Best Fighting Games

by

In many ways, the fighting genre is the quintessential gaming experience. Two people choose a character and then attempt to beat up the other to see who wins. It’s simple to understand, easy to enjoy, and even the most casual of gamer can embrace what’s being asked of them.

However, this doesn’t mean that the genre lacks depth. Once you’ve understood the mechanics and got to grips with the basics, the best fighters have a wonderful learning curve that will keep you coming back for hours. That’s a hard balance to pull off.

TrustedReviews has rounded up all the best fighting games you can buy today. We’ve tried to keep the list limited to current-gen and PC, or at the very least titles which you can play on current-gen system via Xbox One Backwards Compatibility or PS4 back-compat.

While there are of course amazing titles from older consoles which aren’t on the list, consider this a buyer’s guide for anybody picking up a new system and wanting to get the most from it.

Street Fighter V

Our Score:

9

Street Fighter 5

Read full Street Fighter 5 review
Platforms: PS4, PC
Developer: Capcom

Street Fighter 5 had an incredibly rocky launch, and suffered in the months following as Capcom desperately scrambled to make amends. But speak to any dedicated eSports brawler and they’ll tell you that Street Fighter 5 in its current state is one of the finest fighting games in existence. After plenty of tweaking and balancing – as well as adding significantly more content which should have been included in the base game – Street Fighter 5 can now go toe-to-toe with the best in the business.

Buy Street Fighter 5 from Amazon UK | Amazon.com

It certainly helps that the cast of characters and moves are so instantly familiar. Along with the likes of Ryu and Ken, you get dragon punches and hurricane kicks. It’s like a nostalgic journey for the modern day.

Evolving and improving the graphics engine of Street Fighter 4, the visuals are stunning, making every fight pure spectacle, too. It may not reach the heights of its predecessor, but it’s still very much a darling of the dedicated brawlers.

street fighter 2

Street Fighter 2

Platforms: Everything – HD Remix coming to Nintendo Switch
Developer: Capcom

There are so many versions of Street Fighter 2 that it’s hard to keep count. What’s easy to remember, however, is the impact it has had on the industry. Arriving in 1991, the second game in the franchise was so far ahead of its time that it instantly popularised the entire concept. Making stars out of its fighters and inspiring children the world-over to try to summon balls of fire from their palms, it established many tropes that the genre still relies upon today.

Pre-order Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers (Switch) from Amazon UK | Amazon.com

A huge reason for this was how forward thinking it felt. While it’s hard to understand now, the sheer number of moves and slick animation was unheard of back in the early 1990s. It was revolutionary.

Street Fighter 2 also benefited hugely from the excellent port that took it out of the arcades and onto the Super Nintendo. Fans couldn’t believe they could now experience Capcom’s fighter at home, and this idea alone was paramount to its success.

It’s the reason behind the SNES itself offering a Street Fighter bundle and why it sold in the millions. Plus with the remake now coming to the Nintendo Switch, younger players will have a chance to experience it all over again.

Super Smash Bros

Our Score:

8

Super Smash Bros for Wii U and 3DS

Read full Super Smash Bros for Wii U and 3DS review
Platforms: Wii U/3DS
Developer: Nintendo

While most of the Super Smash Bros games are interchangeable – and we mean that in a positive sense – we’ve picked the latest as the greatest (though many will argue Melee is the best, which is fair). Smash Bros. often delivers some of the most enjoyable multiplayer brawling on any console, and the Wii U and 3DS offerings are no different. The more players, the more mayhem, the better.

Buy Smash Bros for 3DS from Amazon UK | Amazon.com

Taking the idea of fantasy Nintendo warfare and turning it into a very unique fighting game, the concept was simple: try to batter your opponent to such a degree that you knock them off the screen. The more traditional health bar setup was replaced by a percentage metre – the higher yours is, the more likely you’ll be throw into oblivion – and it was exceptionally easy to find yourself improving rapidly.

Even those who didn’t could mash away and still enjoy what was happening, mostly due to the rapid pace and sparkling visuals. No-one else in the world other than Nintendo could have made this, and it’s all the better for it.

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3

Platforms: PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One (digital download)
Developer: Capcom

Much like other entries on this list, you can’t go wrong with a Marvel vs Capcom game. Selling itself on the fact that you can take your favourite Marvel characters and have them square off against your favourite Capcom characters, it’s just a dream for anyone who grew up with either.

It also doesn’t hurt that developer Capcom was insistent on making it one of the most unique and frantic fighting games in history. There isn’t a moment where your eyes aren’t being abused by what’s happening on-screen, and the level of detail is nothing short of amazing – if not a little intimidating.  

