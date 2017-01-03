Best PS4 Games

It's finally 2017, which means there are plenty of new gaming experiences to look forward to in the coming months. For now, we've put together some of the finest offerings on PS4 from the past 12 months. We'll continue adding to this list as more games are released, so be sure to bookmark it!
2016 was a fantastic year for PS4, seeing a number of amazing exclusives and thrilling blockbusters release for the system. Whatever your taste, there is something out there for you. Some of our personal highlights include Uncharted 4, Battlefield 1, Overwatch and Dark Souls 3.
With recent launches of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Final Fantasy 15 and The Last Guardian, we were certainly spoilt for choice last year.
That being said, 2017 isn't planning to hold anything back, with a slew of brilliant games to come.
WATCH: Our best games of 2016 video:
With the launch of PlayStation VR now behind us there are plenty of impressive games to play on Sony's headset. Rez Infinite, Batman Arkham VR and Driveclub VR are just some of the titles you can only play on PS4.
If you're in the market for a new console you're not short on options either, as Sony has launched two this year. We have the PS4 Pro, which comes with upgraded specs and support for 4K upscaling. The PS4 Slim is also set to replace the original PS4 as the standard model going forward. Both consoles also have HDR support.
All the games listed above have arrived in the past few months, but taking a longer look back and you'll still be spoilt with some amazing titles.
Fans of epic role-playing adventures will find a lot to love in the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout 4 or the dark, rich and magnificent lands in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.
Those looking for an impressive library of exclusive games will find plenty to keep themselves entertained on PS4. From Software's Bloodborne is a gothic masterpiece, taking the best from Dark Souls and twisting it into a faster, more visceral experience.
You've also got Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and The Last of Us Remastered, four of the best games from last generation completely enhanced at 1080p/60fps.
We'll be sure to update this list with any new exclusives, blockbusters and exciting indie experiences as they emerge throughout 2016.
Be sure to let us know some of your favourites in the comments below!
No Fear
November 6, 2015, 6:48 pm
How the hell can you give GTAV a 10 out of 10 when this game is fucked up by placing gamers in bad sport lobbys.
Wildfire
November 8, 2015, 12:23 am
When you talk about Great games, it's pretty much GTA and Witcher 3 on PS4 right now... everything else feels underwhelming longer term.
I don't want to see anyone say Call of Duty, because that game is a joke when you compare it to actual great games.
Witcher 3 is nothing short of a masterpiece, sadly a lot of people won't even try it, because they're too wrapped up in this disgraceful era of run of the mill FPS games, to actually adapt and play RPGs.
One game I wish they'd release in EU/NA is Dragons Dogma Online... if it's anything like Dark Arisen on PS3, it will be a superb game.
we need more great RPGs on PS4 right now.
Andy M
December 28, 2015, 5:23 pm
I'm into both. I like the Witcher 3 and bought it because I knew it was known to be one of the most well developed and most rich games available, so thought it would be the best to use to explore the potential of the PS4. Saying that I also own Black Ops 3 and have all the COD series on PS3 so... I guess I'm just odd.
Shen
December 31, 2015, 10:08 pm
Why are you bashing on fps mutiplayers? You cant aim? Are you forever the christmas noob? People dont try rpg games because fps has a social aspect that single player rpg doesnt. Get out of your moms house and try socializing
Chris Facey
January 9, 2016, 11:56 am
Because the half witts that made it left out a campaign mode
Throwmasta
January 27, 2016, 2:57 am
It could also be argued that some people don't need a social aspect to their games, bc their social life is separate from their gaming time.
Your RPG stereotype is a pretty by the numbers statement. It can also be said that FPS gamers sit in their mom's basement, smoke weed, and talk sh** to online strangers all day....but that would be generalizing all of them. Not fair, right...?
Dusty Donnay
July 4, 2016, 2:36 am
Socializing? Listening to a bunch of rugrats swear and disrespect you and everyone else is fun? I been there done that......Totally tired of online gaming........the limited conversation of 12 yr olds with teenage angst has worn me out for the decade!
Dusty Donnay
July 4, 2016, 2:40 am
GTA V is awesome! Bad sport lobby eh? Im sorry........ someone thought it might be more fun for others if you played with people more to your gaming style. The bad sport lobby isnt a problem.....its a solution! And it may be that someone ends up there who shouldnt be....for the most part.....its those who should be. Glad to have a referee.....too bad they're not tougher on the crap!
anthonygamer
July 18, 2016, 2:43 pm
Just Cause 3 is broken on PS4. Massive slowdown that freezes the game. Do not buy it until a patch is made to fix it.
Simon Coope
July 27, 2016, 5:34 pm
I loved Just Cause 2, but played 3 for a few hours and part exchanged it, I wasn't impressed. Playing g the game hurt my eyes, 2 was better smoother and the water looked amazing compared to the crappy 3. But I'm seeing this with all console games of this generation, just doesn't do it for me like the last gen.
Simon Coope
July 27, 2016, 5:38 pm
Totally agree, its almost a chore deciding on what game to play, because unlike last gen, all these new titles are shit! If next Red dead redemption is crap I'm gunna smash it, and take up swimming 😥 If I had known before I bought my PS4 that next red dead wouldn't come out before another PS4 version console, I wouldn't have bought it, seriously. I'm just waiting and getting the same fucking games, skyrim, GTA sick of it buying the same bloody game, its like reading a book again but in a different font.
Simon Coope
July 27, 2016, 5:44 pm
Yeah it would be generalising, some live in their Grandma's basement too😁
Simon Coope
July 27, 2016, 5:47 pm
If it was set in the past say wild west or 1920 Chicago it would be better, but I drive around through modern streets, I don't want to come home and enter a world that looks same. Bring back John Marston or La Noir anyday played GTA to death on PS3.
dlopwere
August 9, 2016, 6:35 pm
dude I want to buy just cause 3, but manypeople are saying that performance issues. so should i buy this game or not ?
Patrick Philippot
September 30, 2016, 8:26 pm
could you stop arguing! both games have pros and cons, both games have their social love and hate, both games require skill sets that are needed to complete objectives and tasks, and both games have a fair share of bugs, community, social connectivity, and masterpieces.
DEL_i2i
November 6, 2016, 12:52 am
Try buying games made for ps4 no ports from ps2 games . But yea you have good tast saying ps4 game quality lacks...I mean destiny threw all the hype and hate nerds and OP biffs is a fantastic shooter. The AInis revolutionary they made other Devi step up the smarts of AI. Ok 2k u pick 15, 16, 17 NBA or NHL highest quality sports games to date. Fallout. Arkham knight. Shadow of Mordor . Uncharted, Farcry I can go on and on. And this is not to mention the indies that psn is celebrated for, i.e. Limbo, salt n sanctuary....I think your broke or cheap and don't want to pay for AAA titles ...don't hit any old ladies when u toss Red dead out the window
Reddy
November 23, 2016, 11:18 am
Uncharted 4 and Phantom Pain? Both are incredible (if you ignore the usual convoluted Metal Gear storyline).