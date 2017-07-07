Best Running Shoes: The best trainers for road and trail runners

We’ve been putting in some serious miles in order to pick out the best running shoes, whether that be for road or trail running.

If you’re just starting out or you’re already a seasoned runner, it all starts with choosing the best running shoes in order to avoid injury and to improve your running.

Now, unfortunately, picking the right running shoes isn't quite a case of one size fits all, so it’s absolutely worthwhile trying pairs on first if you can. It’s also useful to pop into a dedicated running store so that you can have your gait analysed. This looks at your personal running style as well as the level of foot support you might need depending on your feet.

This will help identify whether you're a neutral, overpronating or underpronating runner, which is about how your foot rolls when striking the ground. Having the right running shoe will help you to avoid injuring yourself in the long run (pun intended), so sparing 15 or so minutes to get checked will pay dividends.

Running shoes only have a certain lifespan, too. Most experts recommend changing running shoes on average after accumulating around 300 miles.

While it's difficult to identify the absolute best running shoes for everyone, we’ve been going the distance with a veritable mountain of options, spanning both road and trail-based, so the below recommendations are fantastic places to start.

We’re constantly trying out new running shoes, so be sure to return to this page, as we’ll update with new pairs worthy of your consideration.

