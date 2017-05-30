If you have money to burn and no time to waste on the back-breaking chore of vacuuming your floors, recruiting a robot vacuum to do your bidding is a luxury well worth considering. And if you’re searching for the cream of the crop, our roundup of the best robot vacuums on the market right now should help you pick the right robovac for your home.

There are a few factors you should bear in mind when browsing the vacuums in this roundup. Firstly, make sure you pick a model that can handle the types of floor in your house. Some of the vacuums in this roundup will roll right over rugs and plush carpets without a second thought, while others will struggle to mount a thick rug but will clean hard floors without complaint.

Read carefully about how each robovac handles obstacles, too. Certain machines come with separate magnetic strips that you can lay down around the house as markers, while others rely on room-mapping with a camera or built-in sensors to avoid untimely collisions with furniture, walls and sleeping pets. Depending on the layout of your house, some avoidance methods will work better than others.

App control is pretty much a given with all robot vacuums these days, and the devices in this roundup offer a whole range of smartphone-controlled functionality, ranging from simple on/off control to fully fledged toy car-style remote driving. Sometimes, you’ll get a physical remote bundled with the vacuum, and most vacuums have on-board buttons or touchscreens for a basic level of control.

