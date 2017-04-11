In many ways, the fighting genre is the quintessential gaming experience. Two people choose a character and then attempt to beat up the other to see who wins. It’s simple to understand, easy to enjoy, and even the most casual of gamer can embrace what’s being asked of them.

However, this doesn’t mean that the genre lacks depth. Once you’ve understood the mechanics and got to grips with the basics, the best fighters have a wonderful learning curve that will keep you coming back for hours. That’s a hard balance to pull off.

TrustedReviews has rounded up all the best fighting games you can buy today. We’ve tried to keep the list limited to current-gen and PC, or at the very least titles which you can play on current-gen system via Xbox One Backwards Compatibility or PS4 back-compat.

While there are of course amazing titles from older consoles which aren’t on the list, consider this a buyer’s guide for anybody picking up a new system and wanting to get the most from it.