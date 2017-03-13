Best Headphones 2017: 16 great headphones for any budget

Trending:
Welcome to our guide to all the best headphones you can buy right now. Our top list includes the best from all the different kinds of headphones from the hundreds we've reviewed.
While this round-up covers headphones broadly, be sure to check out our best headphones for running round-up if you're looking for a pair specifically for exercising. These will not only survive sweat and moisture, but will also be far more secure so you're not constantly dealing with earbuds falling out or headphones dropping off your head.
We've also got a list of the best wireless headphones – perfect for the Apple iPhone 7. If you're a frequent traveller, you might be interested in our best noise-cancelling headphones list.
In-ear Headphones: Good if you want the most discreet headphone possible. Often called IEM, which stands for inner-ear monitor. The only real downsides to in-ear headphones are that some people don’t like the feel of the tips in their ear canals, and that most don’t sound quite as large as a full-size pair.
On-Ear Headphones: The most popular kind of portable pair at the moment. They don’t dig into your ears and can make much more of a style statement than in-ears. Tighter fitting sets can be uncomfortable, though, especially for glasses-wearers. But this caveat aside, they’re great all-round portable headphones, particularly for a work commute or the gym.
Over-Ear Headphones: Often very large, and therefore are a bit conspicuous, but generally more comfortable than on-ear headphones. They usually offer decent noise isolation, too, and sound quality on good ones is a step above. Avoid open-back versions, which have perforated ear cups, if you want to use them outside the home.
Noise Cancelling Headphones: This is clever tech actively gets rid of noise, rather than passively blocking it like a simple closed-back headphone. It does this with the help of at least one microphone. The mic is used to monitor ambient noise, an inverse wave of which is then piped-out by the headphone, negating the din. Noise-cancelling headphones are perfect partners for long haul flights as they block engine noise brilliantly.
Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 at Amazon.co.uk | Was £269.99 | Now £199
AKG N60 at Amazon.co.uk | Was £229.99 | Now £149
Sony MDR-HW700 at Amazon.co.uk | Was £450 | Now £375
AKG Y50 at Amazon.com | Was $129 | Now $79
Audio-Technica ATH-M50x at Amazon.com | Was $169 | Now $149
Sony MDR-HW700 at Amazon.com | Was $350 | Now $232
1 / 16
Our Score:9
2 / 16
Our Score:8
3 / 16
Our Score:8
4 / 16
Our Score:9
5 / 16
Our Score:9
6 / 16
Our Score:9
7 / 16
Our Score:9
8 / 16
Our Score:9
9 / 16
Our Score:9
10 / 16
Our Score:10
11 / 16
Our Score:10
12 / 16
Our Score:9
13 / 16
Our Score:9
14 / 16
Our Score:10
15 / 16
Our Score:9
16 / 16
Our Score:10
More information -
Trusted Reviews is part of the Time Inc. (UK) Ltd Technology Network
Get TrustedReviews' award-winning reviews and advice delivered to your inbox for free!
Runadumb
May 24, 2012, 2:05 am
Just ordered the SoundMagic E10. My usual CX500's just aren't lasting the pace these days. I am very hard on them though as I use them during training so I never want to spend that much on something that I'm lucky to get 6 months out of. I've gone through 3 CX500's in a year so time for a change.
While I basically abandoned this site after the redesign (it still sucks by the way) its good to see you are still the goto source for things like this :)
Runadumb
July 5, 2012, 1:59 am
Well thats the end of them, the left earbud just died. Shocking.
I was very impressed with the sound quality, especially for what is still low end. Much better than the CX500's. Such a shame then I only got about 6 weeks out of them. I shall try for a replacement pair and see how that goes.
DB
January 3, 2013, 10:28 am
ATH M50
Simon Hodson
January 4, 2013, 4:46 pm
I will prefer a pair of over ear headphone, which harms your Auditory system the least, and better it is a wireless one so that i can enjoy my music wherever i want freely. like the iT7x.
Jay
March 10, 2013, 3:25 pm
What about AKG TIESTO?!?! They won the Red Dot Award for Product Design 2013..
