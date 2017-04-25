Best Free Antivirus 2017: Avast, AVG, Avira and Windows Defender tested

Trending:
Best Free Antivirus 2017: We look at the four best free anti-malware solutions on the market right now.
Antivirus might not be as vitally important to your online safety as fear-mongering security firms might have you believe, but for those who want to surf the web worry-free, it’s always a good idea. And with so many decent free options available, the choices have never been wider. Here, we look at Windows 10’s built-in Defender and three of the best alternatives.
While paid-for antivirus software is beyond the scope of this group test, we hope to provide you with the information you'll need to make an informed assessment about whether a pre-installed commercial package – such as those often bundled with new laptops – will be more, or less, effective than its free competitors.
Related: Best VPN
The key part of any antivirus software is its detection engine. Such engines use a vast library of data on known threats and compare it to the files on your computer and web pages to see if they look like, or behave like, threats. Detection engines are at the core of most antivirus companies' business, and you'll generally find that a company's free product uses the same engine as its paid-for version, although the latter may be equipped with additional features, such as firewalls and system optimisation tools.
Modern antivirus software constantly monitors your PC and scans software, files and websites in real-time to detect potential threats, but you can still run manual and scheduled scans for extra peace of mind. By default, most AV programs run an optimised scan that checks the files most likely to have been compromised. By comparison, running a more thorough scan will take longer; our reviews list the amount of time a full scan takes to run on a freshly installed Windows 7 system with two 2.1GHz Xeon cores and 8GB of RAM.
We use the following data sources and tests to come up with our scores:
• AV-TEST: A well-respected organisation that tests every major AV firm to their absolute limits. AV-TEST produces results based on protection, false positives and system performance impact.
• SE Labs: A UK-based antivirus testing firm that uses up-to-date threats found on the web at the time of testing. The company also tests for false positives.
• Our own test system: We test how much of an impact each AV company’s system scans have on our test system; this is important if you have an old PC.
• Features: In a world where all AV companies have something extra to offer, we look at which firm is bundling the best extra features, as well as those that are trying to sneak money-making programs into your installations
While you don't have to hand over any cash to download free antivirus software, its makers need to fund their business somehow. Some products, such as Avira, show unobtrusive adverts, while others are paid to bundle software and services from other companies with their product's installer or web browser plugins.
Related: Best laptops
Any product that's available in paid-for, as well as free, versions, will encourage you to upgrade with varying degrees of persistence, with some including buttons for features that are only active for paid users in their main interface. Many free AV providers encourage users to register for free accounts by providing online monitoring tools that you can use to manage and secure other devices associated with the same account, such as phones and tablets.
Our reviews detail any obtrusive advertising or promotional features in each free AV suite and, where possible, tell you how to avoid them.
Antivirus software also by default reports back to its manufacturer when it encounters unknown malicious and even benign files. This data gathering is an important function of free antivirus suites as far as their creators are concerned. In practice, it means that the malware databases upon which the software relies are kept constantly up to date, helping to protect all users and making both paid-for and free versions more accurate.
Meet our expert
K.G. Orphanides: An industry veteran, K.G. has a special interest in internet security, networking, PC hardware, free and open source software, and knows more than anyone would ever really want to about cloud-based software and services. K.G. still remembers when most people still knew "the cloud" as "other people's servers".
1 / 4
Our Score:8
2 / 4
Our Score:10
3 / 4
Our Score:9
4 / 4
Our Score:8
More information -
Trusted Reviews is part of the Time Inc. (UK) Ltd Technology Network
Get TrustedReviews' award-winning reviews and advice delivered to your inbox for free!
paddyharben
June 11, 2015, 7:48 pm
What, no BitDefender? That's my favourite free antivirus at the moment.
chuckpederson
July 23, 2015, 12:36 am
I would have agreed with the AVG review yesterday, but today AVG, without my knowledge or permission installed "AVG WebTuneup" and made changes to my browser settings. Essentially AVG is using the same tactics as malware. I am not saying AVG is malware, but by bundling software that I did not request -- sounds like malware, too me.
Avoid AVG simply because of this practice.
Dead Words
September 10, 2015, 8:36 pm
Agreed. Subtle and effective.
UglyStuff
September 11, 2015, 7:53 am
Is BitDefender Free compatible with Windows 10?
On a sidenote, what I like about Avast is that you can choose to use it in Silent Mode, and do away with all the popups proposing upgrades, mobile protection and the like. Important alerts are still on in that case, of course.
Dead Words
September 11, 2015, 11:16 am
Yes it is.
Bitdefender is always in that mode. It's never in your face asking for attention. When you open it, it shows up as a small window in the bottom right corner that you can close just by clicking outside the window. It never bugs you about upgrades and such and will never bother you unless it finds a problem, where it automatically quarantines it until you decide what to do with it.
Duncan
September 11, 2015, 12:19 pm
I love Bitdefender but my only issue with it is the requirement for an account login. Through normal use I've seen no benefit from this and it makes it a pain when 'fixing' family PCs and installing it for them.
UglyStuff
September 11, 2015, 1:14 pm
Is there a real-time protection in the free version as well, or just the paid version (paint me cheap...)?
I visited their website, but I couldn't ascertain this point, and it's a must-have in the world we live in.
Dead Words
September 11, 2015, 8:41 pm
Haha yes it has real-time protection and conducts scans every hour or so to see if you let anything through, and deep scans once a week.
Make sure you're getting a proper version though and not from some fad site. One of the most common ways people get crap on your computer is disguising it as protection from crap.
