Trending:

Home / Product Round-ups / Kitchen Gadgets / Best Juicer: 6 of the best slow and fast juicers right now

Best Juicer: 6 of the best slow and fast juicers right now

by

What's the best juicer for you? Our guide includes a selection of slow and fast juicers to suit any preference or budget.

A juicer is a brilliant way to incorporate more fruit and veg into your diet. With the right machine on your kitchen worktop, getting your five-a-day actually becomes – dare we say it? – fun.

This round-up showcases the best six juicers to have graced the TrustedReviews testing bench, with a model to suit every kind of kitchen, diet and lifestyle. More compact juicers, such as the Panasonic MJ-L500, will appeal to juicing newbies and those with limited space, while mid-range models such as the Braun J500 Spin Juicer offer a solid range of features for beginners and experienced juicers alike. There are top-end juicers for smoothie-lovers with cash to splash too.

As you browse the roundup, you'll notice that some machines are described as "centrifugal" or "fast" juicers, and others "slow" juicers. This refers to the method juicers use to extract the pulp from fruit and vegetables. Centrifugal juicers use fast-spinning metal blades, while slow juicers essentially squeeze fruit at a much slower speed.

There are pros and cons to both methods. Some people are wary of the metal blades in centrifugal juicers producing heat, which might destroy some of the enzymes in the fruits and vegetables while they're being juiced. However, these juicers do get the job done quickly and thoroughly, and there's no concrete evidence to suggest that metal blades do actually destroy enzymes.

The more gentle method of slow juicing is designed to retain as many of the nutrients as possible, but the obvious downside is the speed – although in reality, you're losing mere seconds. When comparing slow juicers and fast juicers, we recommend keeping an open mind and instead considering how each individual juicer performs.

Panasonic

1 / 6

Our Score:

9

Panasonic MJ-L500 Slow Juicer

Read full Panasonic MJ-L500 Slow Juicer review
Key features:
  • 150W slow juicer
  • Frozen attachment for sorbets and cocktails
  • H43.2 x W18.5 x D17.6cm

While the Panasonic MJ-L500 is probably the smallest juicer in this round-up, it’s by no means the least efficient. By using a technique called “slow juicing”, which squeezes fruit and vegetables at 45rpm rather than dicing and spinning at speed, it’s designed for maximum extraction with minimal effort. That means more nutrients stay in your juices, too.

The frozen attachment is as good as having a frozen dessert parlour on your doorstep. Anyone  on a health kick or desperate to get their kids to eat their five-a-day will love the versatility it brings.

Newbies to juicing shouldn’t be put off by its vast talents: simple to use, easy to clean and compact enough to remain on your kitchen worktop, it’s as good for beginners as it is for more experienced juicers.

Buy now at Currys.co.uk from £179

At the time of the review, the Panasonic MJ-L500 was available for £200

Witt Smoothie Juicepresso

2 / 6

Our Score:

9

Witt Smoothie Juicepresso

Read full Witt Smoothie Juicepresso review
Key features:
  • 150W slow juicer
  • frozen smoothie accessory, juice filter, cleaning brush
  • H43 x W15 x D17.5cm

Like the Panasonic MJ-L500, the Witt Smoothie Juicepresso is a slow juicer, meaning it works quietly and methodically to crush fruit and vegetables, ultimately ensuring all the nutrients are retained in your juices.

It’s a tad pricey, but it will certainly look sleek on display in your kitchen, with a glossy base unit that's available in red, silver or white. It has a buttonless veneer, with the one rocker control located at the rear – which minimalists will love.

The Juicepresso is a solid performer that delivers a lovely smooth juice. It’s split into parts so that there’s nowhere for food debris to gather, and even comes with a pointy brush to make cleaning easier. It can make exciting desserts from frozen fruit too, which is a bonus for big families.

