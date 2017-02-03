Trending:

Home / Product Round-ups / Best Stand Mixers: 7 best mixers for your beating and baking needs

Best Stand Mixers: 7 best mixers for your beating and baking needs

by

Your perfect kitchen stand mixer is out there, but finding your dream machine won't be easy. Our roundup of all the greatest mixers on the market right now helps to narrow down the options to seven brilliant countertop machines for chefs and bakers of all abilities.

There's plenty to consider when buying a mixer, including how quiet a machine runs, how thoroughly it mixes, how many tools it has, and even whether it matches your kitchen tiles. We've carefully sized up every machine in this roundup for price, efficiency, functionality, usability and style to make this easy for you.

Whether you're an experienced baker in need of a dough-folding companion, or a budding chef looking for help with every stage of food prep, there's a mixer here for you.

Keep scrolling down to view our favourites.

Top-scoring kitchen stand mixers in this roundup

KitchenAid Mini | Best for small kitchens | Our score: 8/10

Smeg SMF01 | Best for displaying with pride | Our score: 9/10

Kenwood Titanium Chef KMC010 | Best for mixing power | Our score: 8/10

Kenwood MultiOne | Best for a small budget | Our score: 8/10

KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L | Best for noise control | Our score: 9/10

Kenwood kMix KMX5 | Best for smart features | Our score: 10/10

Bosch MUM59340GB Kitchen Machine | Best for multi-tasking | Our score: 10/10

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 13

7 / 7

Our Score:

8

1st - KitchenAid Mini

Read full KitchenAid Mini review
Key features
  • 250W DC motor
  • Flat beater, dough hook and wire whip
  • Stainless steel 3.3-litre bowl
  • H31.2 x W31.2 x D19.8cm
For those with a smaller batch lifestyle, the KitchenAid Mini is the perfect pint-sized mixer. It's 20% smaller and 25% lighter than its famous Bake Off sibling, the KitchenAid Artisan, also included in this roundup. However, the former's bijou size doesn't mean it skimps on skills. It comes with three tools for all of your beating, kneading and whipping needs, and can even use the same optional hub attachments as the Artisan.

The number slider controls on the front of the unit are easy to use and move smoothly through the speeds with a gentle lift. If you're a stickler for getting that mixing speed just right, you'll be in awe of the KitchenAid Mini's incredibly precise speed range, which spans from ½ to 10.

We love that despite its smaller size, the machine is weighted nicely at 6.5kg, meaning it won't shuffle around your worktop while in use.

Buy now at eCookshop.co.uk from £399

At the time of the review, the KitchenAid Mini was available for £399
Smeg SMF01

6 / 7

Our Score:

9

Runner up - Smeg SMF01

Read full Smeg SMF01 review
Key features
  • 800W direct-drive motor
  • Stainless steel 4.8-litre bowl
  • Three tools and a ring-shaped pouring shield with spout
  • H37.5 x W40.2 x D22.1cm
Yes, it's totally gorgeous – but the Smeg SMF01 is much more than eye candy. Look beyond the slender, shiny exterior and beautiful details such as its gearstick-style speed knob and you'll find features galore.

There are three attachments, a 4.8-litre bowl, 10 speeds, anti-slip feet, and an outlet for optional extras, such as a spaghetti cutter and meat grinder.

With its planetary mixing motion and powerful motor, the Smeg SMF01 makes sure no shred of mixture is left unmixed. A ring-shaped pouring shield with a spout fits around the top of the mixing bowl, leaving enough room for the attachments to rotate, yet allowing ingredients to be added while they’re in motion.

Sure, there are cheaper mixers that can do a similar job to the Smeg SMF01, but they're nowhere near as pretty. This is what's going to swing it for anyone who's after a more design-led stand mixer.

Buy now at Go-Electrical.co.uk from £350

At the time of the review, the Smeg SMF01 was available for £380
Kenwood Chef Titanium KMC010

5 / 7

Our Score:

8

3rd - Kenwood Titanium Chef KMC010

Read full Kenwood Titanium Chef KMC010 review
Key features
  • 1,400W motor
  • Four tools and a blender attachment
  • Stainless steel 4.6-litre bowl with splashguard
  • H29.7 x W40 x D22.7cm
This powerful workhorse is a great buy for cooks of all abilities, packing a relentless 1,400W motor and a slew of tools – K-beater, whisk, dough hook and creaming beater – to handle practically a whole dinner menu.

The simple controls paired with the tools' easy push-and-twist fitting motion make the Kenwood Titanium Chef KMC010 an incredibly versatile and fuss-free machine to work with.

Whether you're whisking up 12 egg whites, 2.7 litres of cake batter or 2.2kg of dough, the machine's roomy 4.6-litre bowl can handle a hefty load. And with a highly effective blender attachment to boot, you're bagging yourself a decent multi-purpose kitchen workstation.

Three outlets mean it can also be twinned with more than 20 optional attachments to add milling, grinding, mincing, squeezing, slicing, grating a chopping to its repertoire.

