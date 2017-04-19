Trending:

Best Racing Games 2017

The racing game genre is one of the most enjoyable for casual gamers but also the most dedicated for sim fans.

Much like fighting games, racers can be played with the greatest nonchalance and the utmost skill and expertise. Whether you're interested in shaving milliseconds off a laptop or smashing opponents with green shells, there are amazing racing games out there for you.

TrustedReviews has put together the very best racing games you can buy, enjoy the list and happy driving!

1st - Forza Horizon 3

Forza Horizon 3 is the fun uncle to Motorsport's sim racing experience. Being able to drive all over a gorgeous open world, causing as much mayhem and destruction as possible is one of the most satisfying experiences of any racing game.

If you prefer spending your time hitting garden fences rather than apexes, then you need to buy Forza Horizon 3.
Forza 6 Motorsport 13

Runner up - Forza Motorsport 6

One of Xbox One's most beautiful titles, Turn 10 knows how to make gorgeous racing games, and has done so for over a decade.

The Forza series gets better with every entry, and 6 represents the very best racing game you can buy on Xbox One.

However, with Xbox Project Scorpio coming later this year, there's a strong suspicion that Forza Motorsport 7 will launch alongside it, so the torch may soon be passed.

3rd - F1 2016

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Codemasters nails sim racing, as proved with the Dirt series and even more so with Formula One.

F1 2016 is the best F1 game ever made, with its incredible handling and amazing sense of speed, it's every race fans dream.

For many who dream to see the chequered flag as they drive over the finish line at Catalunya or Spa, this is the closest you'll get.

mario kart 8 deluxe

4th - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

The King of Kart racers is back as the definitive edition on Nintendo Switch. Bringing all the DLC launched on the Wii U version, as well as new characters, gameplay tweaks and the return of the classic Battle Mode, this is the best Mario Kart has ever been.

Of course, with the Nintendo Switch, you can now take the game on the go as well as enjoy it on the big screen, and can also hook up for local play with other Switch players, perfectly blending a console and portable Mario Kart. This is the game you need.
dirt rally

Dirt Rally

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4 and PC

Dirt Rally almost single-handedly kept the Codemasters doors open in 2015. After failing to get approval to be developed, the developers released the project as an early access title on Steam and it proved an overwhelming success, so much so that it later saw releases on PS4 and Xbox One.

Now, Codemasters is all in once again with the Dirt series, proven by the upcoming release of Dirt 4.

If you're a fan of rally driving, Dirt Rally is an absolute must-buy. It'll test your ability to keep the car on the road while every inch of it is heading for the trees. You'll be sliding expertly around corners with Scandinavian flicks of the utmost skill and handbrake turns which make you feel amazing. Just know it's a hard game, and for every great move, there'll be the gut-wrenching crash in the final stage of an event that ruins your hard work.
Project Cars

6th - Project Cars

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4 and PC

Project Cars is an incredibly racing sim. Not only that, it brilliantly takes advantage of virtual reality and is one of the best VR games on offer, too.

As another crowdfunded effort, it's incredibly how detailed the whole experiences is, from both a visual and handling perspective.

Project Cars 2 is launching later this year, and is set to take things to the next level, so pick up the game that started it all and start nailing apexes now.

Trials Fusion

7th - Trials Fusion

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC

What began life as one of the most-played flash-games in existence went widescreen this year. For its first Ubisoft-published iteration of its side-scrolling motorbike platformer RedLynx pulled out all the stops, throwing in new bikes, new decals, new obstacle courses, new modes and an enhanced track editor. The core gameplay, however, remains the same: Trials: Fusion is all about balance.
 
Players succeed by finding the right combination of rider-weight distribution and throttle. You don’t beat your best friends’ scores unless you have the most deftness of touch. It may not be the most straightforward racing game of this year, but Trials: Fusion is easily one of the best.

Released: April 15, 2014
DriveClub

8th - DriveClub

Platform: Exclusive to PS4

Sony’s new generation racer got off to a rocky start, by all accounts. It was supposed to be one of the PS4’s launch titles, but menu issues and a much need visual scrub delayed it until this year. Now that it’s off the starting grid, has DriveClub been worth waiting for?
 
In a word, yes; Sony’s racer is very easy on the eye and its high-octane races feel like on-road battles. The key draw here, though, is the driving quest for Fame. Players can unlock cars, earn points for both their friends and themselves and their glory rights rack up at a clip. One of this year’s more uneven racers, sure, but one of the year’s most competitive, without a doubt.

Released: April 15, 2014
GTA 5 Xbox One and PS4

9th - GTA 5 Xbox One and PS4

Platform: Xbox One, PS4 and PC coming January 2015.
Also available for Xbox 360 and PS3.

Okay, so technically GTA 5 isn’t what you’d call a racer, but it’s well worth picking up if you have a racing itch that any of the aforementioned titles in this list hasn’t scratched yet. The variety of vehicles on offer in GTA 5 is staggering and the city of Los Santos is a racers paradise, filled with highways, straightaways and ready-made circuit routes.
 
Aside from the campaign races with Franklin – which, we suggest you attempt after you’ve taken your car to Los Santos Customs and modded the hell out of it – GTA Online has a boatload of player-and-dev-created races in it. Once you’ve smoked them all, why not have a stab at creating your own?

Released: November 18, 2014
Trackmania Turbo

10th - Trackmania Turbo

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Ever wanted to drive RC cars across giant racetracks at impossible speeds? Trackmania Turbo comes pretty close to creating it.

Perfectly capturing the classic arcade-racer hi-score chaser feel, Trackmania Turbo is a great racer for the obsessive compulsives of this world that need to be top of the leaderboards.
