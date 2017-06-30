With summer in full swing, we’ve rounded up the best ice cream makers and best frozen dessert makers to help you stay cool during the heatwave.

Temperatures are soaring, the skies are blue and one-time sun-worshippers have inevitably started complaining that it’s all a bit too much. Summer is here, and most of us are wondering how to make the most of the heat without burning up.

Ice cream makers will definitely help you chill out, and fortunately you can pick one up from just £25. They’ll keep the entire family happy, churning out cold, sweet batches of the creamy stuff that will soothe your parched throat.

If you’re vegan, or merely after a healthier, low-calorie ice cream alternative, we’ve also included a machine that turns frozen fruit into healthy, refreshing desserts that should keep you equally satisfied, without any of the guilt.

The cheap ice cream makers in our round-up are straightforward to use but require you to pre-freeze the mixing bowl, while the more expensive models offer a multitude of features that enable you to make ice cream, gelato, sorbet, frozen yoghurt and icy drinks.