Buy now at Leekes.co.uk from £269

At the time of the review, the Witt Smoothie Juicepresso was available for £299

Today's best deals

  • ebay
Dualit Dual-Max Juicer

3 / 6

Our Score:

8

Dualit Dual-Max Juicer

Read full Dualit Dual-Max Juicer review
Key features:
  • 800W fast juicer
  • 800ml storage jug with froth separator
  • H40.2 x W32.3 x D22cm
The Dualit Dual-Max Juicer combines the company's signature style to an easy-to-use design that's great for first-time juicers. It won't break the bank, either, which is always nice.

Two speeds ensure it adapts easily to soft and hard fruits, and a double-sieve method juices fruit and veg twice for maximum yield. Most parts are dishwasher safe. It's a shame a cleaning brush isn't included, however, as one would be handy.

It isn't quite the perfect package, but it's certainly one of the hardest working juicers at this price.

Buy now at Amazon.co.uk from £97

At the time of the review, the Dualit Dual-Max Juicer was available for £100

Braun J 500 Spin Juicer

4 / 6

Our Score:

9

Braun J500 Spin Juicer

Read full Braun J500 Spin Juicer review
Key Features:
  • 900W fast juicer
  • 1.25-litre jug with foam separator
  • 51cm tall, 27cm wide and 39cm deep

Good, affordable juicers are surprisingly rare, so the Braun J500 is worth celebrating. It isn't a looker, especially not in white – we prefer the black version – but it gets the job done.

The large, 7.5cm feed chute means no chopping or prep is needed. Just chuck items in whole and let the J500 get on with it. There are two speeds: one spins at 7,000rpm for soft fruit, while the 10,000rpm mode tackles hard fruits, vegetables and the green stuff.

It did a good job on all the items we tried in it, and all the removable parts are dishwasher safe. The provided cleaning brush helps here, too, and overall it's a great option if you'd rather not spend too much on a juicer.

Buy now at JohnLewis.com from £129.99

At the time of the review the Braun J500 Spin Juicer was available for £129.99

Sage Nutri Juicer Compact

5 / 6

Our Score:

9

Sage The Nutri Juicer Compact BJE200

Read full Sage The Nutri Juicer Compact BJE200 review
Key Features
  • 900W fast juicer
  • 800ml jug with froth separator
  • H40.4 x W22.6 x D24.3cm; 5.17kg

Part of a three-model range from Sage, the Sage Nutri Juicer Compact combines space-saving design with high performance for outstanding results.

It focuses on speed and even juicing, ensuring less heat transfer to the fruit and the retention of more nutrients as a result – an average of 70%, says Sage. The design, too, is nicely simple: this compact model has few removable parts, and so is very easy to clean. This is a well-thought-out machine.

The BJE200 is one of the most efficient, mess-free juicers we've tested.

Buy now at Amazon.co.uk from £70

At the time of the review, the Sage Nutri Juicer Compact was available for £130

 
Novis Vita Juicer 59

6 / 6

Our Score:

10

Novis Vita Juicer

Read full Novis Vita Juicer review
Key features:
  • 240W juicer
  • two-part centrifuge and shredder disc
  • smoothie/blender attachment
  • H43 x W23 x D20cm

You only have to glance at the Novis Vita Juicer’s price tag to know this is a machine that’s out to make some serious juice. Forget the occasional morning OJ – you’re looking at a juicing, blending, pureé-ing, citrus-pressing beast that can handle anything from soft fruits to hard veg. If you’re up for the ride, this powerful juicer is worth every penny.

Using self-regulating speed (up to 2,000rpm) and a combination of a citrus press and a centrifuge, the Novis Vita can produce juice with 20% more nutrients than conventional juicers. It yields maximum juice with minimal waste, offering the flexibility to try different pulp levels for all kinds of experimental blends.

It isn't the smallest or most discreet juicer, but it has special feet to absorb loud vibrations, and most of the plastic attachments and blades fit snugly inside when it’s assembled to save space. Available in a range of eight colours, this isn't a machine that's been made to hang out in a cupboard.

Buy now at Amazon.co.uk from £200

At the time of the review, the Novis Vita Juicer was available for £300

comments powered by Disqus