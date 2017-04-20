Here's our guide to choosing the best Fitbit for your wrist.

Fitbit has become synonymous with fitness tracking wearables. So much so, that for many it’s become a catch-all term for activity trackers that count your steps, keep tabs on your sleep and monitor your heart rate – even when incorrectly referring to devices made by Fitbit’s many competitors.

Fitbit’s rise to fitness tracking ascendancy is for good reason, though. It was one of the first companies out of the blocks when it came to health and fitness wearables, and its devices have evolved over the years adding new features and improving designs.

Today, the company has a range of fitness trackers available, catering for fitness newbies to more seasoned enthusiasts. Models include the Flex, Alta, Charge, Blaze and Surge.

So with so many models on offer, which Fitbit you should buy? We've evaluated the current Fitbit range, highlighting the key features as well as who will get the most out of each tracker.