Buy now at Tesco.com for £410

At the time of the review, the Kenwood Titanium Chef KMC010 was available for £450

Today's best deals

  • Compare prices
  • ebay
Kenwood MultiOne KHH330 11

4 / 7

Our Score:

8

4th - Kenwood MultiOne KHH330

Read full Kenwood MultiOne KHH330 review
Key features
  • 1,000W motor
  • Stainless steel 4.3-litre bowl
  • Three attachments, plus a citrus press, juicer and blender
  • H29 x W24.7 x D40cm
The Kenwood MultiOne claims to be "One Solution for Everything", which is a noble feat given its humble price tag.

While it resembles a stand mixer and comes with attachments for whipping, beating and kneading, it also functions as a juicer, citrus press, multi-tooled food processor, mincer and blender. In fact, when laid out, its impressive array of tools look more like a Meccano set than a set of kitchen accoutrements.

This machine's accessories do make it a little tricky to assemble, but once you've cracked it, using it should become a doddle. Its sheer functionality outweighs any cons here, too – its blender is a smoothie lover's dream, and the citrus press will suit your juicing needs perfectly. 

Yearning for a solid kitchen mixer, but not sure if you want to commit every single weekend to baking? Choose this solid performer and enjoy mid-week homemade burgers, juices and finely chopped veg until you're ready.

Buy now at JohnLewis.co.uk for £200

At the time of the review, the Kenwood MultiOne was available for £280
KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L 5KSM150

3 / 7

Our Score:

9

5th - KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer

Read full KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer review
Key features
  • 300W motor with 10 mixing speeds
  • Stainless steel 4.8-litre bowl
  • Three tools and 28 colour options
  • H35 x W22 x D39cm
It was good enough to grace the contestants' workstation on this year's Great British Bake Off, and it's certainly good enough for this roundup. What the KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L lacks in attachments – there are only three – it makes up for in speed and efficiency, whisking, whipping and kneading stealthily and silently.

This is a particularly mess-conscious machine, with a slow-start function to each of its 10 speed settings that ensures you don’t end up looking like a floury snowman the minute you switch it on. 

Having a pouring shield is a big advantage, too – although you'll probably find it hard to miss that cavernous 4.8-litre mixing bowl.

The other great boon with the KitchenAid Artisan is that there's a hub for attaching more tools if you wish, such as food grinders and pasta makers. That might get pricey, but you might as well squeeze all the potential out of what's sure to become a centrepiece in your kitchen.

Buy now at eCookshop.co.uk for £350

At the time of the review, the KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L was available for £400

Today's best deals

  • Compare prices
  • ebay
Kenwood kMix KMX5 1

2 / 7

Our Score:

10

6th - Kenwood kMix KMX5

Read full Kenwood kMix KMX5 review
Key features
  • 500W motor
  • Stainless steel 5-litre bowl
  • Four tools, including a flexible creaming beater
  • H34.9 x W22.3 x D36.1cm
A more contemporary take on the classic model, but with all the beating, whipping, creaming and kneading prowess of the original, the Kenwood kMix KMX5 is a stylish workhorse.

From a soft start for minimal spills, to an electronic sensor that's been designed to maintain speed under different load conditions, the list of smart features is an impressive one. And what baker can resist that charmingly retro look?

Four tools – a flexible creaming beater, dough hook, K-beater and whisk – provide excellent versatility, plus a cover flips off at the front to reveal a socket for additional attachments, such as a meat grinder.

We love the slow-fold speed option, which gently blends light ingredients into heavier mixes, such as mousses and soufflés – much better than accidentally overdoing it by hand. There's also a "Total Mixing" option, which cleans up the bowl to make sure every bit of your mixture is blended in. No surprises that this efficient, compact machine received five stars from us.

Buy now at Tesco.com for £280

At the time of the review, the Kenwood kMix KMX5 was available for £430
Bosch MUM59340GB

1 / 7

Our Score:

10

7th - Bosch MUM59340GB Kitchen Machine Stand Mixer

Read full Bosch MUM59340GB Kitchen Machine Stand Mixer review
Key features
  • 1,000W motor
  • Three tools and a shredding attachment
  • Stainless steel 3.9-litre bowl with splashguard
  • H28.2 x W28 x D27.1cm
Part stand mixer, part multi-functional kitchen machine – if the Transformers did small appliances, they'd look like this. The Bosch MUM59340GB Kitchen Machine is equipped with a three-zone moveable arm, seven mixing speeds and all the attachments and functions you'd expect from a premium price mixer – but without the premium price tag.

In its stand mixer role, it beats, mixes, whisks and kneads, while a continuous feed shredder covers five types of chopping, slicing and shredding both finely and coarsely, and grating. A citrus press attachment transforms it into a juicer, plus there's a mincing attachment for meat, and a blender.

Add to that a large-capacity mixing bowl and a handy storage bag for all of those precious tools, and you've got yourself a versatile, powerful mixer for every stage of food prep.

Buy now at Amazon.co.uk from £283
 
At the time of the review, the Bosch MUM59340GB Kitchen Machine was available for £260

Today's best deals

  • ebay
comments powered by Disqus