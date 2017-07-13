This list will mainly include Oculus Rift exclusive titles. You can check out our Best VR Games list right here for the best of the best across all three platforms.

For anyone who’s still on the fence about investing in VR, here are some of the best games available for the Rift right now.

1 / 10 Our Score: 8 Robo Recall Developer: Epic Games

Release Date: Out Now



Virtual reality certainly isn't short of first-person shooter experiences, but Robo Recall might be one of the best. Developed by Epic Games, Rebo Recall is a sci-fi shooter where dozens of hostile robots are out to kill you.



By wielding an assortment of weapons, it's your job to obliterate the mechanical menace as they clamber toward you. With surprisingly open environments, you'll have plenty of oppurtunity to shoot, throw and outsmart your enemies.





2 / 10 Our Score: 8 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Developer: Owlchemy Labs

Release Date: Out Now



Job Simulator remains a fantastic introduction to virtual reality. Players are given an absolutely mental assortment of playgrounds to wreak havoc upon. Office work, car repair and shopkeeping are just some of the crazy tasks you can partake in.



Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality is developed by the very same studio, and thus carries the same sense of charm and slapstick humour. It's also hugely faithful to the show, maintaining the voice cast and oddball story fans will knowingly adore.

3 / 10 Our Score: 8 EVE: Valkyrie Read full EVE: Valkyrie review Developer: CCP Games

Release date: Out now



As a launch game and one bundled with Oculus Rift pre-orders,



Perhaps not the best starting point for new VR owners, though, as all the topsy-turvy movements could see your stomach doing flips of its own. But this is definitely a prime example of what virtual reality is capable of.

4 / 10 Lucky's Tale Developer: Playful

Release date: out now



Another game included with the Rift, Lucky's tale is a brilliant example of how to do platforming gaming in VR. The headset is used to control the camera, meaning you can zoom, pan and peak around the level without needing to use an analogue stick. It's also used really well in the game as a means of revealing secrets and you can even push enemies out of Lucky's way.



It's a simple game, and won't push you like a Mega Man or old-school Mario will, but as an early example of third-person platforming, it's excellent.

5 / 10 The Climb Read full The Climb review Developer: Crytek

Release date: Out now



One of the more unique Oculus Rift games is



It sees you tackling the extreme sport of free solo climbing. That’s the kind of rock climbing that’s done without any ropes, harnesses or protective equipment whatsoever. And, as you can imagine, the experience is quite intense in virtual reality.



You’ll need to find handholds, re-chalk your raw hands, leap from ledge to ledge and emerge at the top triumph – and sweaty. Mainly sweaty.



6 / 10 Edge of Nowhere Developer: Insomniac Games

Release date: TBC 2016



My personal favourite game inbound for the Rift is Insomniac Games’ Edge of Nowhere. This third-person action-adventure title sees you travel to the far reaches of the Antarctic mountains in search of a missing expedition team.



You act as a godlike surveyor, accompanying the explorer as he ventures into the deep unknown and discovers a surreal, terrifying world. Nothing is quite what it seems in the Edge of Nowhere and it’s exhilarating.



Just make sure to keep your wits about you and your eyes peeled.



7 / 10 Adr1ft Read full Adr1ft review Developer: 505 Games

Release date: Q1 2016



Like space? LOVE space? Wanted to be an astronaut as a kid? You need to play Adr1ft. Again it's better to get used to the Rift and all of its topsy-turvy ways first, as floating and spinning around in zero-G is definitely a quick way to get overwhelming motion sickness.



But, once you settle, Adr1ft can be an engrossing experience as you try and discover what on earth has happened on the space station. It's Gravity the movie the game.



8 / 10 Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality Developer: Bossa Studios

Release date: “Early” 2016



Bossa Studios is taking its hilarious ER game into VR with Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality. The Oculus Touch controllers become your hands in this version of Surgeon Simulator – also available on PC, Mac and iPad – allowing you to perform surgery on strange beings on Mars.



And that’s surgery in zero gravity too, so be prepared to see things floating about around you, including bits of the alien that should probably have stayed where they were.



There are plenty of hilarious and rather gruesome tools for you to use too. It’s a fantastic VR experience to get you started.

9 / 10 Rock Band VR Developer: Harmonix

Release date: TBC 2016



It’s all gone a bit mad on the music sim gaming scene over the past year, what with the launch of Guitar Hero Live and Rock Band 4. But then in December, Oculus and Harmonix dropped the Rock Band VR bomb.



As you’d expect, the game situates you on a virtual stage so you can live out your ultimate rock and roll fantasy in VR. Without having to learn guitar or drums from scratch – or even be able to sing in tune.



We’re not quite sure how it’s going to work as yet, as there still seems to be the five coloured button set-up, but we’ll keep you posted.



We do know we’re going to look even more ridiculous than ever though. But we’re fine with that.