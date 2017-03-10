Out NowWhat more can we say about this one that can’t be gained from the stupidly obviously title? You play as massive robots who happen to enjoy a round a golf every once in a while. Set in a fully destructible world, its objective is to get the ball in the hole as quickly as possible, no matter how much havoc you happen to cause along the way.If a building, cliff face or structure happens to be in your way, swing your club and demolish it. You can even play with up to three other players via splitscreen or online, as you clumsily clamber towards par. Some of the confirmed locations include an endless metropolis, bubbling volcanoes and even the moon. Just another day at the robotic office, then?Like many titles on this list, 100FT Robot Golf is also playable without PlayStation VR, but you won’t be getting the full experience until you’ve donned the headset and disappeared into its virtual world.