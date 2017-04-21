The Samsung Galaxy S8 is a stunning bit of kit and the phone of 2017 so far. Its expansive Infinity Display, sleek, flowing lines, metal frame and glass back all combine to create a phone that isn’t only easy on the eye, but a device that you’ll actively want to show off.

While the Galaxy S8 might be a design success, it isn’t the most robust of devices. Yes, thanks to IP68 certification it’s dust-resistant and waterproof to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes – but an accidental drop onto concrete will see it become a spider’s web of broken glass, both front and back.

Not only that, but the Galaxy S8’s stunning finish could quickly become tainted with scuffs and scratches as the rigours of daily life take their toll. Unless you wrap the phone in a protective case, that is.

There are already dozens of Samsung Galaxy S8 cases out there that would adequately do the job of becoming a protective bubble for your high-end handset. Whether you’re after a cover that will protect your shiny new smartphone from a gentle knock or a building site mishap, there are a range of options just waiting to fulfil your needs.

The following are the pick of the crop – the best Samsung Galaxy S8 cases available right now.