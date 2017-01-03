Best PS4 Games

It's finally 2017, which means there are plenty of new gaming experiences to look forward to in the coming months. For now, we've put together some of the finest offerings on PS4 from the past 12 months. We'll continue adding to this list as more games are released, so be sure to bookmark it!

2016 was a fantastic year for PS4, seeing a number of amazing exclusives and thrilling blockbusters release for the system. Whatever your taste, there is something out there for you. Some of our personal highlights include Uncharted 4, Battlefield 1, Overwatch and Dark Souls 3.

With recent launches of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Final Fantasy 15 and The Last Guardian, we were certainly spoilt for choice last year.

That being said, 2017 isn't planning to hold anything back, with a slew of brilliant games to come.

With the launch of PlayStation VR now behind us there are plenty of impressive games to play on Sony's headset. Rez Infinite, Batman Arkham VR and Driveclub VR are just some of the titles you can only play on PS4.

If you're in the market for a new console you're not short on options either, as Sony has launched two this year. We have the PS4 Pro, which comes with upgraded specs and support for 4K upscaling. The PS4 Slim is also set to replace the original PS4 as the standard model going forward. Both consoles also have HDR support.

All the games listed above have arrived in the past few months, but taking a longer look back and you'll still be spoilt with some amazing titles.

Fans of epic role-playing adventures will find a lot to love in the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout 4 or the dark, rich and magnificent lands in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Those looking for an impressive library of exclusive games will find plenty to keep themselves entertained on PS4. From Software's Bloodborne is a gothic masterpiece, taking the best from Dark Souls and twisting it into a faster, more visceral experience.

You've also got Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and The Last of Us Remastered, four of the best games from last generation completely enhanced at 1080p/60fps.

We'll be sure to update this list with any new exclusives, blockbusters and exciting indie experiences as they emerge throughout 2016.

Be sure to let us know some of your favourites in the comments below!