A few years ago, Lego steamed ahead of its rivals to be the world's number one toy manufacturer. It's an impressive feat, considering the Danish brickmaker was on the brink of bankruptcy 10 years ago, and now it's hard to imagine an occasion when Lego wouldn't make an excellent gift – especially a Christmas one. Distributed equally, there are 86 bricks (and counting) for every person on the planet. Lego is a huge success, and with good reason.

Aside from being an excellent toy that engages young minds, Lego's good fortunes can be largely attributed to the number of licenses it's picked up over the years. The Lego Movie certainly added further to its burgeoning coffers. Then there's Star Wars, with The Force Awakens inspiring a huge number of great Star Wars Lego sets. Rogue One is on the horizon, so you can expect more of that. There's never a bad time to muse over your next Lego purchase, whether it's a gift for a loved one or – more likely – for yourself.

Trying to choose with between so many different versions is always going to be tough. The costs ramp up if you start going down the road of wanting everything in a specific Lego range, be that Star Wars, Marvel Super Heroes, Lord of the Rings or Architecture. Then there are the the ranges for younger kids, like Duplo. Older kids like Lego Technic as well as Lego's own characters like Bionicle and Ninjago. And that's just a small sample. Phew!

Here we run through some of the best Lego sets on sale right now. That should provide a decent Pokemon Go alternative for the the little (and big) kids in the family.

Krennic's Imperial Shuttle

Star Wars: Krennic's Imperial Shuttle

  • Price – £79.99
  • Set number – 45156
  • Number of pieces – 863

Rogue One is out. There were some very cool vehicles, but one that stood out was Director Krennic's Imperial shuttle. Lego has done a great job recreating it in brick form, learning lessons from the last Imperial shuttle they made – Kylo Ren's ship had the wrong colour and wings.

This shuttle is spot on. The wings fold – with just the right amount of resistance – and the layered black chassis looks magnificent. It's sturdy, too, thanks to Lego Technics pieces used for structural integrity.

There's a lot of detail here – not just on the outside and inside of the shuttle, but also on the six minifigs: Krennic, two Deathtroopers, K-2SO, Bodi and Pao. The Deathtroopers' helmets have intricate printing, while the Krennic minifig does good job replicating Ben Mendelsohn's evil pout.

At 35cm tall, this is the biggest Lego Star Wars Rogue One set you can buy right now – but it's worth finding the space for it.
Lego 76044 – Clash of the Heroes

DC Super Heroes: Clash of the Heroes

  • Price – £11.99
  • Set number – 76044
  • Number of pieces – 91



An excellent stocking filler. If Batman v Superman is anything to go by, the new Justice League movie is going to be grim and dreary. You're likely to have a lot more fun with this, which is conveniently the price of a cinema ticket. Here you've got Batman and Superman fighting it out on some sort of rooftop: not the most challenging build, but it's a nice way to work the Bat symbol in there, and the destructible environment is a neat touch. The best thing is the Batman minifigure, which is worth the price of the set alone. He comes with a hefty suit of armour, with room for two batarangs – and his eyes glow in the dark. Whatever you think of Ben Affleck as Batman, this is the coolest Batfig to date.

Lego 60122 – Volcano Crawler

City: Volcano Crawler

  • Price – £24.99
  • Set number – 60122
  • Number of pieces – 324


I don't know what geologists actually do, but I'm pretty sure they don't haul molten rock out of volcanoes and smash them with pick-axes. Then again this is Lego, and anything goes.

You get three mini-figures in this set – two vehicle operators and one flame-suited explorer. There's an ATV for dragging around that boulder, which can be 'smashed' open or stored in its own little boulder holder. The best part is the crawler itself. The links needed to form the crawler's tracks are a bit fiddly to assemble, but it's worth it, because it rolls nicely on most surfaces – very satisfying. The jack hammer on the back is a lovely extra detail. An excellent stocking filler for Christmas.

Lego 76049 – Super Heroes Avenjet Space Mission

Marvel Super Heroes: Avenjet Space Mission

  • Price – £49.99
  • Set number – 76049
  • Number of pieces – 523


Well, this is an odd one. The Avengers haven't really done space battles yet, but maybe this gives us a glimpse of the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War movies. Here you have a space-ready quinjet, which has various articulated bits. The best part is the detachable mini-jet, which is totally sensible because you just know the big one is going to get destroyed sooner or later. The Thanos big-fig isn't particularly exciting, but you do get a couple of newcomer mini-figures: Hyperion and Captain Marvel. Iron Man and Captain America are here too, dressed in space suits, which is just adorable.

Batman Classic TV Series Batcave

Batman Classic TV Series – Batcave

  • Price – £229.99
  • Set number – 76052
  • Pieces – 2,526

It will take a while to digest the level of detail and the sheer number of elements that combine to create this classic. Although Lego has released a modern and moody Batcave set before, this one is homage to the TV show that was far more camp.

