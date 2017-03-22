Trending:

Best Nintendo Switch Games

The Nintendo Switch is here, and it already has a library of titles under its portable belt with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Snipperclips and Fast RMX leading the charge.

There's also plenty of exciting games on the horizon, with the likes of Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and ARMS. TrustedReviews has compiled some of the very best Nintendo Switch games. If you’re looking for future experiences, be sure to check out our upcoming games list.

10

10

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Breath of the Wild is a masterpiece of modern game design. It’s beautiful open world is absolutely packed with unique mysteries to discover, all of which feel brilliantly rewarding in their own way. Despite overhauling many of the series’ core ideas, it's quintessentially Zelda, updated for the modern age with what feels like an imaginative stroke of genius. You’ll also stumble upon a number of firsts for the franchise such as voice acting, shrines and an expansive open world that never, ever holds your hand.

Snipperclips

8

8

Snipperclips

Snipperclips
If you’re looking for a fun, accessible and downright hilarious multiplayer experience on Nintendo Switch, look no further than Snipperclips. With a joy-con in hand, you and up to four friends can work together or duke it out in a series of addictively creative puzzles. All of these are designed wonderfully around the Switch’s portable screen, making it perfect for popping out in the cafe or on a commute. The charming shapes you control only add to the fun, pulling off a series of ridiculous facial expressions as they contort across the screen.

8

8

Fast RMX

Fast RMX
An enhanced version of the Wii U original, Fast RMX is a blisteringly-fast racer that works brilliantly whether you’re playing solo or alongside a group of friends. Operating at a rock solid 1080p/60fps in docked mode, you won’t find a smoother racing experience on Switch that offers so much variety. Filled with different vehicles, tracks and cups, Fast RMX is the spiritual successor to F-Zero fans have been waiting for. With support for up to four players, Fast RMX is the perfect way to bide your time until Mario Kart 8 Deluxe arrives.
shovel knight

Shovel Knight

Yacht Club Games’ modern platforming classic has launched for countless platforms at this point, and feels right at home on Nintendo’s new console. Taking clear inspiration from the likes of Super Metroid, Castlevania and Mega Man, Shovel Knight is packed with challenging levels to overcome that are perfect for home and portable play. It’s countless expansions are also worth a punt, presenting a varied twist on the core experience without sacrificing any of the creatively devious level design.

voez

7

7

Voez

You’d think the Nintendo Switch display would be a perfect fit for touch-based rhythm games. Well, you thought right. Voez is a port of an existing mobile title that, while a little pricey, brings an impressively robust musical outing to Switch. Boasting over 100 bespoke songs from dozens of different artists, Voez also allows you to level up, customise your profile and chase friend’s high scores in pursuit of melodic supremacy. Keep in mind, Voez is only playable in portable mode due to its touch exclusive controls.
