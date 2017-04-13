Trending:

Andrew Williams

A tiny proportion of people can blast out their game audio through a 5.1 surround system whenever they like, at whatever volume. For the rest of us, a gaming headset is the answer, whether you play using a Xbox One, PS4 or PC.

As well as letting you crank up the volume without getting in trouble, a gaming headset might even make you a better gamer. There’s something about being able to really hear when your enemies are coming up behind you and having a dedicated mic to shout profanities across the internet with crystal clear clarity that helps some people get in the zone when playing.

There are plenty of great gaming headsets around that will let you do such things. There are some that are console specific, while others work across multiple platforms and have designs you might even want to wear in the outside world.

We’ve updated our recommendations for the best gaming headsets ever with some fantastic entries from 2017. Just remember, whether you’re commanding your team in Battlefield 1, catching up with your mates over a game of FIFA 17 or boasting about being named Player of the Game yet again in Overwatch, there are plenty of headsets out there to choose from and we’re here to help.

SteelSeries Siberia 840

Our Score:

8

SteelSeries Siberia 840

Read full SteelSeries Siberia 840 review
Key features:
  • Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless transmitter
  • Sound profiles
  • Hot-swappable battery
  • 7.1 surround sound
  • 20-hour battery life
Compatible with: Xbox One, PS4, Mac, PC
Review price: £260

If you’re happy to spend real money on your gaming headset, the SteelSeries Siberia 840 is one of your top options. This is a wireless set with most of the high-end features you could ask for, including 7.1 surround sound, a transmitter box and Bluetooth for an extra streaming option. It can even connect to your phone.

The Siberia 840 is also comfortable, and looks a little more grown-up than some of its rivals.

Among its pricey peers the feature that sets the Siberia 840 apart is customisation. You can create your own audio profiles for different uses, and there’s an OLED screen on the little transmitter box to let you select them easily.

As you’d hope given the price, the SteelSeries Siberia 840’s sound quality is very good for a gaming headset. It’s not a match for a £250 headphone, but consider all the extra hardware and features jammed in here before getting too mad about that.

One feature that may divide audiences is the way the battery works. Rather than using a locked-in battery that you charge using a microUSB port on the set, you actually pop the battery out and jam it in the transmitter box to recharge. It’s a bit of a faff, but two batteries are included, letting you hot-swap batteries during epic gaming sessions.
Plantronics RIG 4VR

Our Score:

8

Plantronics RIG 4VR

Read full Plantronics RIG 4VR review
Key features:
  • PSVR-friendly design
  • Removable noise-cancelling mic
  • Wired
  • 40mm drivers
  • Open-back design
Review price: £59.99
Compatible with: PS4, PC,

There are many problems with VR, but we still love it. One of the issues you can fix is to do with sound. There’s a good chance your favourite headphones just won’t get on with the PSVR’s chunky headband, but the Plantronics RIG 4VR use a clever band that loops around it.

They’ll look a but silly if you wear them outdoors, but are very comfy, and get rid of some of that VR awkwardness. Build quality isn’t too bad either. The Plantronics RIG 4VR are plastic, but don’t feel like they’ll fall apart too soon.

As well as the main headset, there’s a plug-in boom mic. And for those moments when you just want to swear in peace, you can flip up the mic to mute it. That’s pretty smart.

The Plantronics RIG 4VR use open-back cups, meaning they leak sound and won’t block out the noise of your housemate Facetiming with their parents’ pug, but does give the headset a nice wide sound. You don’t get surround sound here, but it’s more expansive-sounding than some. Our only sound quality complaint is that the bass isn’t all that taut: like most sensibly priced gaming headsets.
HyperX Cloud Stinger 3

Our Score:

9

HyperX Cloud Stinger

Read full HyperX Cloud Stinger review
Key features:
  • Wired
  • 275g
  • Non-removable mic
  • 50mm drivers
  • On-cup volume control

Review price: £49.99
Compatible with: PC, PS4, Mac, Xbox One, mobile phones

Here’s a great pick if you want a gaming headset but don’t want to spend too much. The HyperX Cloud Stinger is under £50, and by a good margin if you shop around online too.

