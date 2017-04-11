Best FPS Games

1 / 13 Our Score: 9 Titanfall 2 Read full Titanfall 2 review Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC



Titanfall 2 manages to improve upon the original in almost every conceivable way with a thrilling solo campaign and high-octane multiplayer. The gameplay feels tight and satisfying as you find a clever balance between elegant parkour and explosive mech battles across a series of creative maps. It feels like Respawn Entertainment took every criticism on board to craft something brilliant.



Playing as Jack Cooper you find yourself as the new pilot of BT-7274, a Titan who accompanies you throughout the majority of the adventure against rebel militia intent on ruling the galaxy. One unexpected highlight is the chemistry between the two. Every bit of dialogue is sharp and occasionally funny, leading to some narrative crescendoes that tug at the heartstrings.



Combine this with a comprehensive suite of multiplayer modes that continue to be supported with free maps and content updates and you've got one of the best shooters available right now.

2 / 13 Our Score: 9 Overwatch Read full Overwatch review Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC



Blizzard Entertainment's first foray into the shooter genre seems to have struck gold. This team-based shooter features over 24 unique heroes to choose from across 4 distinct classes. They're all visually spectacular with quirky personalities to match. Maps span all over the globe inside a stylized world with surprisingly deep lore, Overwatch is a gift that keeps on giving.



Having frequently updated the title with free heroes, maps and seasonal events; there is almost always a reason to fit in a quick session of Overwatch.

3 / 13 Our Score: 8 Doom Read full Doom review Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC



Id Software were under a lot of pressure to deliver with 2016's controversial DOOM reboot. Luckily, the studio more than delivered with a bloody, brutal and brilliant shooter experience. DOOM's solo campaign is the clear highlight here. Playing as an unstoppable space marine, you wield an endless arsenal of weapons against hell's darkest demon offerings. It's so much fun, only made better by Mick Gordon's utterly visceral score. RIP AND TEAR!



4 / 13 Our Score: 9 Battlefield 1 Read full Battlefield 1 review Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC



Electronic Arts has taken the explosive shooter franchise back to the filthy trenches of The Great War with Battlefield 1. In doing so, it has produced what is arguably the best game in the series for decades, boasting a truly emotional solo campaign and bombastic, long-lasting multiplayer.



The single-player campaign is a harrowing retelling of the infamous conflict through the eyes of brave young soldiers fighting in a war they have no place in. Unfortunately, it's over far too soon, a true testament of its quality that it left us begging for more.



Battlefield 1's multiplayer is equally as fantastic, providing you and millions of other players with vast, explosive battlefields to march, drive and fly across. The blockbuster action of previous titles is here to stay, and it's more pronounced than ever this time around.

5 / 13 Our Score: 7 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Read full Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare review Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC



Infinity Ward's latest iteration in the blockbuster franchise is a fun, if slightly underwhelming affair. The single-player portion is spectacular. By offering players their own starship and a selection of missions to choose from, Infinite Warfare feels fittingly fresh for such a tired franchise.



Unfortunately, the package is let down by mediocre multiplayer that simply can't match the smooth quality of Titanfall 2 or sheer spectacle of Battlefield 1. Picking up The Legacy Edition will net you Modern Warfare Remastered, a fantastic modern adaptation of the 2007 classic.

6 / 13 Our Score: 9 Alien: Isolation Read full Alien: Isolation review Platform: Xbox One, PS4, PC, Xbox 360 and PS3



We've cheated a bit here - while



You spend the vast majority of your time creeping around the decaying space station Sevastopol trying to avoid the attention of the titular alien, hostile human survivors and aggressive androids known as "Working Joes".



With so many Alien games pitting the player against hordes of xenomorphs that are little more than cannon fodder, it's refreshing to see a title which makes H.R. Giger and Ridley Scott's iconic creation genuinely scary again; few video games are as tense as this, with each encounter proving to be a hair-raising event that will get your heart racing. Weapons are practically non-existent and the alien is fast and powerful, meaning that you often have no option but to hide and hope for the best.



Trigger-happy FPS addicts might find it lacking in action, but Alien: Isolation is a game that everyone should experience.



Price: £22 We've cheated a bit here - while Alien: Isolation takes place from a first-person viewpoint and involves a bit of shooting, it couldn't be more different from the other high-octane blasters in this list.You spend the vast majority of your time creeping around the decaying space station Sevastopol trying to avoid the attention of the titular alien, hostile human survivors and aggressive androids known as "Working Joes".With so many Alien games pitting the player against hordes of xenomorphs that are little more than cannon fodder, it's refreshing to see a title which makes H.R. Giger and Ridley Scott's iconic creation genuinely scary again; few video games are as tense as this, with each encounter proving to be a hair-raising event that will get your heart racing. Weapons are practically non-existent and the alien is fast and powerful, meaning that you often have no option but to hide and hope for the best.Trigger-happy FPS addicts might find it lacking in action, but Alien: Isolation is a game that everyone should experience.

