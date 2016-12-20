Serious PC gamers and typing enthusiasts alike flock to mechanical keyboards, and we've rounded up five of our favourites; the best mechanical keyboards we've seen so far.

If you're an avid PC gamer, one of the cheapest but most satisfying ways to up your game is with a mechanical keyboard. If you've never used one before, it's a big change from your classic low-profile laptop keys or cheap no-brand keyboard that came with your PC, and takes some getting used to, but as you'll see with our guide and the six 'boards on offer here, you can get a great piece of kit for around £100.

In this guide, we’ll take you through all that you should consider when buying a mechanical gaming keyboard. You’ll come away equipped to make the best choice to level up your gaming rig and buy the best gaming keyboard possible.

Related: Complete your setup with our best gaming mouse guide

In this round-up are our more recent reviews of mechanical keyboards that are still on sale, but if you have any suggestions of other keyboards we should get in for review, let us know in the comments. Currently in the works we have reviews of both Razer and Logitech's latest offerings, and if they make the grade we'll add them to this list.

Mechanical switches explained

One of the most confusing elements of a mechanical keyboard are the colour-coded Cherry switches, which you'll find on most brands. There are a few exceptions, however – some keyboard manufacturers, such as Razer and Logitech, have their own custom mechanical switches.

Mechanical switches are very different to the switches you’ll find on cheaper keyboards. They provide much better feedback and a more satisfying action. They’re not for everybody, though, so it’s worth trying before you buy.

Related: The ultimate gaming PC build guide

Cherry manufactures six distinct types of MX keyboard switch, named after colours.

Blue and Green switches are similar. Blue switches give a tactile click the moment the button becomes activated, meaning you get instant feedback for every keystroke, which is very satisfying. Green switches are similar, but require more force than the Blue switches to activate. These are fantastic for typing but exceptionally loud – so if you’re in a shared workspace, or have thin walls, then they're best avoided.

MX Brown switches are similar to Blues but the tactile click is far less pronounced. They're also less noisy than their Blue and Green siblings, feeling more like a bump than a click. MX Clear have a less pronounced click than the Brown switches, and require less force to activate. These switches are a good middle-ground for gamers who also type a lot.

MX Red switches have no tactile click and instead have an extremely smooth keystroke all the way to the bottom of the board. These are the most common switches on gaming keyboards due to their exceptionally easy and quick operation. They’re less comfortable for long periods of typing, and the lack of feedback can prove discomforting for some. MX Black switches are very similar to Reds but require more force to activate.

Finally, there are the new MX Speed switches, which have a very small actuation point of just 1.2mm.

Descriptions are all well and good, but you really need to try them out to determine which is best for you. You can buy MX switch samplers, although these cost in excess of £10, so you should probably try your local PC store first and get them to unbox some for you.

Since Cherry MX switches are interchangeable, many of the keyboards on this list will offer multiple specifications with different MX switches.

Other features

Many gaming keyboards also have extras that set them apart from the crowd. For example, some will come with USB passthroughs, meaning you can hook up USB peripherals to your keyboard directly, without having to plug them into your PC.

Some will also come with extra buttons for gaming shortcuts, which can be programmed through software that you can download from the manufacturer’s website.

You should also look out for coloured backlighting. Some keyboards will ship with a single colour, others will offer customisation options. This will no doubt add to the cost, and if you don’t like garish flashing lights, then you're better off steering clear.