As you’d expect for the price, the headset is all-plastic and doesn’t have quite as many show-off design elements as more expensive headsets. But if you prefer a low-key look maybe that’s no bad thing.

The substance of the HyperX Cloud Stinger is great too. This is a very light headset, and the fake leather-topped foam pads are comfortable.

There’s very little to dislike, as long as you keep your expectations of build quality sensible and don’t mind having a non-removable boom mic. It’s a headset best kept in your gaming room: it’s not meant to double as your day-to-day headphone pair.

Sound is good old stereo rather than surround, but the quality of the output is surprisingly good given the low price. There’s plenty of detail, good bass response and little sense you’re wearing a fairly bargain-priced headset.
Razer Man O'War 7

Our Score:

8

Razer Man O'War

Read full Razer Man O'War review
Key features:
  • 7.1 virtual surround sound on PC
  • 50mm drivers with neodymium magnets
  • RGB lighting
  • USB wireless connection
  • Long battery life
Compatible with: PS4 and PC
Review Price: £170

As Razer’s only wireless gaming headset, there was some pressure on the Man O'War to be good. But thankfully it’s a high quality bit of kit that ticks all the important gaming headset boxes.

If you’ve bumped into a Razer going laptop before, you shouldn’t be too surprised by the look of the Razer Man O’War headset. It’s all-black aside from the light-up Razer logo on the back of each cup.

You can customise the colour of these logo highlights, although given they shave six hours off the 20-hour battery life and you can’t see them while you play, maybe leave this feature for when your friends are around, eh?

The Razer Man O’War isn’t quite as it appears either. A black grille on the back makes this look like an open headset, but its backs are closed, which is handy if you live in a noisy house or flat. And, unusually, its microphone doesn’t pull off the cup but retracts into it.

This is a wireless headset, one that uses a little dongle that plugs into your PC/Mac/PS4. There’s a bit of wireless interference noise, but the 2.4GHz transmission will get you a reliable signal as long as you’re in range.

At first, the Razer Man O’War sound seemed a bit flat, particularly with music, but after a bit of EQ and switching on the 7.1 surround, the headset comes alive. The soundstage becomes expansive, really letting you get lost in a game.

All the volume controls are housed on the headset itself too, with each earcup boasting a volume wheel for audio and chat levels respectively, and you’ve also got the power button too. There’s also a neat little hole where you can store the Man O War’s dinky USB wireless dongle, meaning you can take your wireless audio out and about with ease.





LucidSound LS30 17

Our Score:

8

LucidSound LS30

Read full LucidSound LS30 review
Key Features:
  • Wireless with dongle
  • Removable mic
  • Integrated mic
  • EQ
  • Cable included
Review price: £129
Compatible with: PS4, PC, Mac

Gamer headsets tend to have a specific look. And it’s not necessarily one you want on your head as you walk down the high street. The LucidSound LS30 try to combine gamer headset essentials with a design closer to a normal headphone.

The cups are black plastic, the headband a funky-looking arm of metal that snakes around each cup. They’re still big, and low on subtlety, but make sure not to go over the top with gamer insignia.

You’ll miss out on a lot of tech if you just plug them into a phone, though, as this is a wireless headset. It comes with a dongle that plugs into a PS4 or PC for no-fuss audio flinging. As it doesn’t use Bluetooth, you can’t hook up wirelessly with all devices, though.

Used wirelessly you have a few EQ modes to choose from, a bassy one to boost those explosion effects, a standard one and a treble mode that calms down the bass. It might be useful for competitive gamers who don’t want to miss a single audio cue. Sound quality isn’t a match for the best normal headphones at the same price, but it's pretty good.

There’s no surround sound, though, so make sure you won’t miss it too much before buying.
Tritton Katana HD

Our Score:

8

Tritton Katana HD

Read full Tritton Katana HD review
Key features:
  • HDMI connectivity
  • 7.1 DTS surround sound
  • 50mm drivers
  • On-ear controls
  • Compatible with: PC, Xbox One and PS4
  • Review Price: £120


The Tritton Katana HD is an excellent wireless gaming headset that’s focused on delivering uncompressed virtual surround sound for PC, Xbox One and PS4 without a fuss.

