Trending:

Home / Product Round-ups / Vacuum Cleaners / Best Robot Vacuum Cleaners

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaners

by

If you have money to burn and no time to waste on the back-breaking chore of vacuuming your floors, recruiting a robot vacuum to do your bidding is a luxury well worth considering. And if you’re searching for the cream of the crop, our roundup of the best robot vacuums on the market right now should help you pick the right robovac for your home.

There are a few factors you should bear in mind when browsing the vacuums in this roundup. Firstly, make sure you pick a model that can handle the types of floor in your house. Some of the vacuums in this roundup will roll right over rugs and plush carpets without a second thought, while others will struggle to mount a thick rug but will clean hard floors without complaint.

Read carefully about how each robovac handles obstacles, too. Certain machines come with separate magnetic strips that you can lay down around the house as markers, while others rely on room-mapping with a camera or built-in sensors to avoid untimely collisions with furniture, walls and sleeping pets. Depending on the layout of your house, some avoidance methods will work better than others.

App control is pretty much a given with all robot vacuums these days, and the devices in this roundup offer a whole range of smartphone-controlled functionality, ranging from simple on/off control to fully fledged toy car-style remote driving. Sometimes, you’ll get a physical remote bundled with the vacuum, and most vacuums have on-board buttons or touchscreens for a basic level of control.

Related: Best lightweight vacuums

Neato Botvac Connected

1 / 3

Our Score:

9

Neato Botvac Connected

Read full Neato Botvac Connected review
Key features:
  • Wi-Fi connectivity and app control
  • Amazon Echo compatibility
  • Magnetic boundary-marking strips
  • Charging dock
  • 120-minute battery (Eco mode)
  • 90-minute battery (Turbo mode)
  • 0.7-litre bin
The concept of robot vacuums may be old news, but Neato has made every effort to make the Neato Botvac Connected a standout futuristic cleaning bot with some impressive features.

Alongside laser-mapping, boundary-sensing and the usual robot vacuum fare sits a Wi-Fi brain, letting you control the Botvac Connected with not just an app, but your voice, too. Thanks to Amazon Echo compatibility, you can command the Botvac Connected to perform a clean by simply speaking to Alexa.
 
For finer control, you can direct the robot across floors like a toy car using the app, or resort to the touch controls on the screen aboard the robot itself to toggle settings and schedule cleaning. There are also two large physical buttons to initiate spot cleaning or full home cleaning.

With its unique D-shaped design, the Botvac Connected is a dream for cleaning hard-to-reach corners and awkward skirting boards. While it’s wider than some robot vacuums, depth-wise it's thinner, so it can shimmy under the average sofa with ease. It cleans with a mix of suction and brush power, making light work of hard floors, short-pile carpets and pet hair.

It isn't as effective on plush thick carpets, and it does tend to confuse the edges of thick rugs with walls and avoid them altogether – but it’s an effective and incredibly smart robot vacuum for hard-floored households.

Buy Now at Amazon
 
At the time of the review, the Neato Botvac Connected was available for £729.99
Samsung Powerbot VR9300

2 / 3

Our Score:

8

Samsung Powerbot VR9300

Read full Samsung Powerbot VR9300 review
Key features:
  • 250W Max power consumption
  • Cleaning time 30/60/90mins
  • Noise level: 78dBA
  • Recharge time: 240mins
  • Camera-based room tracking
  • Flip-up carry handle

The Samsung Powerbot VR9300 is a huge, unwieldy beast, but what it lacks in design subtlety it makes up for in smart, efficient cleaning. It’s wirelessly networked, letting you select the areas you want cleaned from an app on your phone. It comes with a separate remote control to set it to Auto, Spot or Manual cleaning, which some people might prefer over full app control.

Pressing the down/back key on the remote emits a laser-pointer target for spot-cleaning. Point this at an area you want cleaned and the VR9300 will tootle over to suck up the mess. That fun little feature never gets old.
 
The VR9300 uses camera tracking to find its way around a room – a feature that’s vastly improved since the previous VR900 model. It uses an upward-facing digital camera that maps your ceiling before choosing the most efficient floor-cleaning route, aided by obstacle-detecting sensors that now help the technology detect and avoid objects such as thin chair legs.

Run-time is no object given the VR9300’s ability to automatically scoot back over to its charging dock to power up and then resume cleaning where it left off, but the machine’s energy-saving cleaning method is impressive. In fully automatic mode, it runs on low power and ramps up the suction only when it detects additional dirt in its airflow.
 
Add to that a square front-end design that tackles corners and edges well, and sturdy wheels that can glide over rugs without issue, and you have a powerful – if pricey – robot vacuum for all kinds of floors and carpets.

Buy Now at Amazon

At the time of the review, the Samsung Powerbot VR9300 was £799.

3 / 3

Our Score:

9

Dyson 360 Eye

Read full Dyson 360 Eye review
Key features:
  • 0.33-litre capacity dust bin
  • 45-minute run-time
  • 360-degree camera navigation
  • V2 Digital Motor
  • Radial Root Cyclone technology
  • Tank Tracks
  • App control
Big budget robot vacuums don’t get much more powerful than the Dyson 360 Eye. Smaller yet taller than its rivals, the 360 Eye tears around the house on two tilting tank tracks, navigating thick rugs, carpets and hard floors effortlessly. It connects to an app on your phone, which offers a few simple and useful features. You can start and end cleaning sessions remotely, control the cleaning schedule, and view what your robot did in each session.
 
The 360-degree camera that inspires the name can see in all directions simultaneously, helping it keep well clear of obstacles. The vacuum is methodical as it goes along, popping back to its charging dock to power up mid-clean and then returning where it left off. Out on the main floor, it works slowly in overlapping squares so it doesn’t miss anything.
 
One area where it’s lacking is skirting boards – we noticed it stayed a touch shy of edges, meaning a quick once-over with a vacuum tool was often necessary. What’s more, beyond closing doors and other barriers such as furniture, there’s no way to limit where the 360 Eye goes, which means you do have to be careful letting it loose in precarious places like the top of the stairs.

Still, if it’s a powerful clean with minimum effort you’re after, you can’t get much better than the 360 Eye and the 10-plus years of Dyson expertise under its hood.

Buy Now at Amazon

At the time of the review, the Dyson 360 Eye was available for £799
comments powered by Disqus