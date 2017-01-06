Looking for the best free mobile games? Our round-up includes a wide range of titles for you to try without having to pay a penny. And what's more, we add a new free game each and every week, so bookmark this page to keep up to date with all the latest and greatest mobile titles on offer.

Christmas is the perfect time to bring friends and family together to play some of the finest games of 2016. Either that, or you could instead gather around your respective smartphones and dig into a dark and dirty game of Evil Apples. This controversial card game is essentially Cards Against Humanity condensed into a free downloadable mobile title, and it's every bit as crude and demented as we'd hoped.

THE GOOD

Evil Apples begins with a single card laid out for all players to see. Your job is to pick the funniest, or sickest, response. Reading the mood and trying your very best to get a laugh out of everyone. Every answer isn't easy, however. You'll need to pick from a limited range of cards or sacrifice some hard earned coins to write your own. The sheer randomness of each round means you'll never know what to expect, adding a pervasive mystery to each risqué new joke.

Evil Apples makes use of your Wi-Fi connection to link you up with local or online players, meaning it's easy to play against friends or people hundreds of miles away. The naughty giggles and gasps of disgust that come with a unfathomably gross answer can't be replicated online, so I'd recommend going local if the option presents itself. I spent the better half of a festive lunch teasing my friends with ridiculously crude combinations. I never knew where each gag was coming from, lending each round a sense of surprise as the winner emerges.

Picking cards isn’t the only thing to be doing either, every now and then you’ll be expected to pick the winning card amongst your friends. It’s great wielding power across a selection of cards, picking the response that best tickles the funny bone. The winning answer will net a handful of coins that can be spent on new card packs and personalised jokes capable of swinging an entire round.

THE BAD

Despite its clever concept, Evil Apples doesn’t execute upon it as well as I’d hoped. The lack of any physical cards means relying entirely on a touch screen to select, move and submit your answers. It’s simply not very responsive, with the majority of cards taking several attempts to settle in the right place. The needless finickiness of this leaves behind a sour taste in an otherwise joyous mobile gem.

I also found cards began to repeat themselves after a few sessions, highlighting how the free-to-play content of Evil Apples is limited in scope, requiring a bit of dough or a bunch of grinding to get the best experience. The crudely controversial nature of Evil Apples won’t be for everyone either, yet it’ll make for an excellent ice breaker throughout the festive season.

VERDICT

Evil Apples is a rude, lewd and utterly hilarious party game when done right, yet falls victim to a frustrating slew of interface problems.

SCORE: 7/10 Microtransactions: YES

