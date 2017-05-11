Trending:

Home / Product Round-ups / Games / Best Games 2017

Best Games 2017

by

Picking the top ten games of any console generation, particularly when amazing titles are still being launched, is a pretty tough task.

Nevertheless, following hours and hours of gameplay, TrustedReviews has put together a list of our top ten favourite multi-platform games so far. Naturally, as new games launch and fresh in-office debates kick off, this list will adapt. For now, however, the titles featured here are the ones we feel are the best of the best.

With Xbox Scorpio set to launch this year and PS4 Pro still getting into the swing of things, it's likely that we'll see new games appear that blow us away, so keep checking back to discover the must-have titles to expand your gaming library!

Related: Xbox Scorpio vs PS4 Pro

dishonored 2

1 / 10

Our Score:

10

Dishonored 2

Read full Dishonored 2 review
Dishonored 2 is Arkane's finest work to date and offers an amazing, expansive experience.

Arkane aims to deliver a game in the vein of old-school experiences such as Doom, where nothing is linear and the game world is a playground with myriad solutions to any problem – and it pulls this off spectacularly.

Related: Best PS4 Games

Performing superbly on Xbox One, PS4 and PC, this is a must-buy for all who are fans of creative puzzle-solving and stealthy action.

2 / 10

Our Score:

9

Overwatch

Read full Overwatch review
Blizzard doesn't make bad games. In fact, it makes consistently brilliant games, and Overwatch is one such example of that.

The team's first stab at the FPS genre has become a huge hit – even a year on from its launch, people eagerly await new skins to unlock for their favourite heroes. It's proved a smash with the eSports crowd to boot, making longevity for the game unquestionable.

Related: Best Xbox One Games

Blizzard does a great job of remaining committed to the title too, with regular updates and fresh content to keep players invested in the addictive gameplay and brilliantly balanced action. The developer also does well to welcome new players, offering a smoother learning curve than other shooters.

Yet to play Overwatch? What are you waiting for!?
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

3 / 10

Our Score:

10

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Read full The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt review
CD Projekt Red has created a technical and creative masterpiece in the Wild Hunt.

This is a game that offers compelling stories in almost every quest. Whether in the main story or the briefest of side missions, Geralt's story is simply one you cannot miss.

Related: The Witcher 4 wishlist

A deep and engaging RPG that will intrigue all players, knowledge of the previous two entries is beneficial but not essential, since the developer does a great job of crafting a standalone narrative for new players.

Also, Wild Hunt manages to include an incredibly addictive mini-game in the form of Gwent, which has since spawned its own dedicated free-to-play game.
Grand Theft Auto V

4 / 10

Our Score:

10

Grand Theft Auto V

Read full Grand Theft Auto V review
Although technically launching on the previous generation of consoles, Grand Theft Auto V didn't fully come into its own until it became available on the PS4, Xbox One and the PC.

GTA V tells a brilliantly madcap tale while following three bonkers lead characters; the player is able to switch control across all three on-the-fly at any time during the story.

Rockstar's recreation of Los Angeles is the ultimate playground for troublemakers, giving you the freedom to do pretty much anything you want – including hijacking planes, tanks and automobiles.

Related: E3 2017 latest news

Players remain addicted to the game as a result of healthy content updates on GTA Online – although, bizarrely, there was no single-player expansion unlike previous entries.

Now that GTA V is four years old, fans are desperately hoping for news of GTA 6. However, with Rockstar launching Red Dead Redemption 2 later this year, that feels like a pipe dream.
rocket league

5 / 10

Rocket League

Rocket League started as a title in Sony's PlayStation Plus' monthly lineup and quickly became a worldwide phenomenon.

Achieving millions of downloads and still going strong, the football-meets-racing car multi-player is as replayable now as it's always been – and it's so much fun to play.

Related: Best racing games

It's crazy to think that even in 2017, with thousands upon thousands of games to play, there's nothing quite like Rocket League on the market, which only adds to its appeal.

If you've yet to experience it, grab a few friends, kit out your cars and get playing, because it's simply brilliant.
minecraft

6 / 10

Minecraft

Another game that seems to defy all explanation and expectation, Minecraft continues to take the world by storm and prove one of the most popular cultural feats in modern memory.

Arriving quietly as a PC early access title way back in 2009, it's crazy to think about how successful it has become. While other franchises see yearly launches, Minecraft has remained a single entity and has continued to sell millions of copies on every platform out there.

Related: Best iPhone Games

It's hard to find anybody who hasn't played – or at least heard of – Minecraft these days, showing the significant impact it has made.

7 / 10

Our Score:

9

Battlefield 1

Read full Battlefield 1 review
Eyebrows were raised when Dice announced it was returning to The Great War for its next entry in the Battlefield franchise, but the apprehension was short-lived, as Battlefield 1 is the best first-person shooter this generation has seen.

Providing incredibly epic multi-player set-pieces, the best single-player campaign since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and graphics (particularly on PC) that are simply breathtaking, this is an experience that has to be played. Plus, with a steady stream of expansion packs over this year, there's even more of it to enjoy.

With Dice now turning its attention to the highly anticipated Star Wars: Battlefront II, there's hardly time to breath before another amazing shooter enters the fray!
Metal Gear Solid 5

8 / 10

Our Score:

9

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Read full Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain review
Hideo Kojima parted ways with the Metal Gear Solid franchise and Konami in the only way he knew how: with a bang.

Metal Gear Solid V offers some of the most innovative and well-crafted open-world gameplay this generation has seen, with the ability to extract pretty much anything that isn't nailed down to your home base, with true freedom to explore environments on foot or horseback. Developing Snake with new weapons and building an army was the best the series has seen.

