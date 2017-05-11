With Xbox Scorpio set to launch this year and PS4 Pro still getting into the swing of things, it's likely that we'll see new games appear that blow us away, so keep checking back to discover the must-have titles to expand your gaming library!

Nevertheless, following hours and hours of gameplay, TrustedReviews has put together a list of our top ten favourite multi-platform games so far. Naturally, as new games launch and fresh in-office debates kick off, this list will adapt. For now, however, the titles featured here are the ones we feel are the best of the best.

Picking the top ten games of any console generation, particularly when amazing titles are still being launched, is a pretty tough task.

Eyebrows were raised when Dice announced it was returning to The Great War for its next entry in the Battlefield franchise, but the apprehension was short-lived, as Battlefield 1 is the best first-person shooter this generation has seen.Providing incredibly epic multi-player set-pieces, the best single-player campaign since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and graphics (particularly on PC) that are simply breathtaking, this is an experience that has to be played. Plus, with a steady stream of expansion packs over this year, there's even more of it to enjoy.With Dice now turning its attention to the highly anticipated

Another game that seems to defy all explanation and expectation, Minecraft continues to take the world by storm and prove one of the most popular cultural feats in modern memory.Arriving quietly as a PC early access title way back in 2009, it's crazy to think about how successful it has become. While other franchises see yearly launches, Minecraft has remained a single entity and has continued to sell millions of copies on every platform out there.It's hard to find anybody who hasn't played – or at least heard of – Minecraft these days, showing the significant impact it has made.

Rocket League started as a title in Sony's PlayStation Plus' monthly lineup and quickly became a worldwide phenomenon.Achieving millions of downloads and still going strong, the football-meets-racing car multi-player is as replayable now as it's always been – and it's so much fun to play.It's crazy to think that even in 2017, with thousands upon thousands of games to play, there's nothing quite like Rocket League on the market, which only adds to its appeal.If you've yet to experience it, grab a few friends, kit out your cars and get playing, because it's simply brilliant.

Dishonored 2 is Arkane's finest work to date and offers an amazing, expansive experience.Arkane aims to deliver a game in the vein of old-school experiences such as Doom, where nothing is linear and the game world is a playground with myriad solutions to any problem – and it pulls this off spectacularly.Performing superbly on Xbox One, PS4 and PC, this is a must-buy for all who are fans of creative puzzle-solving and stealthy action.