Dead Words
September 11, 2015, 8:41 pm
I agree. That's my only issue. You don't do anything with the account it just wants you to have one. At least it's not like Norton's account which claims to be useful but doesn't do crap.
rybo1
September 13, 2015, 7:29 am
I've used Avira on and off for a number of years. I still find it confusing and not at all intuitive. Also there are nag screens, reminding you to upgrade. For the last few months I've been using Baidu free antivirus and rather enjoy it. I believe it uses the Avira engine, but not sure. Works well for me and has a host of interesting features.
Midix
October 31, 2015, 1:45 pm
Avira is great, but you if you want to get rid of nag screens, adding ipmgui.exe to forbidden Windows firewall rules is an option. Hopefully, permanent. Time will tell. All other approaches - adjusting ipmgui.exe's ACLs, preventing execution, adding to Avira's own quarantine - have failed because Avira updates ipmgui.exe from time to time. But Avira does not touch Windows firewall.
Qukis
November 5, 2015, 9:24 pm
Agreed. I really didn't like how it felt. Click bait after click bait and additional software that I didn't want.
360 has good reviews, will try instead.
Had Avira before, except for nag pop-ups and a few BSODs, it was very decent.
Belén Cebrián
November 15, 2015, 5:11 pm
That's what I'm thinking to do, but with Avast! instead. Yeah, it might be better than Windows Defender, but it also tries to install aditional stuff even when you choose not to let it do it. Just now, before opening Firefox, it tried to install a plugin called "Avast SafePrice". Come on! I think I will stick with Windows Defender or try BitDefender...
The_Mick
November 28, 2015, 2:34 pm
I'm reading your comment because Avast just tried to install Avast Safeprice on my computer without my permission - I didn't even know of its existence until another AV program (Winpatrol, I think) informed me Avast was trying to install it.
I'm done with Avast. It's gotten extremely intrusive lately and some of the messages imply I need to upgrade when that's clearly not the case. When I got a computer with Win 8, Avira Free wouldn't run with it and I switched to Avast. I'm guessing Avira works now over a year later and with Win 10.
The_Mick
November 28, 2015, 2:37 pm
Windows Defender protects against 77% of viruses and Avira and Avast in the upper 90%'s. I wouldn't trust Windows Defender at all.
Mockme
December 11, 2015, 5:07 pm
I just had a windows upgrade and my Bitdefender stopped working. It is incompatible with the latest update of Windows 10. Unfortunately, I paid for the Bitdefender and my licence is still on.
Dead Words
December 11, 2015, 10:01 pm
My Bitdefender works perfectly fine and I've been a Windows Insider for a real long time now so I'm always running the latest Windows 10 Build.
Mockme
December 11, 2015, 10:41 pm
My update was yesterday (Dec. 10, 2015). So, if you have an idea why the computer is saying my BD cannot run on the current update, let me know.
Dead Words
December 12, 2015, 4:04 am
Sounds like it was the cumulative update (Build 10586.29) that was also released for Windows 10 Mobile. It's predominantly bug fixes and general improvements (nothing visual) and also brought some fixes to Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge. I suggest opening Bitdefender (I'm not sure what version you have) and checking your Logs to make sure Bitdefender has been updated to the latest virus signatures. Anti-virus programs like Bitdefender and Windows Defender (really any good, decent anti-virus program) updates practically every day. Also, go to Bitdefender's site (there should be a link directly from your Bitdefender program) and ask customer service if it could be a driver issue or a confliction with Windows Defender or Windows Update (it happens occasionally, which is why Microsoft suggests temporarily turning off third-party anti-virus software before large updates).
208s
December 12, 2015, 11:17 pm
This is a super annoying part of all free antivirus. Make sure when it is updating to decline anything that you are allowed to decline. They make you think you're accepting the terms and conditions but really you're accepting this extra garbage you don't want. They'll even first make you accept terms and then show the extra screens to make you think they are additional terms of AVG...
SeanFordyce
December 17, 2015, 10:49 pm
The latest Avast inserts ads in your outgoing email as a default option (without permission). I discovered this after the fact. It also damages my ability to send emails at various time. This was on a work email address on Google apps which Avast made look like ad-supported freeware. This is the worst I have seen yet damaging reputations of the organization I work for as well as Google and of course itself. Avast now deserves to be treated like the malware it has turned itself into.
jz100
December 20, 2015, 7:49 pm
All these free antivirus programs are coming bloated anymore. Avast and AVG also. I'm sick of it, as I don't want bloat, and I don't want the antivirus program checking every website I visit. It all adds up to a ton of lag and popups.
jz100
December 20, 2015, 7:51 pm
There is also the stupid antivirus program which auto delete or lock any file it doesn't like. Its so annoying. The last time I tried uninstalling Avast it trashed my computer and I lost many files.
shots
December 26, 2015, 1:49 pm
I have installed avast on my computers for many years and on ones I have worked on ... after installing and making sure the right boxes are unchecked i have had no problem with it and it doesn't remind me about registering till maybe two weeks before it ends. I don't get any nag screens to upgrade either. and any reminders come up at the right hand corner and after a few seconds disappear...You have to set it up right and if you don't want any ads then buy the full version... you are getting it free ..... besides being able to hook to another computer miles or states away and helping the person is a good plus for me
jz100
December 27, 2015, 4:39 am
"It does no fingerprinting of files we could see, though"
-----------
I consider that a negative for Avira, and a huge plus to AVG.
I think these reviews also need to take into account how much nagware/spam is in the software and rate that also.