Best Juicer: 6 of the best slow and fast juicers right now

What's the best juicer for you? Our guide includes a selection of slow and fast juicers to suit any preference or budget.

A juicer is a brilliant way to incorporate more fruit and veg into your diet. With the right machine on your kitchen worktop, getting your five-a-day actually becomes – dare we say it? – fun.

This round-up showcases the best six juicers to have graced the TrustedReviews testing bench, with a model to suit every kind of kitchen, diet and lifestyle. More compact juicers, such as the Panasonic MJ-L500, will appeal to juicing newbies and those with limited space, while mid-range models such as the Braun J500 Spin Juicer offer a solid range of features for beginners and experienced juicers alike. There are top-end juicers for smoothie-lovers with cash to splash too.

As you browse the roundup, you'll notice that some machines are described as "centrifugal" or "fast" juicers, and others "slow" juicers. This refers to the method juicers use to extract the pulp from fruit and vegetables. Centrifugal juicers use fast-spinning metal blades, while slow juicers essentially squeeze fruit at a much slower speed.

There are pros and cons to both methods. Some people are wary of the metal blades in centrifugal juicers producing heat, which might destroy some of the enzymes in the fruits and vegetables while they're being juiced. However, these juicers do get the job done quickly and thoroughly, and there's no concrete evidence to suggest that metal blades do actually destroy enzymes.

The more gentle method of slow juicing is designed to retain as many of the nutrients as possible, but the obvious downside is the speed – although in reality, you're losing mere seconds. When comparing slow juicers and fast juicers, we recommend keeping an open mind and instead considering how each individual juicer performs.