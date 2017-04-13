Trending:
A tiny proportion of people can blast out their game audio through a 5.1 surround system whenever they like, at whatever volume. For the rest of us, a gaming headset is the answer, whether you play using a Xbox One, PS4 or PC.
As well as letting you crank up the volume without getting in trouble, a gaming headset might even make you a better gamer. There’s something about being able to really hear when your enemies are coming up behind you and having a dedicated mic to shout profanities across the internet with crystal clear clarity that helps some people get in the zone when playing.
There are plenty of great gaming headsets around that will let you do such things. There are some that are console specific, while others work across multiple platforms and have designs you might even want to wear in the outside world.
We’ve updated our recommendations for the best gaming headsets ever with some fantastic entries from 2017. Just remember, whether you’re commanding your team in Battlefield 1, catching up with your mates over a game of FIFA 17 or boasting about being named Player of the Game yet again in Overwatch, there are plenty of headsets out there to choose from and we’re here to help.
Kingston HyperX Cloud II at Amazon.co.uk | Was £74.99 | Now £62
Mad Catz F.R.E.Q 9 at Amazon.com | Was $229 | Now $99
Turtle Beach Elite 800 at Amazon.com | Was $299 | Now $269
Our Score:9
Oso
May 2, 2014, 3:03 pm
Great article, I've been using a bluetooth standard for cell-phones and it is awful. I can always barely hear anything.
James Day
May 3, 2014, 6:24 pm
What?
No Astros?
Astro A40's are easily better than 3 of the headsets on this list?
andyvan
May 15, 2014, 8:52 am
We'll look into getting them in for review.
Dmitry Stogov
August 20, 2014, 11:03 am
Is the Sennheiser PC 363D really compatible with ps4? https://answers.yahoo.com/q... - here's the guys say: "there is no adapter you can use , that headset it in no way compatible with the ps4 console". So who's right? I'm thinking to buy it, but will it work?
Gavin Martin
October 15, 2014, 11:36 am
I'm actually using a pair of V-Moda M100's with a BoomPro mic with my PS4 (wired, but connected to the DS4 controller) - works a treat.
Not exactly a bargain though.
Joycey
October 15, 2014, 2:15 pm
Been looking for a headset for my XB1 and 360 for sometime. Has anyone any suggestion for one without purchase of the separate XB1 adapter? The only one that I can find is the Titanfall headset but at £119 in Game (instore) or £79 at amazon but didn't want to spend so much
Sosad
October 18, 2014, 11:46 pm
Steelseries h wireless isn't nearly the Best headset.
I had had it for 3,5 months and I was very hyped about them until my headset made this weird high pitch sound and a spazzy Steelseries logo on the receiver lcd screen while playing cs:go (I had plaid only about an hour in that gaming session).
After that I just kept playing normally for about 2 weeks until the same happened again but this time they just shut down, so I swithed the power input from the normal to usb but still no effect.
They worked fine with wires but not at all with the receiver.
I submitted a ticket to steelseries's help page but they just closed the case.
monksey46
November 4, 2014, 2:33 pm
Does anybody know if or how I can use my triton warhead set with my xb1? Ive managed to get sound but no chat?
Brandon Williams
November 9, 2014, 9:36 pm
You can't it is on the list of incompatible headsets for use with the adapter.
Brandon Williams
November 9, 2014, 9:37 pm
I have the X07 by turtle beach, this model comes with the adapter and have nice sound and quality construction. I have had them for about 7 months with no problems thus far.
Erik Bailey
November 21, 2014, 12:00 am
I just scored a ps3 wireless headset(blue box. Not Pulse. But 7.1 surround) on clearance for $25 from wal - mart so a friend can enjoy a headset when playing on my other ps4. Can be on sep. Teams and not spy was the idea. I have the Ps4 gold headset for myself...along with the p 22 mlg headset I bought for my gf(not a great headset) and the difference between the ps3 and ps4 is negligible... if not psychosomatic. I urge you to go out and find a PS3 wireless headset for yer ps4.
Erik Bailey
November 21, 2014, 12:01 am
Side note, you can buy a digital to analog Co verger to use any analog Headset on ps4.
Roland
November 22, 2014, 12:41 am
Does anybody know a good wireless gaming headset I can buy that is compatible with both the PS4 and the XB1?
Matheus Bica
November 23, 2014, 2:30 am
What about the mmx300?
TommyDilfinger
November 25, 2014, 2:55 pm
The Sony Gold's work wireless with the PS4 and you can use wired on the X1. But, on the X1 you need the chat adapter and plug the headset into the controller. I've seen the Sony Gold's go for $79.99. They work wireless on PS3 and PC too.
Roland
November 25, 2014, 8:18 pm
Thanks, I'll look into them.
Ryan Kaufman
November 30, 2014, 11:46 am
That isn't the reason they blocked off people. Not incorporating the plug so you can't use headsets at all is not planning for people to use personal headsets. Making it so there's a paywall to use personal headsets is just that - a paywall to make more money on people wanting to do something and not having any option but to do it.
Sylar
January 14, 2015, 3:39 pm
Astros are pretty much the best headset you can get...I'm surprised it wasn't included on the list.
I need time
January 15, 2015, 6:36 pm
Isn't the turtle px22 compatible with both xb1 and ps4?
AlmightySatan
January 29, 2015, 3:14 pm
Kingston HyperX Cloud gaming headphones for PC!
AgentOrange
February 13, 2015, 2:52 pm
I bought some of these 6 months or so ago. It may be the single best value purchase I have ever made. They are simply amazing for the price paid.
AgentOrange
February 13, 2015, 2:53 pm
What I'm looking for is a single muff style headset w/ mic for the PS4...any suggestions? I'd like to stay under $200.
AlmightySatan
February 13, 2015, 5:51 pm
Totally agree. Glad you enjoy them as much as I do.
TomDobo
February 27, 2015, 6:10 pm
My astro A50s are awesome except for the shit mic.
JDE_Dude
March 4, 2015, 2:30 pm
I have been using AS50 (Astro) for a couple of years now. By FAR, the best gaming headsets. Light weight. Chargeable and COMPLETLY wireless. Adjust Audio and game play sound on the fly with a touch control. Volume easily adjustable while gaming as well. Surround sound is AWESOME!!