Best iPhone Games 2017

The App Store can be pretty daunting at first if you're unsure what to look for. With thousands upon thousands of iOS games to choose from, knowing where to start can be a task in itself.

Luckily, having such a huge number of games means that no matter what your taste, there'll always be something to play. The hardest party is spotting the diamonds in the rough. But worry no more, TrustedReviews has picked some of the best experiences you can download right now.

We've added a bunch of new games to our 2017 line-up, leaving no stone unturned in our never-ending search for fun, diverse and challenging games to play on the go. Whether it's a classic like Final Fantasy IX or an addictive clicker in Vloggers Gone Viral, there's something for everyone!

See also: Best iPad Games 2017