It’s all down to its nifty little box of tricks that plugs directly into your console or PC via HDMI. It delivers 360-degree virtual 7.1 surround sound via twin 50m drivers and it does a great job of it. The audio is well-balanced and the Katana HD performed much better than other wireless headsets we’ve tested.

Battery life is great too, with the Katana HD offering around 12-14 hours on a single charge. It’s not the most subtle headset, but it’s incredibly comfortable with memory foam ear pads and an adjustable headband. We love the fact all your volume controls are on the headset itself too, with a volume dial on each cup, a mute button on the detachable mic and more.

Kingston HyperX Cloud II

Our Score:

9

Kingston HyperX Cloud II

Read full Kingston HyperX Cloud II review

Best Gaming Headset under £100

Key Features:
  • Luxurious build quality
  • Great sound quality
  • Thoughtful extras
  • Review Price: £74.99
 
The Kingston HyperX Cloud II aims to offer everything the average gamer would want from a gaming headset, but for a price that won’t break the bank - £74.99.
 
That price is even more attractive when you consider the Kingston HyperX Cloud II has such excellent sound quality, a superb design and the build quality makes it possible to wear for even the longest game sessions.
 
Kingston has focused on what’s important to gamers and ditched all the gimmicks. All your controls are helpfully on the USB sound card rather than the headset itself and you can detach the boom microphone if you’re just playing rather than battling.


 
Gioteck HC-4

Our Score:

8

Gioteck HC-4

Read full Gioteck HC-4 review

Best Gaming Headset Under £50 | Gioteck HC-4

Key features:
  • Works with a variety of devices
  • Battery-powered audio amplification
  • Great build quality and design
  • Review Price: £25.99

Compatible with: Xbox One (with adapter), PS4, PC, Mac, Android and iOS

A gaming headset costing just £29.99 might fill you with dread, but not many at that price would gain a TrustedReviews 9/10 rating. The Gioteck HC-4 definitely impresses, even at that affordable price point.

It’s considerably cheaper than other headsets and works with anything that has a 3.5mm headphone jack input, which is pretty much everything you’d play games on (including the Xbox One with that special headset adapter).

What distinguishes the HC-4 is that it has a built-in rechargeable battery, which can be used to boost the sound in this budget headset. Basically that means it can go loud enough that you won’t miss noise cancellation technology.

With on-ear controls, versatility and great build quality wrapped up in a minimalistic design, the Gioteck HC-4 is the perfect entry point in the gaming headset world.

Creative Sound Blaster EVO ZxR

Our Score:

8

Creative Sound Blaster EVO ZxR

Read full Creative Sound Blaster EVO ZxR review

Best Gaming Headphones under £250

Key features:
  • Virtual 7.1 Surround sound
  • Active noise cancellation
  • Analogue support for PS4
  • Review Price: £229.99
Compatible with: PC, Mac, PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Android and iOS

One of the most expensive cans on the list, the Creative Sound Blaster EVO ZxR are suitably equipped for gaming, watching films or listening to music. The over-ear ZxRs work like a standard pair of wireless headphones with Bluetooth and the added bonus of NFC connectivity. The sizeable cups might make them odd to wear in public, but the soft, snug ear cushions and squishy headband make them great for long gaming sessions.

Creative’s SBX Pro Studio technology is the star of the show here providing unique profiles for gaming, music and video to give the undeniably bassy sound greater definition and clarity. The dual microphones are hidden within the earcups yet make orders barked in Battlefield 4 and FIFA come out loud and clear. The ZxRs are expensive but for the money you do get a pair of excellent sounding wireless headphones with plenty of connectivity, and it even plays nice with the PS4.


Turtle Beach Elite 800

Our Score:

9

Turtle Beach Elite 800

Read full Turtle Beach Elite 800 review

Best Gaming Headset for PS4

Key Features:
  • Beautifully well-made
  • Great audio quality
  • Fully wireless
  • Active noise cancellation
  • Review Price: £249.99
Although the Turtle Beach Elite 800 is an excellent all-rounder headset, it particular excels when combined with the PS4. This might be a £250 investment, but you get everything you’d expect features-wise from such a headset.
 
Firstly there’s active noise cancellation for travelling and DTS Headphone:X 7.1 Surround Sound with programmable audio presents for specific games. Turtle Beach has also added an intelligent Dynamic Chat Boost that makes sure you can hear your comrades over the gunfire.
 
