before you buy. Luckily, our list is here to make the decision easy for you.