Best Microwaves: The 6 best microwaves and combi ovens for your kitchen

If you're looking for a new microwave or combination oven, your search ends here. Our roundup of the best microwave and oven-grill combi appliances features a brilliant range of appliances that can handle a wide range of cooking tasks.

Delving into the sheer range of microwaves and feature-packed combination ovens on the market can be an overwhelming task, but we've narrowed it down to just a small number of great models that will suit the needs of everyone.

One piece of good advice that will get you far is to decide exactly what you want to use a microwave for. It sounds obvious, but it's an important factor to bear in mind if you're confused by the choice on offer. Are you cooking for one person or six? How much worktop space do you have? Do you need a simple model for basic tasks such as reheating food and cooking ready meals, or are you after an extension of your oven and grill to handle extra capacity?

Once you have a clear idea of exactly the kind of cooking companion you're looking for, you can start to consider extra features that make a microwave really shine – such as a unique flatbed design without a turntable, a pull-down door, accessories in the form of wire racks and baking trays, and a larger range of cooking options.

Some of the microwaves in this roundup will even decide a cooking time based on weight or what food setting you select, which is a brilliantly handy feature for the novice chef.