The wireless transmitter/charging dock that the Elite 800 sit in connects to PS3, PS4, PC and Mac using an optical audio connection and micro USB. Because this uses Bluetooth, you can also sync up your mobile so you can listen to music and take calls while gaming.
 
Of course, what makes this the best PS4 headset is the fact it’s one of the best-sounding gaming headsets we’ve ever used. It sounds absolutely stunning at both high and low ends, making games and music really come alive.
 
There’s even PC/Mac software or an Android app for loading in specific audio profiles for specific game titles like Battlefield or Titanfall.
 
Sony Wireless Stereo Headset 2.0 25

Our Score:

9

Sony Wireless Stereo Headset 2.0

Read full Sony Wireless Stereo Headset 2.0 review

Best Affordable PS4 Headset

Key features:
  • 7.1 virtual surround sound
  • Long battery life
  • Game-specific audio presets
  • Native in-menu support
  • Review Price £79.99
 
Compatible with: PS4, PS3, iOS and Android
 
You might think an official PlayStation headset would just be taking the easy option, but the Sony Wireless Stereo Headset 2.0 is actually an awesome choice if you’re a PS4 gamer.
 
You can pick one up in white or black for just £79.99 and within its well-built frame and minimalist design, you’ll find a raft of useful features. That’s not including the handy controls hidden away on the back of the left cup.
 
When using with the PS4 or PS3 you’ll get virtual surround sound and the option to upload custom audio settings to preset 2 on the headset. If you download the Headset Companion App from the PlayStation Store you get access to specific game audio profiles or the ability to tweak the sound to your preferences.
 
Plus, as this is an official Sony product you get native in-menu support, giving you updates on your headset’s status on screen. No more having to take off your headset to check the battery level or whether chat is muted.

Creative Draco HS880 19

Our Score:

8

Creative Draco HS880

Read full Creative Draco HS880 review

Best PC Gaming Headset under £50

Key features:
  • 40mm neodymium drivers
  • Noise-cancelling microphone
  • Undertstated design
  • In-line controls
  • Review Price: £49.99

Compatible with: PC, iPhone and Android

With prices of gaming headsets soaring into the hundreds nowadays, we're always on the hunt for a great bargain.

And when it comes to PC, the Creative Draco HS880 is the one you need to look out for.

At just £49.99, the Draco HS880 brings together all the basics together – focusing on delivering strong audio quality with an understated design.

Plus, that detachable boom mic is excellent.



Plantronics RIG 500E

Our Score:

9

Plantronics RIG 500E

Read full Plantronics RIG 500E review

Best PC Gaming Headset under £100

Key features:
  • 40mm drivers
  • 200g
  • Over-ear design
  • Two sets of earcups – one vented set and the other isolating
  • 7.1 Dolby surround sound for PC
  • Review Price: £99.99
 
Compatible with: PC, Android and iOS
 
If you’re looking for an affordable PC gaming headset that offers enough versatility to make even eSports players happy, then the Plantronics RIG 500E is certainly a great choice.
 
Everything just works in the 500E headset, combing excellent audio quality, 7.1-surround-sound support and interchangeable earcups with a comfortable, lightweight design.
 
It’s one of the best headsets we’ve ever used, and excellent value for money.

Oso

May 2, 2014, 3:03 pm

Great article, I've been using a bluetooth standard for cell-phones and it is awful. I can always barely hear anything.

James Day

May 3, 2014, 6:24 pm

What?
No Astros?

Astro A40's are easily better than 3 of the headsets on this list?

andyvan

May 15, 2014, 8:52 am

We'll look into getting them in for review.

Dmitry Stogov

August 20, 2014, 11:03 am

Is the Sennheiser PC 363D really compatible with ps4? https://answers.yahoo.com/q... - here's the guys say: "there is no adapter you can use , that headset it in no way compatible with the ps4 console". So who's right? I'm thinking to buy it, but will it work?

Gavin Martin

October 15, 2014, 11:36 am

I'm actually using a pair of V-Moda M100's with a BoomPro mic with my PS4 (wired, but connected to the DS4 controller) - works a treat.

