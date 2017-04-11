Best FPS Games

Platform: Xbox One, PS4 and PC
Metro 2033 and its sequel Metro: Last Light
are two of the most atmospheric shooters you could possibly hope to play on any console. Granted, the idea of setting your narrative against the backdrop of a post-nuclear landscape has been done to death, but these two titles - both superbly remastered and updated from their last-gen originals - harness the potential of the situation perfectly.
With mankind driven underground and horrible mutants ruling the world above, this is a setting where survival is paramount and even the bullets you fire at enemies have a tangible cost to them.
Metro 2033 is arguably the slower, more methodical of the pair and lacks some of the interface refinements that are present in Last Light - however, the developer has done an excellent job of upgrading the visuals to make them even more effective.
Last Light is more action-oriented and as a result casts aside some of the excellent tension found in the original. The fact that these two games are slightly different makes this pack a more compelling purchase - Metro Redux
is an HD remaster that is totally deserving of another shot at stardom.
Price: £17
Matthew Bunton
January 30, 2015, 3:38 pm
I wouldn't classify some of these as actual FPS games.
Nacho Gentile
March 14, 2016, 2:03 pm
yes GTA and Alien are not FPS, some of them are also console exclusive... And where is CS:GO?