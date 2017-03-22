The Nintendo Switch is here, and it already has a library of titles under its portable belt with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Snipperclips and Fast RMX leading the charge.

There's also plenty of exciting games on the horizon, with the likes of Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and ARMS. TrustedReviews has compiled some of the very best Nintendo Switch games. If you’re looking for future experiences, be sure to check out our upcoming games list.