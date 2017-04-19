The racing game genre is one of the most enjoyable for casual gamers but also the most dedicated for sim fans.

Much like fighting games, racers can be played with the greatest nonchalance and the utmost skill and expertise. Whether you're interested in shaving milliseconds off a laptop or smashing opponents with green shells, there are amazing racing games out there for you.

TrustedReviews has put together the very best racing games you can buy, enjoy the list and happy driving!