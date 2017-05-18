Trending:

Best golf accessories: 4 top gadgets to master the fairway

Fore! We’ve tested the absolute best golf accessories and gadgets designed to take strokes off your handicap whether buying for yourself or as a gift.

Ah, the noble sport of golf. While the uninitiated might just see it as hitting a ball into a hole, for dedicated players there's no shortage of technology and gadgets to help improve your swing and take valuable strokes off your handicap.

Not only are there devices designed for you to wear, but also sensors that attach directly to your clubs and even clubs with clever integrated tech. These can track everything from strokes to swing and distance, so you’re better able to learn from each and every round. It’s like having a smart caddy with you.

These great golf accessories all work with companion apps that feed up information during a game, as well as providing post-game analysis you can take away and learn from. You’ll be the new Rory McIlroy in no time (perhaps).

Read on to find out the accessories deserving a place in your golf trolley and be sure to check out the full reviews for more details.

Zepp Golf 2

Our Score:

9

Zepp Golf 2

Read full Zepp Golf 2 review
Key features:
  • Automatic video recording and swing analysis
  • Clips onto your glove
  • Colour-coded ratings
  • Smart Coach training system
  • Measures seven key metrics
  • Review price: £129.99

The Zepp 2 had the unenviable task of trying to improve on the excellent original, but boy did it. The Zepp 2 has unrivalled data collection and presentation thanks to an array of sensors inside the device that clips onto your glove. The fact that it attaches to your glove, rather than your club, is great news as it means you can change clubs without having to faff around clipping stuff onto them.

Swing analysis is easy enough for a toddler to understand thanks to a colour-coded system that rates key metrics such as club speed, backswing and tempo. For beginners, a '10 swing instant evaluation' will help you to direct your focus to intelligently improve your game, which is always difficult to discern for those starting out.

Another great feature is the video analysis, which uses your smartphone camera to record your swing in real-time, giving useful analysis so you can form correct. The Zepp 2 is the best golf sensor on the market and a great tool for anyone from beginners to those with an already low handicap.

Cobra King K7 7

Our Score:

9

Cobra King K7

Read full Cobra King K7 review
Key features:
  • Built-in GPS
  • Automatic distance capture
  • Adjustable weight balance
  • Two-year battery and free replacement
  • Review price: £279
The Cobra King K7 is a smart driver with tracking capabilities built in. If you're in the market for a new driver, it's definitely worthy of consideration as it's a great club even without the tech. It has different centre of gravity settings so you can adjust it to your game.

But where things get smart is the King K7's distance tracking courtesy of a sensor built into the grip combined with the microphone in your smartphone. Hit a tee shot and the microphone and sensor work together to register a drive. Then you walk over to your ball and the microphone detects your next shot and calculates the distance from the tee. Using sound means your practise swings are never registered as a hit.

The companion app also uses the GPS to count down the distance to the front, back and centre of the green, so when you reach your ball you know the distance to your pin. After every round, the app will also serve up reculculated key stats such as average distance and longest drive, which is perfect for stats fans.
Garmin Vivoactive 5

Our Score:

8

Garmin Vivoactive

Read full Garmin Vivoactive review
Key features:
  • Built-in GPS
  • Multi-sport and fitness tracking
  • Golf course database
  • Smartwatch functionality
  • Two-year battery and free replacement
  • Review price: £159.99
Garmin's Fenix range of sports watches is the king of multi-sport tracking, but if it's golf you're primarily interested in, the Vivoactive is worth considering for considerably less cash. Thanks to built-in GPS and the Garmin Connect companion app, you can download a database of 38,000 golf courses straight your wrist. You'll be able to check the distance to the hole right from your wearable, which is a convenience you'll soon become accustomed to. All the usual metrics you would come to expect are available, such as distance to the front, middle and back of the green. You can even use it to keep your scorecard and measure shot distances.

To top things off, it's a fully-fledged sports watch and fitness tracker, so you can wear it for your runs and day-to-day life. You even get some basic smartwatch functionality, too, such as notifications and caller ID from your watch. If you partake in sports beyond golf, it's a fantastic choice.
TrackMyGolf Golf Swing Analyzer

TrackMyGolf Golf Swing Analyzer

Key features:
  • Android Wear and Apple Watch
  • Swing power and speed
  • Free download
If you already have an Android Wear smartwatch or Apple Watch, it's worth trying out this free app that uses the sensors in your wearable. You get all the metrics you would want including swing power and speed, tempo, swing path, impact angle and grip angle. As the sensors are located on your wrist, you won't get any information on problems associated with your hands, but it's still a great starting point for improving your game.

The app smartly uses your device's GPS to detect multiple swings from one location, which it then uses to rule out practise swings. It'll only count the final swing. There's even a database of 35,000 golf courses from around the world.

One of the main benefits is that you can try this app out if you already have a smartwatch, so there's really no reason not to give it a whirl during your next round of golf.

Available free on Google Play Store | Apple App Store