Not exactly a bargain though.

Joycey

October 15, 2014, 2:15 pm

Been looking for a headset for my XB1 and 360 for sometime. Has anyone any suggestion for one without purchase of the separate XB1 adapter? The only one that I can find is the Titanfall headset but at £119 in Game (instore) or £79 at amazon but didn't want to spend so much

Sosad

October 18, 2014, 11:46 pm

Steelseries h wireless isn't nearly the Best headset.
I had had it for 3,5 months and I was very hyped about them until my headset made this weird high pitch sound and a spazzy Steelseries logo on the receiver lcd screen while playing cs:go (I had plaid only about an hour in that gaming session).
After that I just kept playing normally for about 2 weeks until the same happened again but this time they just shut down, so I swithed the power input from the normal to usb but still no effect.
They worked fine with wires but not at all with the receiver.
I submitted a ticket to steelseries's help page but they just closed the case.

monksey46

November 4, 2014, 2:33 pm

Does anybody know if or how I can use my triton warhead set with my xb1? Ive managed to get sound but no chat?

Brandon Williams

November 9, 2014, 9:36 pm

You can't it is on the list of incompatible headsets for use with the adapter.

Brandon Williams

November 9, 2014, 9:37 pm

I have the X07 by turtle beach, this model comes with the adapter and have nice sound and quality construction. I have had them for about 7 months with no problems thus far.

Erik Bailey

November 21, 2014, 12:00 am

I just scored a ps3 wireless headset(blue box. Not Pulse. But 7.1 surround) on clearance for $25 from wal - mart so a friend can enjoy a headset when playing on my other ps4. Can be on sep. Teams and not spy was the idea. I have the Ps4 gold headset for myself...along with the p 22 mlg headset I bought for my gf(not a great headset) and the difference between the ps3 and ps4 is negligible... if not psychosomatic. I urge you to go out and find a PS3 wireless headset for yer ps4.

Erik Bailey

November 21, 2014, 12:01 am

Side note, you can buy a digital to analog Co verger to use any analog Headset on ps4.

Roland

November 22, 2014, 12:41 am

Does anybody know a good wireless gaming headset I can buy that is compatible with both the PS4 and the XB1?

Matheus Bica

November 23, 2014, 2:30 am

What about the mmx300?

TommyDilfinger

November 25, 2014, 2:55 pm

The Sony Gold's work wireless with the PS4 and you can use wired on the X1. But, on the X1 you need the chat adapter and plug the headset into the controller. I've seen the Sony Gold's go for $79.99. They work wireless on PS3 and PC too.

Roland

November 25, 2014, 8:18 pm

Thanks, I'll look into them.

Ryan Kaufman

November 30, 2014, 11:46 am

That isn't the reason they blocked off people. Not incorporating the plug so you can't use headsets at all is not planning for people to use personal headsets. Making it so there's a paywall to use personal headsets is just that - a paywall to make more money on people wanting to do something and not having any option but to do it.

Sylar

January 14, 2015, 3:39 pm

Astros are pretty much the best headset you can get...I'm surprised it wasn't included on the list.

I need time

January 15, 2015, 6:36 pm

Isn't the turtle px22 compatible with both xb1 and ps4?

AlmightySatan

January 29, 2015, 3:14 pm

Kingston HyperX Cloud gaming headphones for PC!

AgentOrange

February 13, 2015, 2:52 pm

I bought some of these 6 months or so ago. It may be the single best value purchase I have ever made. They are simply amazing for the price paid.

AgentOrange

February 13, 2015, 2:53 pm

What I'm looking for is a single muff style headset w/ mic for the PS4...any suggestions? I'd like to stay under $200.

AlmightySatan

February 13, 2015, 5:51 pm

Totally agree. Glad you enjoy them as much as I do.

TomDobo

February 27, 2015, 6:10 pm

My astro A50s are awesome except for the shit mic.

JDE_Dude

March 4, 2015, 2:30 pm

I have been using AS50 (Astro) for a couple of years now. By FAR, the best gaming headsets. Light weight. Chargeable and COMPLETLY wireless. Adjust Audio and game play sound on the fly with a touch control. Volume easily adjustable while gaming as well. Surround sound is AWESOME!!

