Best golf accessories: 4 top gadgets to master the fairway

Ah, the noble sport of golf. While the uninitiated might just see it as hitting a ball into a hole, for dedicated players there's no shortage of technology and gadgets to help improve your swing and take valuable strokes off your handicap.

Not only are there devices designed for you to wear, but also sensors that attach directly to your clubs and even clubs with clever integrated tech. These can track everything from strokes to swing and distance, so you’re better able to learn from each and every round. It’s like having a smart caddy with you.

These great golf accessories all work with companion apps that feed up information during a game, as well as providing post-game analysis you can take away and learn from. You’ll be the new Rory McIlroy in no time (perhaps).

Read on to find out the accessories deserving a place in your golf trolley and be sure to check out the full reviews for more details.

