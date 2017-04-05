Best Laptops for Students 2017: 8 laptops for light work and media production

The best laptops for students aren't always the best laptops for everybody. We've rounded up the machines we think school and university students will get the best use from.

The world of laptops is full of variety, and picking one single machine to cover the variety of activities a student gets up to is certainly a tough ask. Take a look at our top 10 tips to follow when buying a laptop, then look at our list of top choices below

We also have a more general Best Laptop buying guide, with a larger variety of machines and a few more expensive options. Gaming more your thing? Check out our Best Gaming Laptop guide for some proper gaming beasts.

Whether you're on a course that requires you to work on 3D graphics, videos or photography, or you just want a bargain basement machine to sling into your bag as you dash out of halls on your way to a Monday morning lecture, there are tonnes of great deals out there just waiting to be snaffled.

While this guide covers laptops, it's worth remembering that if you already have a desktop PC or will only be making sparse notes, you might not even need a proper laptop to get what you need done. For example, consider the Google Pixel C, a tiny, lightweight Android tablet with a keyboard dock that you can take with you everywhere without even thinking about it. Got a bit more cash, perhaps one of the new iPad Pros is more your thing? Even the Lenovo Yoga Book, which is certainly of niche appeal, might be your best bet.