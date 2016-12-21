A few years ago, Lego steamed ahead of its rivals to be the world's number one toy manufacturer. It's an impressive feat, considering the Danish brickmaker was on the brink of bankruptcy 10 years ago, and now it's hard to imagine an occasion when Lego wouldn't make an excellent gift – especially a Christmas one. Distributed equally, there are 86 bricks (and counting) for every person on the planet. Lego is a huge success, and with good reason.
Aside from being an excellent toy that engages young minds, Lego's good fortunes can be largely attributed to the number of licenses it's picked up over the years. The Lego Movie certainly added further to its burgeoning coffers. Then there's Star Wars, with The Force Awakens inspiring a huge number of great Star Wars Lego sets. Rogue One is on the horizon, so you can expect more of that. There's never a bad time to muse over your next Lego purchase, whether it's a gift for a loved one or – more likely – for yourself.
Trying to choose with between so many different versions is always going to be tough. The costs ramp up if you start going down the road of wanting everything in a specific Lego range, be that Star Wars, Marvel Super Heroes, Lord of the Rings or Architecture. Then there are the the ranges for younger kids, like Duplo. Older kids like Lego Technic as well as Lego's own characters like Bionicle and Ninjago. And that's just a small sample. Phew!
Here we run through some of the best Lego sets on sale right now. That should provide a decent Pokemon Go alternative for the the little (and big) kids in the family.
1 / 13
2 / 13
3 / 13
4 / 13
5 / 13
6 / 13
7 / 13
8 / 13
9 / 13
10 / 13
11 / 13
12 / 13
13 / 13
More information -
Trusted Reviews is part of the Time Inc. (UK) Ltd Technology Network
Get TrustedReviews' award-winning reviews and advice delivered to your inbox for free!
Stephen Middlehurst
December 2, 2015, 10:58 am
Hmm, not so sure I'd include the Star Wars set, Tumblr, Architecture Studio or Tower Bridge in that list if you're just doing 7 sets. For Sci-Fi I'd say the best new set this year is the very recently released TARDIS with the Command Shuttle being a bit bland and (owing to lead times and secrecy on Force Awakens) not screen-accurate. The Tumblr is a seriously nice display model but fragile as hell, guess that one would come down to personal preference but I[d probably go for Slave 1 for around the same money.
For a big showcase set I'd probably go for the Ferris Wheel. £60 cheaper, just about as impressive and a lot less repetitive (as well as fitting into about half the space). Other big sets would be the modular buildings which, for my money anyway, are still the best sets Lego make. Incredible detail, very little repetition and wonderful final models for display or, at a push, play. For cheaper ones... actually I'm a big fan of the Speed line. £13 retail, around £10 in stores if you're lucky and the cars are surprisingly close to the real world equivalent (especially for such a small scale) and just about fit into a Lego city scene without being too obviously different.
paddyharben
December 2, 2015, 11:10 am
Birds kit looks good. Your review says it costs 39.99, but I can't find it for much under 70 pounds.
stteep
December 4, 2015, 7:32 pm
slave 1 is more fragile than tumblr
Joseph James
December 16, 2015, 3:59 pm
Building Social Skills with Educational Blocks
If you are looking for a popular toy with the intent of fostering education
and building children's social skills, consider the Laser Pegs® building
blocks. In addition, these blocks promote cognitive development, language
skills and social skills as well as physical development.
Child Development
Social skills are important to a child's development, increasing interaction
amongst school mates and other peers, even neighborhood kids and adults. Laser
Pegs® building blocks can be used in group setting – in the home and at school.
Group activity is an essential part of interacting socially and the Laser Pegs®
building blocks offers this opportunity to children.
Having a Conversation
Laser Pegs® building blocks allow kids to discuss ways in which they can
construct different structures, coming up with ideas and suggestions that may
or may not work. The fact that kids can have a conversation about making a
potential structure is enough to hone their social skills. Parents and teachers
should emphasize social skills in every possible kind of play.
Play Time
Playing with Laser Pegs® building blocks will place children in a position
where block play fosters communication and negotiation with other kids, helping
to reach different resolutions such as which child receives which blocks as it
relates to the color, shape and amount of blocks.
Agree to Disagree
As children start to build Laser Pegs® structures from building blocks, they
will potentially have a wide range of ideas on what to build. Those varying
ideas must be finalized and reconciled before moving forward. Therefore,
certain rules, guidelines and boundaries must be put in place with the
possibility of compromise. It is important, then for each child to have good
social skills to work out any differences and to come to an amicable agreement.
When and if there are disagreements, social skills help to resolve them.
Tips to Follow
Parents and teachers can help to develop social skills in children with
Laser Pegs® building blocks by following some of these tips:
Put kids in teams to construct block towers. Team
effort will help to build social skills
Hide the building blocks and then have a scavenger hunt
so that a group of kids can do the finding
Arrange an imagination activity like constructing a
house with the Laser Pegs® building blocks and ask kids how they would
carry out this activity as a group. Give everyone in the group a chance to
contribute. You may be surprised by the answer
Conclusion
There is a wide range of possibilities with Laser Pegs® building blocks as
it relates to development the social skills in children. Give your child the
opportunity to be engaged socially.