The PC is the destination to play games at their peak performance. With games consistently looking better than their console counterparts time and again people argue if you don't have a gaming rig, you're missing out.
Nvidia has continued the trend of PC being the best gaming has to offer in terms of visuals with the GTX 1060, 1070 and 1080 graphics cards, using the new Pascal architecture. We've also seen the brand new Titan X which will more than future proof your machine for years to come as well as have you more than equipped for VR.
Speaking of VR, PC gamers have not one but two headsets to choose from: the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. with virtual reality gaming becoming the next big thing with new and exciting experiences cropping up almost every day.
Games such as World of Warships and Star Citizen illustrate the incredible power of PC gaming, while The Witcher 3, DOOM and Overwatch show the growing technological gulf between home consoles and a beefy gaming computer.
If you've just purchased the ultimate gaming PC and don't know where to begin, check out the list of great games we have for you right here.
We'll be updating this page as more great games are launched for PC so be sure to bookmark to know which titles to be adding to your library!
wookinpanubb
April 13, 2016, 3:40 pm
pillars of eternity ,fallout 4,grim dawn.
vectorious
April 26, 2016, 10:53 pm
How can you put Star Citizen on the list when all that exists is a partial Beta?
Matthew van der Westhuizen
June 3, 2016, 9:39 am
I own that partial beta and it's amazing. It definately shows what the pc is capable of. I think that was the main reason why it's on the list.
MattMe
June 7, 2016, 7:25 pm
"Biggest Budget PC Games" would probably be more fitting.
Anyone tried Fire Watch (~£15), or The Stanley Parable (~£2)?
Plants vs Zombies 3
August 8, 2016, 6:09 am
GTA!!!
Daniel Colombini
October 21, 2016, 11:30 am
Sorry, but after 'gamplay', 'oppurtunity', 'thrid', 'throgh' and 'Centanario' by the third page, I gave up.
Typographical errors happen, yes, but if you can't take the time to proof-read an article, why should we take the time to read it?
Howard Tseng
December 25, 2016, 11:50 pm
Firewatch is amazing