7 / 13 Our Score: 9 Halo: The Master Chief Collection Read full Halo: The Master Chief Collection review Platform: Xbox One



The Master Chief Collection neatly pulls together the mainline Halo titles released so far - from Combat Evolved all the way up to



Halo 2 will be of particular interest to series fans as it's generally regarded as one of the strongest entries in the entire franchise. Even so, every single title included here stands up to close scrutiny, with Halo 4 surprising the most by looking and sounding like a true next-gen release following its facelift.



Halo 3 - the first game in the series to hit the Xbox 360 - has perhaps aged the least gracefully but still has plenty of epic moments to relive, while the debut title proves that classic gameplay never goes out of fashion: it may be a decade old but its enjoyable combination of wide, open arenas and intelligent foes makes for a scintillating proposition, even by today's standards.



Master Chief Collection contains four of the best FPS shooters money can by, and is predictably a must-have for any genre fan.



Price: £30 The Master Chief Collection neatly pulls together the mainline Halo titles released so far - from Combat Evolved all the way up to Halo 4 - and gives everything a welcome lick of HD paint.Halo 2 will be of particular interest to series fans as it's generally regarded as one of the strongest entries in the entire franchise. Even so, every single title included here stands up to close scrutiny, with Halo 4 surprising the most by looking and sounding like a true next-gen release following its facelift.Halo 3 - the first game in the series to hit the Xbox 360 - has perhaps aged the least gracefully but still has plenty of epic moments to relive, while the debut title proves that classic gameplay never goes out of fashion: it may be a decade old but its enjoyable combination of wide, open arenas and intelligent foes makes for a scintillating proposition, even by today's standards.Master Chief Collection contains four of the best FPS shooters money can by, and is predictably a must-have for any genre fan.

8 / 13 Our Score: 8 Destiny Read full Destiny review Platform: Xbox One, PS4, Xbox 360 and PS3



Bungie's next game was always going to be in the shadow of Halo to a certain degree - especially when you consider both titles are thematically and visually quite similar - but



While the storyline is uncharacteristically weak for a Bungie-made title, the sense of camaraderie is impressive - you can hook up with friends to tackle special missions against tough foes.



Going shoulder-to-shoulder with complete strangers to bring down a massive alien aggressor offers a thrill that few other FPS titles can match, and in many ways this makes up for the somewhat thin nature of the plot. It's not a perfect title by any means, but both Bungie and publisher Activision are committed to expanding and enhancing the experience over the next few years; even if Destiny doesn't float your boat in 2015, it's sure to get better as time goes on.



Price: £32.99 Bungie's next game was always going to be in the shadow of Halo to a certain degree - especially when you consider both titles are thematically and visually quite similar - but Destiny has succeeded in providing something that the Master Chief cannot: a MMO-style experience that is skillfully merged with action-packed, first-person blasting.While the storyline is uncharacteristically weak for a Bungie-made title, the sense of camaraderie is impressive - you can hook up with friends to tackle special missions against tough foes.Going shoulder-to-shoulder with complete strangers to bring down a massive alien aggressor offers a thrill that few other FPS titles can match, and in many ways this makes up for the somewhat thin nature of the plot. It's not a perfect title by any means, but both Bungie and publisher Activision are committed to expanding and enhancing the experience over the next few years; even if Destiny doesn't float your boat in 2015, it's sure to get better as time goes on.

9 / 13 Our Score: 8 Far Cry 4 Read full Far Cry 4 review Platform: Xbox One, PS4 and PC



Most FPS titles place the player in the role of an unstoppable one-man army from the get-go, but Ubisoft's Far Cry series has always tried to do something a little different. You're usually in the wrong place at the wrong time, and have to do your best to extract yourself and take down as many bad guys as possible.



In



Thankfully, you can use the creatures which popular the mountainous countryside against your human foes, offering plenty of examples of emergent gameplay to keep things feeling fresh and unpredictable.



Price: £45 Most FPS titles place the player in the role of an unstoppable one-man army from the get-go, but Ubisoft's Far Cry series has always tried to do something a little different. You're usually in the wrong place at the wrong time, and have to do your best to extract yourself and take down as many bad guys as possible.In Far Cry 4 you're a young man returning to his homeland to scatter his mother's ashes, yet you end up embroiled in a civil war which threatens to tear the entire country apart. During your epic quest to bring stability to Kyrat, you'll craft items, ride elephants into battle and make choices which have an impact on future missions. The forces of the tyrannical ruler Pagan Min provide plenty of opportunities for frantic gunfights, but you'll also find that the local wildlife is just as likely to cause you headaches.Thankfully, you can use the creatures which popular the mountainous countryside against your human foes, offering plenty of examples of emergent gameplay to keep things feeling fresh and unpredictable.

