A tiny proportion of people can blast out their game audio through a 5.1 surround system whenever they like, at whatever volume. For the rest of us, a gaming headset is the answer, whether you play using a Xbox One, PS4 or PC.

As well as letting you crank up the volume without getting in trouble, a gaming headset might even make you a better gamer. There’s something about being able to really hear when your enemies are coming up behind you and having a dedicated mic to shout profanities across the internet with crystal clear clarity that helps some people get in the zone when playing.

There are plenty of great gaming headsets around that will let you do such things. There are some that are console specific, while others work across multiple platforms and have designs you might even want to wear in the outside world.

We’ve updated our recommendations for the best gaming headsets ever with some fantastic entries from 2017. Just remember, whether you’re commanding your team in Battlefield 1, catching up with your mates over a game of FIFA 17 or boasting about being named Player of the Game yet again in Overwatch, there are plenty of headsets out there to choose from and we’re here to help.