Crankcase08
June 27, 2013, 8:37 pm
Curry's? Don't make me laugh. They don't sell quality audio products, just bass-heavy junk for the ignorant, spotty yoof market (know wot I mean?).
hehehe
August 27, 2013, 2:10 pm
doesn't matter... i saw momentum on top, and i'm happy!!!
NateAGeek
September 1, 2013, 1:22 am
Use Ajax PLEASE!
Evan
September 19, 2013, 2:53 pm
It is Ajax
Wiseman
September 30, 2013, 3:58 pm
Hey what abut b&o headsets?they have some of the best headsets I ever used!
Bernie S. Abel
October 16, 2013, 12:49 pm
obviously, Bang & Olufsen is unknown to the person who did that review... well.. he can keep his bose and the rest.. i keep my B&O headphones..
Bernie S. Abel
October 16, 2013, 12:50 pm
so true.. they are fantastics... i 100% agree with you my friend
János Márk Fodor
October 16, 2013, 8:58 pm
what do you think about the noontec products? they worth for the value i think :)
Ryan
October 17, 2013, 6:43 pm
The 'Ignorant, spotty yoof' shop via ebay and amazon. Curry's lmao.
RJ Jacobs
November 19, 2013, 2:51 pm
That doesn't mean they sound good. One could say the Mio Liquid bottle was well designed, but that doesn't make it a good pair of headphones.
RJ Jacobs
November 19, 2013, 2:56 pm
I agree. Out of the headphones I've tried, and I've tried quite a few, these are some of the best. Plus good on a budget. $150 at Amazon. AT makes some excellent products, especially, when price is a factor.
Halph-Price
December 2, 2013, 12:08 am
Sony MDR-7506 will always reign supreme in my world.
Joris Van Schuerbeeck
December 20, 2013, 1:06 pm
Got the Bose Quietcomfort 20 and they are awesome. Put a quick review together too about them : http://www.routerjanitor.co... I mostly use them in a crowded office. Can't wait to travel now (nah, that's a joke)
anon
January 20, 2014, 7:41 am
Can anybody tell me why the hell isn't B&W's P5 in this list? With all due respect to Sennheiser, I listened to both P5 and Momentum On-ear (which is quite overpriced for what they offer, but somehow made it into this list), there's absolutely no comparison.
Raymond Fry
January 22, 2014, 4:21 pm
The best guys to review headphones are music producers that have the ears that hear frequencies and nuances that most people are unaware of. Much of the reviews from the public are quite useless and to make things more difficult it depends on the music genre they listen to. My preference is the Sennheiser HD 800 reference headphones because they give as near to a true performance as is possible.
Bruce
February 17, 2014, 4:50 am
Trying once again...Bernie...You seem to know your stuff....Any recommendations for a good set for listening to on the computer while I play cards on line..???
Don't want to spend over $100...maybe a little more...HELP
makemyday
March 13, 2014, 4:09 am
At first I thought Sennheisers are just overpriced and overrated just like Dr.dre Beats. I've tried quite a few headphones already; ranging from shure, akg, ath and sennheisers camp. I've tried at least 8 pairs all up and I've found that most of them are either bass heavy or treble heavy. Sennheiser hd 25 (Amperior) has the right tonal balance and the best soundstage compared to the others. I'm sorry that I've cannot remembered every model I've tried on that day. But I've shortlisted 2 headphones, namely shure SRH440 and HD 25. These are just as good as the other but Hd 25 has a slightly (very slightly) better sound control at higher volume and soundstage than Shure. Plus Hd 25 had a 33% discount on that day, so I bought that instead. I've tried the Momentum on a different day and I've found that HD 25 matches it. Luckily for me, I got the HD 25 for $100 cheaper as they are retailed at $299 in the DJ store.
beep
May 24, 2014, 12:57 pm
nad viso hp50's ????
jc147
June 1, 2014, 3:36 pm
Anyone looking for some quality earphones <£30 have a look at the Acorn Audio E1s
Sahana
June 6, 2014, 2:09 pm
My friend is visually impaired and uses screen reading software for work and study. She works using a headphone for upto 8 hours a day. I want to buy good quality headphones that will not damage hearing and also is comfortable to use. Please suggest some brands. I can spend upto £100.