10 / 13 Our Score: 8 Metro Redux Read full Metro Redux review Platform: Xbox One, PS4 and PC



Metro 2033 and its sequel



With mankind driven underground and horrible mutants ruling the world above, this is a setting where survival is paramount and even the bullets you fire at enemies have a tangible cost to them.



Metro 2033 is arguably the slower, more methodical of the pair and lacks some of the interface refinements that are present in Last Light - however, the developer has done an excellent job of upgrading the visuals to make them even more effective.



Last Light is more action-oriented and as a result casts aside some of the excellent tension found in the original. The fact that these two games are slightly different makes this pack a more compelling purchase -



Price: £17 Metro 2033 and its sequel Metro: Last Light are two of the most atmospheric shooters you could possibly hope to play on any console. Granted, the idea of setting your narrative against the backdrop of a post-nuclear landscape has been done to death, but these two titles - both superbly remastered and updated from their last-gen originals - harness the potential of the situation perfectly.With mankind driven underground and horrible mutants ruling the world above, this is a setting where survival is paramount and even the bullets you fire at enemies have a tangible cost to them.Metro 2033 is arguably the slower, more methodical of the pair and lacks some of the interface refinements that are present in Last Light - however, the developer has done an excellent job of upgrading the visuals to make them even more effective.Last Light is more action-oriented and as a result casts aside some of the excellent tension found in the original. The fact that these two games are slightly different makes this pack a more compelling purchase - Metro Redux is an HD remaster that is totally deserving of another shot at stardom.

11 / 13 Our Score: 7 Sniper Elite 3 Read full Sniper Elite 3 review Platform: Xbox One, PS4, PC, Xbox 360 and PS3



While other FPS titles are hell bent on getting you up close and personal with the enemy, Rebellion's cult Sniper Elite series has always prided itself on offering an alternative.



As the title suggests, you're taking down opponents from great distances with your trusty rifle - in fact, in some missions it's possible to pick off an entire platoon of Nazi soldiers without even alerting them to your presence.



The times when you do have to get close to the enemy show up the game's weaker elements and the sniping action can become slightly repetitive after a while, but Sniper Elite 3 still supplies a unique twist on the FPS template and there's an incredible amount of fun to be had working out how to clear maps without alerting your opponents.



Price: £25 While other FPS titles are hell bent on getting you up close and personal with the enemy, Rebellion's cult Sniper Elite series has always prided itself on offering an alternative.As the title suggests, you're taking down opponents from great distances with your trusty rifle - in fact, in some missions it's possible to pick off an entire platoon of Nazi soldiers without even alerting them to your presence. Sniper Elite 3 makes every kill count as well, with fatal shots being accompanied by gruesome, slow-motion "kill cam" cuts which show the path of the bullet as it rips through flesh, bone and internal organs.The times when you do have to get close to the enemy show up the game's weaker elements and the sniping action can become slightly repetitive after a while, but Sniper Elite 3 still supplies a unique twist on the FPS template and there's an incredible amount of fun to be had working out how to clear maps without alerting your opponents.

12 / 13 Our Score: 10 GTA 5 Read full GTA 5 review Platform: Xbox One, PS4, Xbox 360 and PS3 (PC coming March 27)



is a game that you might assume isn't old enough to get a next-gen facelift - after all, the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions only rocked up in 2013 - but the arrival of new hardware has given developer Rockstar the opportunity to revisit one of the decade's most popular games with style.



The big news here - and the reason for this game's inclusion in this list - is the addition of an optional first-person mode, something which drastically changes the nature of the game and makes it worth experiencing again even if you played it to death over a year ago.



Add in 1080p HD support, improved textures, a better lighting system a realistic depth of field effects and you've got a next-gen remaster which not only looks better than the original, but plays like a dream as well.



While it's perhaps not desirable to play the entire game using the first-person mode, the fact that you can toggle it on and off at will means you can alternate in order to get the right perspective. Gunfights are improved immeasurably by this new feature, making things feel more akin to Call of Duty and Halo than ever did before.



Price: £40











GTA 5 is a game that you might assume isn't old enough to get a next-gen facelift - after all, the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions only rocked up in 2013 - but the arrival of new hardware has given developer Rockstar the opportunity to revisit one of the decade's most popular games with style.The big news here - and the reason for this game's inclusion in this list - is the addition of an optional first-person mode, something which drastically changes the nature of the game and makes it worth experiencing again even if you played it to death over a year ago.Add in 1080p HD support, improved textures, a better lighting system a realistic depth of field effects and you've got a next-gen remaster which not only looks better than the original, but plays like a dream as well.While it's perhaps not desirable to play the entire game using the first-person mode, the fact that you can toggle it on and off at will means you can alternate in order to get the right perspective. Gunfights are improved immeasurably by this new feature, making things feel more akin to Call of Duty and Halo than ever did before.