Your perfect kitchen stand mixer is out there, but finding your dream machine won't be easy. Our roundup of all the greatest mixers on the market right now helps to narrow down the options to seven brilliant countertop machines for chefs and bakers of all abilities.

There's plenty to consider when buying a mixer, including how quiet a machine runs, how thoroughly it mixes, how many tools it has, and even whether it matches your kitchen tiles. We've carefully sized up every machine in this roundup for price, efficiency, functionality, usability and style to make this easy for you.

Whether you're an experienced baker in need of a dough-folding companion, or a budding chef looking for help with every stage of food prep, there's a mixer here for you.

Keep scrolling down to view our favourites.

Top-scoring kitchen stand mixers in this roundup

KitchenAid Mini | Best for small kitchens | Our score: 8/10

Smeg SMF01 | Best for displaying with pride | Our score: 9/10

Kenwood Titanium Chef KMC010 | Best for mixing power | Our score: 8/10

Kenwood MultiOne | Best for a small budget | Our score: 8/10

KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L | Best for noise control | Our score: 9/10

Kenwood kMix KMX5 | Best for smart features | Our score: 10/10

Bosch MUM59340GB Kitchen Machine | Best for multi-tasking | Our score: 10/10