Many fighting games pride themselves on their hardcore eSports appeal, and UMvC3 is no different, becoming one of the most popular titles for dedicated fighting game players. After initially launching all the way back in 2011 the game is still going strong with a recent launch on both Xbox One and PS4 digital stores, and with the impending release of Marvel vs Capcom Infinite, we can imagine the title getting a healthy second wind as players await the latest entry.
Mortal Kombat X

Our Score:

9

Mortal Kombat X

Read full Mortal Kombat X review
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC
Developer: NetherRealm Studios

Making a huge impact when it was first released, the original Mortal Kombat was most definitely style over substance. Getting everyone’s attention by, essentially, embracing the art of killing, the controversy was enough to turn it into a global phenomenon. But it spawned a series which has become a staple of the fighting genre, and the latest entry is up there with the best.

Buy Mortal Kombat X from Amazon UK | Amazon.com

Mortal Kombat X does something very few modern fighting games do: offer an engaging and engrossing single player narrative. Told via pre- and post-fight cutscenes, players can enjoy a story which involves every fighter on the roster, and is especially enjoyable for those who simply enjoy beating the hell out of their opponents without an intense focus on frame-counting and input commands.

If you’re a more casual fight fan, Mortal Kombat is an excellent starting point, as long as you’re not squeamish...

wwe 2k17

Our Score:

8

WWE 2K17

Read full WWE 2K17 review
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox 360, PS3
Developer: Visual Concepts, 2K Sports

WWF No Mercy is undoubtedly the best wrestling game ever made, but for modern players, the latest WWE title is making solid strides into returning the wrestling genre to form. Wrestling games may not be fighting games in the traditional beat-’em-up sense, but they’re fantastic brawlers all the same. Much like No Mercy, WWE 2K17 is beginning to bring the actual art of wrestling and showmanship back into the game.

Buy WWE 2K17 from Amazon UK | Amazon.com

Once again, the aim isn’t just to beat the snot out of your opponent, but instead tell an engaging story that gets the crowd off their feet, with high-flying moves and back-and-forth battles full of false-finishes and near falls.

With an immense number of wrestlers, both new and old, the WWE games are a great way for wrestling fans to have some fun, and also throw in some tables, ladders and chairs to boot.

It may be a little complex with a deep control system, but there’s still enough here for even novices to enjoy themselves.

Infinity Blade II

Our Score:

8

Infinity Blade II

Read full Infinity Blade II review
Platform: iOS
Developer: Chair Entertainment

Infinity Blade set the graphical bar for mobile gaming when it released in 2010, only for the sequel to surpass it in almost every way. Powered by Unreal Engine 3, the second game in Chair Entertainment’s acclaimed series boasts accessibility to match its beauty.

Your capacity to explore is limited — you can only tap the direction you’d like to follow — but an intuitive and addictive combat system will more than keep you going. The simple block, dodge, and attack mechanics fit mobile wonderfully, with some light RPG elements sweetening the deal even more.

Injustice

Our Score:

8

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Read full Injustice: Gods Among Us review
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One
Developer: NetherRealm
So 2016 wasn’t the best of years for DC movie fans. But thankfully, while the DC cinematic universe continues to get it wrong, DC games have been getting it right for years, since 2013 in fact when Injustice: Gods Among Us launched.

As the best fighters do, Injustice appeals to both casual and advanced players with strong mechanics against a dark, gritty background straight out of Nolan Batman flick.

Top tip: make sure you and a friend pick Batman to face off against Superman and click PlayStation’s share button mid-fight. Congrats, you’ve just made a better film than Dawn of Justice.

Tekken 3

Platforms: Arcade, PlayStation, PS2
Developer: Namco

With the impending launch of Tekken 7, we’ve bent the rules a little bit and included the best entry thus far from an all-time classic series, because we couldn’t ignore such an iconic franchise from the list.

Pre-order Tekken 7 from Amazon UK | Amazon.com

Another fighting game that benefited greatly from making the leap from arcades to consoles, Tekken 3 was not only the best entry in the franchise in 1997, but also one of the best fighting games hands-down when it arrived on the PlayStation.

With a cast of characters who all felt wildly different to each other – meaning you had to learn their specific quirks – they also had a ridiculous number of moves. Averaging out at more than 100 per fighter – along with multi-hit combos – it really was possible to create your own style and then use that to win, be that against in-game opponents or your friends.  Then there was the ability to juggle, counter and link moves together. Having this much freedom and encouragement to play your way was unheard of.

It also didn’t hurt that the game looked fantastic and cemented the Tekken franchise as a major deal throughout all of gaming. There may have been many sequels that are also worthy of merit, but none are as good as the third entry.
nidhogg

Nidhogg

Platforms: PC, PS4
Developer: Messhof Games

Disclaimer: we don’t necessarily recommend settling your disputes with violence. However, if that’s what it descends to, duelling and falling down ditches only to be eaten by a massive worm, is probably the weirdest way you can have a scrap.

Nidhogg is a curiously compelling 2D sidescroller in which you can prove your sword fighting skills against pretty, pixelated backgrounds. Movement across each 16-bit environment is slick with a range of jumps and slides, and the gameplay is satisfying with a selection of stances and attacks.

With a dearth of couch co-op titles out at the moment, this is definitely the best one featuring a giant mythological worm.
