Best PSN Games 2017

Trending:
The PSN is littered with amazing gems to add to your library, many of which are less than the cost of a full-priced game you'll see in retail stores.
If you're looking for some great titles to expand your gaming options aside from the latest triple-A releases, there's more options now than ever.
TrustedReviews has rounded up the best PSN titles you can buy right now, some of which take advantage of PS4 Pro and PSVR, so if you own either of those, make sure to grab these games ASAP!
Buy a PS4 Pro 1TB now from Amazon UK | Amazon.com
1 / 34
4 / 34
6 / 34
Our Score:9
7 / 34
Our Score:9
8 / 34
9 / 34
Our Score:9
10 / 34
Our Score:9
11 / 34
Our Score:9
12 / 34
Our Score:9
13 / 34
Our Score:9
14 / 34
Our Score:9
15 / 34
Our Score:9
16 / 34
Our Score:9
17 / 34
Our Score:9
19 / 34
Our Score:9
23 / 34
Our Score:8
24 / 34
Our Score:8
26 / 34
Our Score:8
30 / 34
31 / 34
34 / 34
More information -
Trusted Reviews is part of the Time Inc. (UK) Ltd Technology Network
Get TrustedReviews' award-winning reviews and advice delivered to your inbox for free!
Kwuarter
December 29, 2014, 7:01 pm
I'm sorry but all of these aren't even Sony exclusives. You can play these on whatever platform you want. so saying top 14 indie games for Playstation just in general loses its point.
Mario Pichardo
January 4, 2015, 4:07 pm
It was never stated that these are Sony exclusives. It was only stated that these are the best 2014 games on the ecosystem.
Also there is no loss of point because this article is only arguing that these are the best games available on the ecosystem and not that these are the best exclusives on the console.
Recktat19
November 11, 2015, 12:25 am
LOL Retard. It says Best PSN games not best Playstation Exclusive...
PSN games are downloadable titles that you buy off the PS Store. Minecraft was a PSN game before it's retail version was released but aside from that the rest are usually Digital-Only.
Rikstah
January 12, 2016, 5:46 am
How can helldivers not be on this list. 24 PSN games selected and one of the absolute best not on the list.
JX
February 20, 2016, 9:01 pm
Ya but if it's no exclusive then who cares. I can play these anywhere.
Paul Howard
March 19, 2016, 7:11 am
So this is a scam, these guys sold my PSN details, including my password to a kid in Canada so he could download a game I bought and paid for. The only reason I found out was because the kid emailed me to ask me to change my PSN id picture so his parents wouldn't know he had purchased another account. The kid had been given instructions how to login, deactivate my console and activate his own, effectively removing my online access. When I complained psngames.org blocked me from their Facebook page so I couldn't warn others but other people on there are losing access to the games bought because the people they have hacked are shutting down the access. Sony are investigating now as it is against their T&c's to purchase Psn accounts. Be warned, it's a scam and they are now being found out
pjotr
May 12, 2016, 7:11 am
i Think this is a very good site a bought 2games on it and received it immediatly very good!!