Here you see Bruce Wayne’s study, where there is a button beneath a Shakespeare bust and a sliding bookcase exposes two batpoles – one for Batman, the other for Robin. Down in the Batcave you’ll find all manner of Bat-gadgets and a selection of vehicles – the Batmobile, Batcycle and Batcopter. There are nine mini-figures too. Time to stream the classic TV theme tune and appreciate song lyric simplicity of old.

Ghostbusters Firehouse Headquarters

Ghostbusters: Firehouse Headquarters

  • Price – £274.99
  • Set number – 75827
  • Pieces – 4,634


The Ghostbusters Firehouse is one of the most iconic buildings from the big screen, and this three-storey Lego-brick does it justice. There is a containment unit at ground level, a functioning fire pole, and a testing lab on the top floor. This is a substantial and satisfying set to construct, standing 36cm in height on completion.

You also get nine mini-figures, including the original cast and a Slimer. The Firehouse even has a space behind the garage doors for the Lego ECTO-1, enticing you to part with a further £40 to complete the set.

Creator Ferris Wheel

Creator: Ferris Wheel

  • Price – £149.99
  • Set number – 10247
  • Pieces – 2,464


There are a couple of fairground pieces in the Creator range, but upon completion this model has a smaller footprint and is likely to remain on show for longer. It stands an impressive 60cm tall, with a dozen colourful gondolas for your mini-figures to ride. Give it a whirl with a turn of the crank.

What really brings this set to life is the detail provided by the ice-cream stand and ticket kiosk – and the bonus of the rarely seen Lego pretzel. Add your own DC and Marvel mini-figures for a splendid Superhero day out.

Creator Big Ben

Creator: Big Ben

  • Price – £169.99
  • Set number – 10253
  • Pieces – 4,163
    

Big Ben actually refers to the bell, but we’ll just let it go and marvel at the contents of this set instead.

This model of the Queen Elizabeth tower and East wing of Westminster palace has a considerable footprint of 44x20cm, and the tip of the tower tops out at 60cm. The clock features four superbly crafted dials with movable hour and minute hands. The tower top lifts up to reveal the world’s most famous bell. Down at ground level, there is decent detail too. It’s time to clear some space on your shelves: I think this one deserves a decent display spot.

Lego Technic Porche GT3 RS

Technic: Porsche 911 GT3 RS

  • Price – £279.99
  • Set number – 42056
  • Pieces – 2,704

One of the best collaborations I’ve seen from the Technic team – and there have been many impressive ones. The manual included is worthy of its own space, with a history of Lego Technic and Porsche GT cars (plus build instructions) included.

The lava orange ride is highly detailed and replicated with aplomb. Superb alloys have with yellow calipers for the disk brakes. The steering, suspension and gearbox are all fully functional. There’s even an adjustable rear wing. Each 1:8-scale GT3 gets a unique number on a laser-engraved plaque. Just think: you get to own a Porsche VIN plate but at a fraction of the real cost of the car.

Lego Architecture Berlin

Architecture: Berlin

  • Price – £24.99
  • Set number – 21027
  • Pieces – 289


This miniature build of the German capital is part of a new skyline collection in Architecture, which currently includes New York and Venice. From Berlin we have the Reichstag, Victory Column, Deutsche Bahn Tower, Berlin TV Tower and the Brandenburg Gate. There are even three tiny Berlin Wall tiles, complete with graffiti.

The build booklets come with some city history and detail on the heritage of the buildings. In terms of scale representations, they’re fairly decent. It will be tough to decide which city to get first.

Lego Architect

Architecture Studio

  • Price – £149.99
  • Set number – 21050
  • Pieces – 1,211

Within the Lego Architecture series are some mighty fine buildings, including Big Ben and the Trevi Fountain, right through to the Whitehouse and Louvre. The Architecture Studio set could be viewed as a classic brick collection with a grown-up edge, since it contains only bricks from within this range to inspire your own builds. It comes complete with a book filled with inspiration, which has been written and endorsed by some of the globe's leading architects.

Lego Tower Bridge

Tower Bridge

  • Price – £259.99
  • Set number -– 10214
  • Pieces – 4,295

Quite likely the most iconic bridge on the planet – well, maybe if you don't count the Golden Gate in SF, although it's yet to be immortalised in Lego. A weekend-filling build with more than 4,000 pieces, the Tower Bridge set weighs in at over 4kg. When completed, it stands at an impressive metre long and almost half a metre high. In addition to the many one-off bricks designed simply for this Creator set, there are also four vehicles including a black taxi and double-decker bus. This is an absolute stunner of a set that even non-AFOL’s will admire.

Lego Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz Arocs 3245

  • Price – £169.99
  • Set number – 42043
  • Pieces – 2,793

Claiming top slot for the most parts of any Lego Technic set to date, this replica of the diesel-powered workhorse is detailed indeed. Operate the crane-arm mechanism, open and close the grabber, extend the outriggers, or raise/lower the tipper body. There's twin-axle steering, double differential drive and fully independent suspension – and the driver’s cab tilts to reveal a detailed six-cylinder engine with moving pistons. Inside the cab you'll find plenty of detail and, perhaps most importantly, Mercedes' three-pointed star.

