The kitchen is the hub of most households, so it’s important to buy quality gadgets and appliances that will stand up to regular use. Our pick of the 11 best kitchen gadgets we’ve ever tested will help you kit out your kitchen with the most useful, reliable gadgets money can buy.

We've individually tested and reviewed every product in this roundup to make sure it’s up to our high standards. You’ll read about a huge range of products, including coffee machines, blenders, kettles, dishwashers and every other handy kitchen gadget you can think of.

One is a stunning four-door French-style Hisense fridge freezer, which is easy on the wallet as well as the eye. Another of our favourites is the small but mighty Morphy Richards hand mixer – our favourite mini-mixer for whipping up tasty bakes.

Flick through the drop-down menu above, or simply choose the products you fancy from the list below.

Best Kitchen Stand Mixer: Bosch MUM59340GB Kitchen Machine | Our score: 10/10

Best juicer: Panasonic MJ-L500 Slow Juicer | Our score: 9/10

Best smoothie maker: Sage Boss To Go | Our score: 10/10

Best kettle: Sage Smart Kettle | Our score: 10/10

Best fridge freezer: Hisense RQ560N4WC1 | Our score: 9/10

Best slow cooker: Morphy Richards Sear and Stew Compact | Our score: 8/10

Best dishwasher: Miele G 6820 SC | Our score: 9/10

Best Nespresso Machine: KitchenAid Nespresso Artisan | Our score: 9/10

Best pressure cooker: Tefal Cook4Me Connect | Our score: 8/10

Best all-purpose blender: KitchenAid Artisan Magnetic Drive Blender | Our score: 10/10

Best hand blender: Morphy Richards 400505 Total Control Hand Mixer | Our score: 9/10