Related: Best PC Games

The story, in true Kojima style, proved a pretty confusing affair, and rushed to its unfinished conclusion. Nevertheless, that didn't take away from what was a phenomenal experience.

Konami hasn't killed off the MGS franchise, with Metal Gear Survive set to launch this year, and Kojima has partnered with Sony to work on an exciting new IP in the form of Death Stranding. But MGS fans simply must check out this swansong.

9 / 10

Our Score:

8

FIFA 17

Read full FIFA 17 review
EA continues to improve upon the FIFA series year upon year, and FIFA 17 proved the latest pinnacle of the franchise. With Konami developing its PES offerings drastically in recent years, it's kept EA on its toes and helped both games to become even more innovative. This can be seen with the arrival of FIFA 17's brilliant story mode: The Journey.

With EA set to reveal FIFA 18 at the upcoming E3 2017, we hope to see this mode evolved and the game once again take another giant leap forward. But for now, this is the best football game you can play.
Project Cars

10 / 10

Our Score:

8

Project Cars

Read full Project Cars review
Racing sims are a special breed. They're fiendishly tricky to master, but so much fun when you get the hang of driving each car. Project Cars pours its passion for all things four-wheeled into every part of this game.

Related: Best Racing Games

Comfortably the best multi-platform racer on the market, sim fans will absolutely adore it.

With Slightly Mad Studios set to launch Project Cars 2 this year, now is a good time to start working on those lap times before we all take to the track in the sequel.

Also, you can enjoy the game in VR on PC for an even more immersive experience.

AntoxaGray

July 3, 2015, 3:41 pm

CS:GO and Dota 2 are still the best.

Brian Blair

October 13, 2015, 12:55 pm

Why is Battlefield Hardline on the list? Nobody likes that stupid game! It's just a bunch of buy this and buy more spend a fortune on our stupid repeat of Battlefield 4! And super Mario and the other crap politically correct Nintendo games? Nobody builds a gaming rig to play friggin Nintendo games! Nor do they like being all pc and corrected by failed politics from nazi germany!

Matthew Bunton

October 16, 2015, 2:49 pm

A lot of rage there.

Pdro

October 21, 2015, 12:21 pm

Ori and the blind forest is not in the list... So I don't trust it

Orlando Eeckhout

November 3, 2015, 9:00 pm

When I bought my NVIDIA graphics card, I got a code for metal gear solid V for steam, but steam games from steam don't work properly on my PC because when I start up the game or play it for 10 minutes my PC and my screen disconnect so I hear some noises but I don't see anything. I think it is because of windows 10

Matt Savage

November 10, 2015, 5:18 pm

>no Undertale

TheNash

November 11, 2015, 11:01 am

Does that happen only when you play games? It sounds like a hardware issue. Have you checked your display cable is securely connected from the GPU to the screen? Also have you tried a different cable entirely, just to be sure

TheNash

November 11, 2015, 11:05 am

Wow. Is all I can say.

You're allowed an opinion, but don't flip out so much when someone else thinks different. I'm no fan of Battlefield but it sells well for a reason.

You're right that nobody buys a gaming rig for Nintendo games though... They buy a Wii U or 3DS...

Orlando Eeckhout

November 11, 2015, 12:24 pm

Thank you for answering. It only happens when I play games that care connected to steam (so metal gear solid V, napoleon total war (I did buy the dvd rom) those games crash altought; I could play the prologue of metal gear).
When I play stronghold crusader (old but very nice game) I can play it, but when there is a notification I have to start the game again.
I got a BenQ EW 2440 screen and with that I got a hdmi cable which I connected to my gpu (it is the only cable I connected to my screen). It can be that this can be easily fixed, I come from an iMac so I don't know so much about pc's but I build my own pc (windows 10) but I don't think it has to do with my building because I really searched for information (more than 1 year).

Sheriru

November 11, 2015, 9:33 pm

If you havent found the source yet:
I bought the nvidia gtx 970 for witcher 3; while playing i heard a terrible noise in my headphone who came somewhere from my pc-hardware. Because i coulndt find the where it came from, I buckled on my 44pound pc to my store-of-trust. We located the error in the power adapter. It was to old and the card needed more power. After replacing with a new one, the noises were gone. Sometimes its just the best to go to a store with Pros in it, who can help locate the error. Just an idea.

Orlando Eeckhout

November 12, 2015, 5:36 pm

well, thank you for responding. I've heard that I have to download new updates (I did instal a new one but I didn't try it out yet) and maybe it has to do with my cable. My power supply is a corsair cs550m (550watt) http://www.corsair.com/en/p...|.

Aron

November 13, 2015, 4:58 am

Dumb. I think that the nominees will be between mgs5, fallout 4, Rise of the tomb raider, the witcher 3, xenoblade chronicles x (maybe), bloodborne, and Mario maker. The winner? MGSV. The only true masterpiece this year. No need for all of the other games on this list.

Jonathan Leack

December 4, 2015, 6:49 pm

I don't really agree with this list, sadly.

John

December 5, 2015, 8:15 pm

It's amusing for 20 mins but no way would it be GOTW or top 10.

KnockemdeaD

January 20, 2016, 11:25 am

Fuck you too.

Orlando Eeckhout

February 7, 2016, 4:53 pm

It is ok now. First I uninstalled the NVIDIA after that, I installed it again (that was an older version of the driver) now I have a more recent version only my geforce experience doesn't work

George From Facebook

November 7, 2016, 4:21 pm

Fallout 4 is one of the best games for me! I think that the Fallout 4 is one of the best steam games ever! When I get the game, I couldn't stop playing it :D

comments powered by Disqus