A few years ago, Lego steamed ahead of its rivals to be the world's number one toy manufacturer. It's an impressive feat, considering the Danish brickmaker was on the brink of bankruptcy 10 years ago, and now it's hard to imagine an occasion when Lego wouldn't make an excellent gift – especially a Christmas one. Distributed equally, there are 86 bricks (and counting) for every person on the planet. Lego is a huge success, and with good reason.

Aside from being an excellent toy that engages young minds, Lego's good fortunes can be largely attributed to the number of licenses it's picked up over the years. The Lego Movie certainly added further to its burgeoning coffers. Then there's Star Wars, with The Force Awakens inspiring a huge number of great Star Wars Lego sets. Rogue One is on the horizon, so you can expect more of that. There's never a bad time to muse over your next Lego purchase, whether it's a gift for a loved one or – more likely – for yourself.

Trying to choose with between so many different versions is always going to be tough. The costs ramp up if you start going down the road of wanting everything in a specific Lego range, be that Star Wars, Marvel Super Heroes, Lord of the Rings or Architecture. Then there are the the ranges for younger kids, like Duplo. Older kids like Lego Technic as well as Lego's own characters like Bionicle and Ninjago. And that's just a small sample. Phew!

Here we run through some of the best Lego sets on sale right now. That should provide a decent Pokemon Go alternative for the the little (and big) kids in the family.